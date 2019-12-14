Postgame Report: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career night not enough as Bucks top Grizzlies 127-114

Leaders

tallied a career-high 43 points (including 26 points in the third quarter), shooting 14-of-21 from the field and 9-of-15 from three-point range. Jackson set the franchise record for points in a quarter (previous: 22 by Troy Daniels and Greg Anthony) and set the club record for threes made (7) in a single quarter as well (previous: 6 by Daniels). Jackson’s 26 points are the third-most in a single quarter this NBA season ( James Harden with 29; Zach LaVine with 27).

Game Recap

Jaren Jackson Jr. put together one of the best performances in Memphis Grizzlies’ history with 43 points and nine made three-pointers, however it would not be enough to stop the Bucks’ 17-game winning streak as Memphis fell 127-114 inside FedExForum on Friday night.

The Bucks got off to a hot start offensively as they opened the game shooting 52.2 percent in the first quarter. Milwaukee went on a 13-3 run in only 1:38 of play midway through the first quarter before eventually taking a 35-29 lead into the second. The Grizzlies responded in the second quarter, using a 14-5 run to tie the game at 48-48 with 4:39 remaining before half.

The third quarter would be all about Jackson Jr., who put up 26 of his 43 points in the third quarter alone. Jackson’s 26 points in the third quarter marked the most points scored in a single quarter in Grizzlies’ franchise history (Previous: 22, Troy Daniels and Greg Anthony). This also marked the third-most points scored in a single quarter in the NBA this season. Jackson shot 9-of-13 from the floor in the third period while knocking down seven threes in the quarter.

Jackson’s huge quarter was able to give the Grizzlies a 95-90 lead heading to the fourth quarter. The turning point in the game, however, would come in the final quarter as the Bucks found their groove. The Bucks would explode on a 27-9 run to grab control of the game at 110-102 with 5:39 remaining in the game. The run was sparked by reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallied 17 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Jackson finished his monster night with 43 points and five rebounds on 14-of-21 shooting. With his nine three-pointers in tonight’s game, Jackson tied the franchise record for most three’s made in a game (Mike Miller, Feb. 21, 2007) and became the youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 89 days) to make nine three-pointers. Jackson is also the only player under the age of 21 to ever accomplish this feat. Dillon Brooks tallied 19 points, three assists and two rebounds while knocking down 4-of-7 from three. Jae Crowder collected a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out four assists, as the Grizzlies dropped to 8-17 on the season.

The Bucks were led by Antetokounmpo, who collected a double-double with 37 points 11 rebounds and two assists. Brook Lopez also collected a double-double for Milwaukee with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton chipped in 26 points and Eric Bledsoe added 12 as the Bucks improved to 23-3 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will conclude the second night of a back-to-back as they face the Washington Wizards tomorrow, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Unbelievable game. So proud of our guys, their effort. It took a heck of a fourth quarter from the Bucks to come away with a victory, but beyond proud of how our guys are trending the last week or so. Obviously disappointed to come home after a road trip and get a loss but beyond proud of how the guys competed. They played together, 27 assists. Great performances from so many different guys. Obviously JJ (Jaren Jackson Jr.) had a heck of a night. Super proud of him, his growth, our team’s growth. Excited about another opportunity tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins On the Bucks’ defense on Jaren Jackson Jr. following Jackson’s 26-point third quarter: They went to a switching defense. They got more physical. They took away, obviously, his pops. Then we tried to get him in the post and had some marginal success there. As we’ve been talking about with teams credit to us that we’re playing well that teams are going to have to adjust their coverages and switch and keep us out of the paint ... We’ve just got to get better from it. Figure out how to attack it multiple ways but it’s encouraging for us - where our offense is growing, where it’s trending. So it’s something we’ll get better from for sure. Taylor Jenkins On countering opponents’ defensive adjustments: When we go up against teams that can put up five pretty good defenders out there, no matter who it is, we just got to look for that early attack and if it’s not there, keep playing. Still try to get the ball inside but if not just keep playing multiple action and try to break them down. Taylor Jenkins On the adjustments Milwaukee made in the last seven minutes of the game: They started switching one through five and it slowed our offense down. We’ve got to be better and ready for those adjustments, and then they just executed and made some timely shots. Tyus Jones On what to take from the game going into tomorrow’s game: We’ve got to bring the same fight and the same mentality, just bring it together for a full 48 minutes. That’s the only difference. But we fought the entire game, and just mix that with executing and we’ll live with the results. Tyus Jones On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s performance tonight: Big time. Big time, but we know that’s what he’s capable of. Those performances are special. Hopefully we’ll continue that and let it roll over into tomorrow night. Tyus Jones On whether he thinks the defensive adjustments Milwaukee made were in response to how Jaren Jackson Jr. was playing: I think so. It makes sense to try to take the ball out of his hands and eliminate open looks for him. Tyus Jones On whether he has ever had as good of a quarter as he had in the third: No. There hasn’t been anything like that because just everything for a minute was going in for me. I felt like just a crazy rhythm and the basket got bigger. It just felt good. Jaren Jackson Jr. On when he realized he was having a great game in the third quarter: Probably the banker. The banker was just like, ‘Thank you for the backboard being there,’ because otherwise I would’ve airballed it. That one was cool. Jaren Jackson Jr. On going head-to-head with Giannis Antetokounmpo: He’s just a great, great player coming at you with a full head of steam. You’ve got to pick your battles a lot. Tonight he was hitting the three a little bit, so you had to plan certain ways, doing euros trying to get around him and stuff. I always like that matchup though. He’s a great player. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what changed in the last seven minutes of the fourth quarter: Giannis (Antetokounmpo) kind of took control of the game a little bit more. Throughout the game we were putting him at the free-throw line and we kind of gave up a lot in there. At the time we had our drought, they picked it up, so it was kind of just bad timing, honestly. Jaren Jackson Jr. On his confidence: I guess I always have confidence, just by the work I put in. In terms of shooting and getting my balance right and just getting my feet right so that I can make those shots when it’s harder and it’s like a hand up. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what to take from tonight’s game going into tomorrow’s game vs Washington Wizards: We’ve just got to lock in on the game plan, honestly, and just try to make (Bradley Beal) uncomfortable and make sure he’s not in a rhythm consistently. You’ve got to do that with great players, and just keep running the transition and focus on what we do best. Jaren Jackson Jr. On how he is attacking the ball differently now versus at the beginning of the season: My teammates are finding me a lot more in terms of the three point line. They’re finding me in better spots and they’re looking for me a lot more, so that helps. Definitely in the summer, just working on my balance and working on having to get it off quicker because you have to get your release quicker and your feet down set. So, when you do that, you can take deeper ones and if it goes in, it goes in. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Notes

Milwaukee ran its win streak to an NBA-best 17 consecutive games. The Bucks’ last loss came on Nov. 8 at Utah.

Tonight’s game marked Taylor Jenkins ’ first game against Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer … Jenkins was an assistant coach under Budenholzer for the last six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19).

’ first game against Bucks head coach … Jenkins was an assistant coach under Budenholzer for the last six seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19). The Grizzlies tallied a season-high 20 three pointers on 49 attempts, good for 40.8 percent. The team finished one three shy of tying the club record (21 on April 10, 2019).

With tonight’s loss, Memphis has now lost seven straight home games

Player Notes

With his 43 points on the night, Jackson tied Pau Gasol for the third-most points scored by a Grizzlies’ player in franchise history and became the youngest player since Brandon Jennings on Nov. 14, 2009 to score 40+ points in a game.

While recording nine three-pointers and one block in tonight’s game, Jackson became the first player in Grizzlies’ history to record at-least one block and one three-pointer in nine consecutive games. That is tied for the longest streak in the league this season (with Giannis Antetokounmpo ).

). Dillon Brooks tallied 19 points, three assists and two rebounds while knocking down 4-of-7 from three.

tallied 19 points, three assists and two rebounds while knocking down 4-of-7 from three. Jae Crowder collected a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out four assists.

collected a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out four assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo collected a double-double with 37 points (17 in the fourth quarter), 11 rebounds and two assists on 12-of-23 shooting.

collected a double-double with 37 points (17 in the fourth quarter), 11 rebounds and two assists on 12-of-23 shooting. Brook Lopez added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds

