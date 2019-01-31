Postgame Report: Towns’ Buzzer-Beater Pushes Timberwolves Past Grizzlies 99-97

KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Memphis Grizzlies Postgame Report header image

Mike Conley 26 points @ Timberwolves 1.30.19

Mike Conley drops a team-high 26 points against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

MEM@MIN: playlist 1.30.19

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Mike Conley 26 points @ Timberwolves 1.30.19
Now Playing

Mike Conley 26 points @ Timberwolves 1.30.19

Mike Conley drops a team-high 26 points against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
Jan 30, 2019  |  01:14
Conley hits JJJ with a dart under the basket
Now Playing

Conley hits JJJ with a dart under the basket

Mike Conley finds Jaren Jackson Jr. under the basket for an easy lay up.
Jan 30, 2019  |  00:10
Grizzlies @ Timberwolves highlights 1.30.19
Now Playing

Grizzlies @ Timberwolves highlights 1.30.19

Check out the top plays from the Grizzlies match against the Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Jan 30, 2019  |  02:02
Mike drops a package off for Ivan
Now Playing

Mike drops a package off for Ivan

Mike Conley finds Ivan Rabb streaking towards the basket for a dunk.
Jan 30, 2019  |  00:13
Mike ties it up to close out the half
Now Playing

Mike ties it up to close out the half

Mike Conley ties it up after leading the comeback to close out the first half.
Jan 30, 2019  |  00:14
Noah drops a dime
Now Playing

Noah drops a dime

Joakim Noah makes a nice bounce pass to Shelvin Mack for an easy two.
Jan 30, 2019  |  00:10
Bruno stretches out for the rejection
Now Playing

Bruno stretches out for the rejection

Bruno Caboclo uses his length to block an attempt at the rim by Andrew Wiggins.
Jan 30, 2019  |  00:15
Bear Necessities: J.B. Bickerstaff 1.30.19
Now Playing

Bear Necessities: J.B. Bickerstaff 1.30.19

Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff speaks with Grind City Media's Michael Wallace at Target Center as the team prepares to take on the Timberwolves.
Jan 30, 2019  |  02:04
MEM@MIN: MikeCheck Minute 1.30.19
Now Playing

MEM@MIN: MikeCheck Minute 1.30.19

MikeCheck Minute previews tonight’s matchup against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
Jan 30, 2019  |  01:09

Postgame Report: Towns’ Buzzer-Beater Pushes Timberwolves Past Grizzlies 99-97

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jan 30, 2019
Game Tracker and Box Score
Discuss on the Fan Boards

Game Recap

Karl-Anthony Towns made a shot along the baseline as time expired in overtime to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Memphis Grizzlies, 99-97, on Wednesday night at Target Center. The Grizzlies fell to 20-32 on the season and are now 2-2 in overtime games this season. Memphis has now lost eight-straight road games. The Timberwolves improved to 25-26 on the year.

In overtime, Mike Conley sank a 12-foot runner with 3:07 remaining to make it 97-95, but a Jerryd Bayless layup with 1:27 left would tie it up. After back-to-back jump balls, Minnesota won the tap to take the final possession. After Anthony Wiggins missed a shot near the top of the key, Towns corralled in the miss and sank a 14-foot fadeaway as time expired to win the game.

Conley led all scorers with 26 points and handed out a team-high eight assists while committing just one turnover. Conley has now scored 20 points or more in three-straight games, and recorded his 29th 20-point game on the season. Ivan Rabb registered his second double-double of the season, scoring 10 and pulling down 10 rebounds off the bench. Marc Gasol finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Gasol has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. Kyle Anderson added 14 points and seven boards. Anderson has now scored in double-digits 13 times this season. Bruno Caboclo had seven points and a career-high four blocks.

Minnesota won the turnover battle, forcing Memphis into 18 turnovers and scoring 23 points off of them while committing 13 giveaways, leading to 12 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis shot 36-for-87 (.414) from the floor while Minnesota finished 37-for-95 (.389) overall. Memphis outrebounded Minnesota 51-41, but the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies 20-13 in second chances.

Bayless recorded his first double-double of the season, leading Minnesota with 19 points and a game-high 12 assists. Towns finished with his 33rd double-double of the year, scoring 16 points and collecting 10 boards. Wiggins added 12 points and four assists. Taj Gibson, Anthony Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng all had 10 points.

The fourth quarter was the most dramatic in regulation, featuring seven of the game’s 12 lead changes. After Conley threaded a pass to Jaren Jackson Jr. for an open layup, the Grizzlies defense forced a shot clock violation, giving them the ball with 52.4 seconds left in the game and leading 93-91. Minnesota would soon tie the game with a Towns dunk at the 33.6 mark. Conley missed a layup after a Grizzlies timeout, but the Timberwolves, who chose not to take a timeout, failed to convert on their two shots to send the game to overtime. Memphis made 9-of-17 (.529) shots in the quarter and committed only two turnovers.

Both teams’ centers found their shooting touch in the third, with Towns and Gasol both scoring 10 points in the period. Jackson Jr. floated a 12-footer in the lane with 9:25 left in the period to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the game, 48-46. The Timberwolves made the most of the Grizzlies mistakes, scoring nine points off of four turnovers in the quarter to help lead 71-69.

The Grizzlies were sloppy in the first half, turning the ball over 11 times (10 Timberwolves points) that led to a 17-point deficit. The Grizzlies dominated the glass, outrebounding the Timberwolves 31-15 (9-2 offensive rebounding) and setting a season-high for rebounds in a half.

Memphis’ offense was cold in the first quarter, going just 6-for-19 (.333) from the floor, including making 2-of-7 attempts inside the paint. (.285). The Grizzlies committed six turnovers within the first six minutes, and had eight total in the opening quarter. Minnesota went on a 9-1 run late in the period from 3:53 to 54.1 (2:59 run) to help lead 24-16.

The Timberwolves opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run, but the Grizzlies responded with a 16-2 run from 7:25 to 2:47 (4:38 stretch) to cut the Minnesota lead to 37-34. Despite missing all five three-point attempts, the Grizzlies shot better in the second quarter than the first, making 10-of-22 (.455) shots. After trailing by as much as 17 in the quarter, Rabb knocked down a pair of free throws with 44.9 seconds left to tie the game up at 42 apiece. Rabb provided a spark off the bench in the quarter, pulling down seven rebounds (three offensive) in just over seven minutes of action.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will begin February against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, February 1 in Spectrum Center at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single-game tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On the second chance opportunity on the final play…
That was it, but it wasn’t just that possession. Bit us in the butt a few times where we did a great job defensively, but we gave them second, third opportunities and these teams are too good, the guys are too talented. You give them those extra opportunities and they take advantage of it. That last possession was that coming to fruition. Made you pay at the worst possible time.
J.B. Bickerstaff
On the loss…
It’s tough. We’re putting ourselves in a position, giving us a chance. Tonight they made one more play than we did. We just have to make that play when it’s called upon.
J.B. Bickerstaff
On the bench play…
I thought they were good. Look at what Ivan did. His effort in the first half…I think we got contributions from everyone who played tonight.
J.B. Bickerstaff
On the last play…
KAT did a good job. He got the inside position. The ball bounced right to that spot. Both me and, I think Ivan, got caught inside and it was a bad bounce to Karl’s hands.
Marc Gasol
On Ivan when he gets extended playing time…
Very talented. Does a great job of working off the ball. Good rebounds. He works hard. He’s very active on the boards. Offensively he’s a guy that has a lot of tools. Soon as the game slows down and he gets more comfortable out there he can do a lot of things, he can shoot a little bit, he can drive, he can make plays and he’s athletic too. He’s a young player with a bright future.
Marc Gasol
On Ivan’s growth…
Getting used to the physicality of the NBA, that’s the biggest difference. In college you can get away with a lot of things, being like 6’10” and probably 240 or 250. In the NBA at the 5 you have to deal with guys over seven feet and around 270, which are really strong and are going to bang you and put you in foul trouble. With them, as soon as he gets comfortable…and defensively anticipate what the other team is trying to do. I think he’s going to be one step ahead of the action and try to run and it’s going to be much easier for him.
Marc Gasol
On how he felt he played tonight…
I feel like I went out there and competed hard. I tried to just go out there and make mistakes, play off my teammates, communicate, do stuff like that, the small stuff, and it just lead to me having a pretty good game.
Ivan Rabb
On coming in with energy…
I thought the game was a little too lackadaisical in the first quarter, and I saw that’s something I could impact if I did get in so my number was called and I just tried to get in and bring that energy and I feel like just pick guys up. The bench was behind us and we just kept rolling you know.
Ivan Rabb

Player Notes

  • Mike Conley recorded his third consecutive 20+ point effort and 29th of the season finishing with a game-high 26 points. Tonight is Conley’s sixth straight game with multiple treys (3-of-5). He also tallied a team-high eight helpers.
  • Tonight marks Kyle Anderson’s 14th double-digit scoring effort of the season, with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
  • Ivan Rabb recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench. His 10 boards are his second-highest total of the season (11, set at Toronto on Jan. 19).

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App

Download on the App Store Download on Google play

Tags
Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Grind City Media, Pressroom

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Timberwolves

Grind City Media