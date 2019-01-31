Postgame Report: Towns’ Buzzer-Beater Pushes Timberwolves Past Grizzlies 99-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Ivan Rabb recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench Key Run of the Night Grizzlies responded with a 16-2 run from 7:25 to 2:47 (4:38 stretch) to cut the Minnesota lead to 37-34 in the second quarter

Karl-Anthony Towns made a shot along the baseline as time expired in overtime to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Memphis Grizzlies, 99-97, on Wednesday night at Target Center. The Grizzlies fell to 20-32 on the season and are now 2-2 in overtime games this season. Memphis has now lost eight-straight road games. The Timberwolves improved to 25-26 on the year.

In overtime, Mike Conley sank a 12-foot runner with 3:07 remaining to make it 97-95, but a Jerryd Bayless layup with 1:27 left would tie it up. After back-to-back jump balls, Minnesota won the tap to take the final possession. After Anthony Wiggins missed a shot near the top of the key, Towns corralled in the miss and sank a 14-foot fadeaway as time expired to win the game.

Conley led all scorers with 26 points and handed out a team-high eight assists while committing just one turnover. Conley has now scored 20 points or more in three-straight games, and recorded his 29th 20-point game on the season. Ivan Rabb registered his second double-double of the season, scoring 10 and pulling down 10 rebounds off the bench. Marc Gasol finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Gasol has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. Kyle Anderson added 14 points and seven boards. Anderson has now scored in double-digits 13 times this season. Bruno Caboclo had seven points and a career-high four blocks.

Minnesota won the turnover battle, forcing Memphis into 18 turnovers and scoring 23 points off of them while committing 13 giveaways, leading to 12 points for the Grizzlies. Memphis shot 36-for-87 (.414) from the floor while Minnesota finished 37-for-95 (.389) overall. Memphis outrebounded Minnesota 51-41, but the Timberwolves outscored the Grizzlies 20-13 in second chances.

Bayless recorded his first double-double of the season, leading Minnesota with 19 points and a game-high 12 assists. Towns finished with his 33rd double-double of the year, scoring 16 points and collecting 10 boards. Wiggins added 12 points and four assists. Taj Gibson, Anthony Tolliver and Gorgui Dieng all had 10 points.

The fourth quarter was the most dramatic in regulation, featuring seven of the game’s 12 lead changes. After Conley threaded a pass to Jaren Jackson Jr. for an open layup, the Grizzlies defense forced a shot clock violation, giving them the ball with 52.4 seconds left in the game and leading 93-91. Minnesota would soon tie the game with a Towns dunk at the 33.6 mark. Conley missed a layup after a Grizzlies timeout, but the Timberwolves, who chose not to take a timeout, failed to convert on their two shots to send the game to overtime. Memphis made 9-of-17 (.529) shots in the quarter and committed only two turnovers.

Both teams’ centers found their shooting touch in the third, with Towns and Gasol both scoring 10 points in the period. Jackson Jr. floated a 12-footer in the lane with 9:25 left in the period to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the game, 48-46. The Timberwolves made the most of the Grizzlies mistakes, scoring nine points off of four turnovers in the quarter to help lead 71-69.

The Grizzlies were sloppy in the first half, turning the ball over 11 times (10 Timberwolves points) that led to a 17-point deficit. The Grizzlies dominated the glass, outrebounding the Timberwolves 31-15 (9-2 offensive rebounding) and setting a season-high for rebounds in a half.

Memphis’ offense was cold in the first quarter, going just 6-for-19 (.333) from the floor, including making 2-of-7 attempts inside the paint. (.285). The Grizzlies committed six turnovers within the first six minutes, and had eight total in the opening quarter. Minnesota went on a 9-1 run late in the period from 3:53 to 54.1 (2:59 run) to help lead 24-16.

The Timberwolves opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run, but the Grizzlies responded with a 16-2 run from 7:25 to 2:47 (4:38 stretch) to cut the Minnesota lead to 37-34. Despite missing all five three-point attempts, the Grizzlies shot better in the second quarter than the first, making 10-of-22 (.455) shots. After trailing by as much as 17 in the quarter, Rabb knocked down a pair of free throws with 44.9 seconds left to tie the game up at 42 apiece. Rabb provided a spark off the bench in the quarter, pulling down seven rebounds (three offensive) in just over seven minutes of action.

The Grizzlies will begin February against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, February 1 in Spectrum Center at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the second chance opportunity on the final play… That was it, but it wasn’t just that possession. Bit us in the butt a few times where we did a great job defensively, but we gave them second, third opportunities and these teams are too good, the guys are too talented. You give them those extra opportunities and they take advantage of it. That last possession was that coming to fruition. Made you pay at the worst possible time. J.B. Bickerstaff On the loss… It’s tough. We’re putting ourselves in a position, giving us a chance. Tonight they made one more play than we did. We just have to make that play when it’s called upon. J.B. Bickerstaff On the bench play… I thought they were good. Look at what Ivan did. His effort in the first half…I think we got contributions from everyone who played tonight. J.B. Bickerstaff On the last play… KAT did a good job. He got the inside position. The ball bounced right to that spot. Both me and, I think Ivan, got caught inside and it was a bad bounce to Karl’s hands. Marc Gasol On Ivan when he gets extended playing time… Very talented. Does a great job of working off the ball. Good rebounds. He works hard. He’s very active on the boards. Offensively he’s a guy that has a lot of tools. Soon as the game slows down and he gets more comfortable out there he can do a lot of things, he can shoot a little bit, he can drive, he can make plays and he’s athletic too. He’s a young player with a bright future. Marc Gasol On Ivan’s growth… Getting used to the physicality of the NBA, that’s the biggest difference. In college you can get away with a lot of things, being like 6’10” and probably 240 or 250. In the NBA at the 5 you have to deal with guys over seven feet and around 270, which are really strong and are going to bang you and put you in foul trouble. With them, as soon as he gets comfortable…and defensively anticipate what the other team is trying to do. I think he’s going to be one step ahead of the action and try to run and it’s going to be much easier for him. Marc Gasol On how he felt he played tonight… I feel like I went out there and competed hard. I tried to just go out there and make mistakes, play off my teammates, communicate, do stuff like that, the small stuff, and it just lead to me having a pretty good game. Ivan Rabb On coming in with energy… I thought the game was a little too lackadaisical in the first quarter, and I saw that’s something I could impact if I did get in so my number was called and I just tried to get in and bring that energy and I feel like just pick guys up. The bench was behind us and we just kept rolling you know. Ivan Rabb

Mike Conley recorded his third consecutive 20+ point effort and 29th of the season finishing with a game-high 26 points. Tonight is Conley’s sixth straight game with multiple treys (3-of-5). He also tallied a team-high eight helpers.

recorded his third consecutive 20+ point effort and 29th of the season finishing with a game-high 26 points. Tonight is Conley’s sixth straight game with multiple treys (3-of-5). He also tallied a team-high eight helpers. Tonight marks Kyle Anderson ’s 14th double-digit scoring effort of the season, with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

’s 14th double-digit scoring effort of the season, with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Ivan Rabb recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench. His 10 boards are his second-highest total of the season (11, set at Toronto on Jan. 19).

