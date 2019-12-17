Postgame Report: Grizzlies win back-to-back games as they top Miami 118-111

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies earned their first victory over the Heat since Nov. 26, 2016, snapping Miami’s five-game winning streak in the overall series. That was the Heat’s largest-ever winning streak over the Grizzlies and the Grizzlies’ third-longest active losing streak against any individual team. Key Run of the Night The Heat took its first lead of the game, 105-104, with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter as part of a 14-0 run that gave Miami a 107-104 advantage with 5:30 on the clock. However, Memphis answered with an 11-0 run to take a 115-107 lead with 2:31 left.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies’ offense caught fire early on as they shot 70.0 percent from the field to grab a 36-32 lead to end the first quarter. The Grizzlies would continue their strong play into the second period as they used a 17-5 run late in the first half on their way to putting up a season-high 73 first-half points to take a 73-58 lead into the break. The Grizzlies would finish the first half shooting 65.9 percent from the floor and 68.8 percent from three-point range as they put up the fifth-most points in the first half in franchise history.

The Grizzlies controlled the game for the first three quarters before Miami would go on a late surge in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game at 105-104 with 5:57 to play. The Heat would cap off a 14-0 run to give them their largest lead of the game at 107-104 with 5:30 remaining. Immediately following the Heat run, the Grizzlies ripped off the next 11 points to regain control of the game at 115-107 with 2:31 remaining. The Grizzlies were able to hold off the Heat to pick up their first win over Miami since Nov. 26, 2016.

Tonight was also the Grizzlies’ first victory while wearing Vancouver jerseys since April 18, 2001 at Golden State, the franchise’s final game before relocating to Memphis in 2001. The Grizzlies wore the teal Vancouver throwbacks in commemoration of the franchise’s 25th NBA season.

Memphis was led by Jonas Valanciunas, who finished the night with his 14th double-double of the season, tallying 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 8-of-9 from the field. Ja Morant collected a double-double with 20 points, 10 assists and one rebound on 9-of-14 shooting. This marked Morant’s fourth double-double of the season and his third game of at least 20 points and 10 assists as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight game with Morant in the lineup. De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies’ bench with a season-high tying 16 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists as the Grizzlies improved to 10-17 on the season.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler who finished the game with 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Tyler Herro led the Heat’s bench with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn added 18 points and three rebounds while Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points as the Heat dropped to 19-8 on the year.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for two games beginning with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CT inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Heck of a game. Obviously, kind of a wild one. Great first half. Second half kind of got a little funky there for us, but I’m really proud of the guys. We gave up a 15-point lead, I think they even took a three-point lead and our guys didn’t crater or anything like that, we just weathered the storm. We found a way to finally get some stops and get out and play our style of basketball. It felt like when they adjusted at the zone, we were getting great looks. Sometimes the execution wasn’t good, we weren’t on the same page and were over thinking it, but we made some good plays. We just missed some layups, missed some threes and those faults were a different story. But better execution late in the game against the zone, great job of getting some stops and getting out running. I loved how we played in the first half with sharing the ball, our defensive activity, our commitment to the shooters out there, making it tough on Jimmy Butler. We’ve got to, obviously, keep him off the free-throw line and not let him get double digit free-throw attempts. Overall, against a really good team, a top five team in the league, to kind of bounce back knowing that they were going to raise their pressure with a fifteen point lead and do something different, I’m really proud of our guys and how we overcame. Taylor Jenkins On the win: We battled. We were just battling out there. We know we can play with anybody, so we just went out there, played together, played hard, helped each other out, and came out with the dub [win]. De'Anthony Melton On his past two weeks & being a bigger part of the rotation: It’s fun to play. It’s fun to get out there with my team and compete, battle with them. I’m having a blast. I think it’s a great group, and you know, we all love each other and we’re all having fun with it. De'Anthony Melton On what was different tonight about other games where the team has come through: I mean, we just learned. I feel like we’ve lost a lot of games late in the fourth quarter, up 10 [points], and the other team goes on a run, and we weren’t able to bounce back from it. So we’ve just learned from our mistakes, to finish the game off. Ja Morant On whether that learning makes a big difference when the other team takes a late lead: Basketball is a game of runs. We know the other team is going to come back with a run. We just try to do whatever we can to string some stops [together] and go get good shots. Ja Morant

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas picked up his 14th double-double of the season, tallying a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 8-of-9 (.889) from the field.

picked up his 14th double-double of the season, tallying a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 8-of-9 (.889) from the field. Ja Morant posted his fourth double-double of the season with 20 points (9-14 FG) and 10 assists. This marked Morant’s fourth double-double of the season and his third game of 20+ points and 10+ assists. The Grizzlies have now won four straight games with Morant in the lineup.

posted his fourth double-double of the season with 20 points (9-14 FG) and 10 assists. This marked Morant’s fourth double-double of the season and his third game of 20+ points and 10+ assists. The Grizzlies have now won four straight games with Morant in the lineup. De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies’ bench with a season-high tying 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

led the Grizzlies’ bench with a season-high tying 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jackson finished the night 5-of-11 from three-point range, his ninth straight game with multiple three-pointers. That streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history (with Mike Miller , Mike Conley and Eddie Jones ) and behind only Miller’s 13-game franchise-record streak from Dec. 13, 2006-Jan. 5, 2007.

added 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jackson finished the night 5-of-11 from three-point range, his ninth straight game with multiple three-pointers. That streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history (with , and ) and behind only Miller’s 13-game franchise-record streak from Dec. 13, 2006-Jan. 5, 2007. Brandon Clarke posted 14 points, nine rebounds and one block on 5-of-9 shooting.

