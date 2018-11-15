Postgame Report: Grizzlies Beat Bucks in Thriller, 116-113

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies defense held the potent Bucks to 14-for-41 (.341) on the floor, which included just 4-for-23 (.174) at the perimeter. Key Run of the Night Grizzlies recovered from a 96-102 deficit with a 15-2 run from 5:01 to 1:55 (3:06 span) to take a 111-104 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-113, on Wednesday night in Fiserv Forum. Memphis improves to 8-5 on the year with the win. The Grizzlies handed the Bucks their first loss in Fiserv Forum and snapped a four-game road losing streak in the overall series. The Bucks drop to 10-4 this season and are now 6-1 at home.

Marc Gasol scored a season-high 29 points, and tied a career-high with six three-pointers made. Mike Conley scored 26, with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Shelvin Mack finished with 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in with 13 points in 15 minutes, while Garrett Temple added 11.

Milwaukee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run over a 3:29 stretch (11:49 – 8:20) to take their largest lead of the night (94-86). The Grizzlies recovered with a 15-2 run from 5:01 to 1:55 (3:06 span) to take a 111-104 lead. Down by two with 9.9 seconds left, Milwaukee had to send Conley to the line. The veteran point guard knocked down both free throws to put Memphis up 115-111. Pat Connaughton scored a quick layup with 2.9 seconds remaining, but the Bucks had to foul again. Mack made one of his two free throws. Khris Middleton got a shot off the inbound play but missed at the buzzer.

Both teams finished shooting exactly 50.6 percent from the floor, with Memphis going 42-for-83 and Milwaukee shooting 41-for-81. The Grizzlies entered tonight shooting .411 from the field in road games (last in the NBA). The difference was in three-point shooting, as the Grizzlies made a season-high 14 threes compared to the Bucks’ nine. Milwaukee had 16 turnovers while Memphis had 12. The Bucks outscored the Grizzlies in the paint, 64-50. The Bucks’ eight blocks were the most by an opponent this year. Milwaukee outscored Memphis 17-3 in fastbreak points

Both offenses erupted in the third quarter, with the Grizzlies shooting 12-for-18 (.667) from the floor, including 5-for-9 (.556) from beyond the arc. Milwaukee made 14-of-20 (.700) shots in the quarter, scoring 24 points in the paint. Down by as much as 15 in the quarter, the Bucks went on a 13-2 run in the last 2:11 of the quarter to cut the Grizzlies lead to 84-80.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-14 (.714) shooting and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Middleton had 25 points. Connaughton added 16 points off the bench. Eric Bledsoe scored 15 and handed out a game-high seven assists.

Memphis kicked off the game with a 10-2 run over 2:37 (11:05 – 8:28) to open the first quarter. The Grizzlies had one of their best defensive quarters of the season, limiting the Bucks to 6-of-20 (.300) shooting from the floor, including 3-of-13 (.231) from three-point range, while holding them to 19 points. Memphis outscored Milwaukee 16-4 in the paint during the period. Gasol scored 11 points in the first quarter, including going 3-for-4 from three.

Both teams struggled in the second quarter, with Memphis shooting 8-for-23 (.348) and Milwaukee going 8-of-21 (.381) from the floor. The teams combined to shoot 2-for-17 (.117) from beyond the arc in the quarter. Conley scored 10 points in the second quarter on 4-of-6 shooting, while Antetokounmpo also had 10 on a perfect 4-of-4.

The Grizzlies shot 19-for-44 (.432) from the floor in the first half, but were only 4-for-17 (.235) from three. The defense held the potent Bucks offense to 14-for-41 (.341) on the floor, which included just 4-for-23 (.174) at the perimeter. The Bucks were a perfect 13-for-13 at the free throw line in the half. The Memphis defense also held Milwaukee to their lowest point total of any half this season (45) while forcing nine turnovers to help take a 48-45 lead at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to Memphis to host the Sacramento Kings on Friday, November 16 in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. It will be Zero Hunger, Zero Waste night presented by Kroger, where the first 5,000 fans will receive a Marc Gasol cooking apron. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On being the first team to defeat the Bucks at home this season: We talk about our group as being able to play in the mud and being able to play in adverse situations. Things don’t always go our way, but somehow, some way, we find a way to scrap and make it happen. Tonight is just a huge example of that. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys with their effort. This is a hell of a win for our ball club coming off a loss and not allowing ourselves to lose two in a row. I can’t can say enough good things about that group. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On Mike Conley and Marc Gasol leading the Grizzlies to a win: That’s who we live and die with. We were riding with those two guys; they are our horses. The other guys understand that and play their part. They understand how to make their teammates better, so it works well together. We know how to get those guys the ball in their spots. If [teams] want to bring help in rotations to those guys, they are so unselfish and find the open man. Everybody gets to eat and for us, that’s the key to success. Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On making a late fourth quarter run to take the lead: Stops, stops, stops. It started with stops, and finding a way to stop them. It started with communication. We had a few ‘unlike us’ plays where we were not communicating. We gave up two open threes and a dunk so that is unlike us. They kind of stun you for minute but then we got out of that and found a rhythm again defensively, and that takes a lot of pressure off of us offensively. Marc Gasol On regaining control of the game after losing the lead: Man, I don’t know. I think we kind of just grinded it out. It’s a game of runs, so everyone is going to make their run and we kind of had the last one. We knew eventually there was going to be a time where they were going to make a run. That’s just how the game goes. We just stayed calm and chipped away. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the Grizzlies playing at a slower style of pace than the Bucks: I think just knowing our strengths and playing to them. If we come out slowing the game down, that makes it tougher for them and to turn it over when they go on offense. If we come down playing slower and we get what we want, that causes more passes, more reads. It forces them to play defense longer. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his third 30-point game of the season as he scored a game-high 31 points going 10-for-14 from the field and 11-of-12 from the foul line.

tallied his third 30-point game of the season as he scored a game-high 31 points going 10-for-14 from the field and 11-of-12 from the foul line. Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with a season-high 29 points shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. This was Gasol’s second 20-point game of the season.

led the Grizzlies with a season-high 29 points shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. This was Gasol’s second 20-point game of the season. Mike Conley tallied his sixth game of the season with 20+ points as he scored 26 points.

tallied his sixth game of the season with 20+ points as he scored 26 points. Shelvin Mack (15), Jaren Jackson Jr. (13), and Garrett Temple (11) scored in double-figures.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App