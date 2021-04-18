Postgame Report: Grizzlies knock off Bucks in convincing 128-115 victory

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies moved to 2-0 on their extended road trip with a 128-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday inside Fiserv Forum.

Grayson Allen caught fire from 3-point range to secure the win as he set a career-high with seven threes, leading to 26 points. Dillon Brooks wasn’t far behind with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points and eight rebounds while Ja Morant tallied 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Desmond Bane went 6-for-10 for 16 points, six assists and four rebounds and Xavier Tillman tied his career high with 15 points as the bench added 43 points to the Grizzlies’ total.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists while Khris Middleton recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies kept the Bucks in check in the first half with aggressive defense while using a pair of runs in the second quarter to stay in the driver’s seat with a 69-59 lead at halftime. Antetokounmpo scored 15 points with eight rebounds while Brooks led the Grizzlies balanced attack with 13 points.

The Grizzlies offense kept rolling enough to fend off a 12-4 run from the Bucks in the third quarter to take a 100-89 lead into the final quarter. The Grizzlies used Allen’s 75 percent shooting from the 3-point line to finish off the Bucks and move to 29-26. The Grizzlies held the Bucks to 43 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent from three.

Next Game

The Grizzlies take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

