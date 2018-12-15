Postgame Report: Grizzlies Halted by Heat, Lose 100-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Miami shot 15-for-39 (.385) from three-point range while Memphis was 8-for-29 (.276). Key Run of the Night After an 11-2 run by Memphis, Miami went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter from 10:12 to 5:45 (4:27 run) to lead 85-78. The Grizzlies never got closer than three after that.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Miami Heat, 100-97, on Friday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies fall to 16-12 on the season and are now 9-5 at home. The Heat improved to 12-16 on the year.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 22 points while dishing out a game-high eight assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Garrett Temple both scored 15 points. Marc Gasol added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Grizzlies shot 35-for-83 (.422) from the field while the Heat went a similar 36-for-82 (.439). Miami fared much better from three-point range, shooting 15-for-39 (.385) from beyond the arc compared to just 8-for-29 (.276) for Memphis. The Grizzlies forced the Heat into 17 turnovers while committing only eight of their own, but the Heat outrebounded the Grizzlies 50-34. Miami handed out 30 assists in the game, the most by a Grizzlies opponent this season.

Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each scored 18 points to lead Miami. Tyler Johnson added 17 points. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds off the bench. James Johnson rounded out the scoring with 12 points.

The Grizzlies’ run in the third quarter carried over to the fourth, ending up as an 11-2 run that lasted 3:19 (58.4 left in third to 9:39 in the fourth). The Heat countered with a 14-2 run of their own over the next 4:27 (10:12 to 5:45) to take an 85-78 lead. Down 96-92 with 22.3 seconds left in the game, the Grizzlies forced a turnover. Conley drove for a layup but missed, forcing Memphis to foul. Olynyk made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put the Heat up 98-92, closing the door on the game. The Grizzlies shot just 8-for-24 (.333) in the quarter, including 3-for-11 (.273) from three.

The third quarter was kinder to the Grizzlies than the second, shooting 9-for-16 (.563) while tallying seven assists. Memphis closed out the third with a 7-2 run in the last 58.4 seconds of the quarter to lead 73-71.

Both teams shot almost exactly the same in the first half, as Memphis was 18-of-43 (.419) and Miami made 18-of-42 (.429) shots. The difference was beyond the arc, where the Heat shot 8-for-23 (.348) and the Grizzlies were just 3-for-13 (.231). The Grizzlies’ nine assists in the half tied a season-low, while the Heat’s 16 dimes tied for the most by an opponent in a half. The Grizzlies turned the ball over just three times in the first half, matching a season-low.

The Grizzlies offense was in rhythm early, making their first six shots of the game to finish with an efficient 11-of-22 (.500) shooting in the first quarter. The Heat weren’t far behind, making 9-of-20 (.450) shots, including 4-of-10 three-pointers, to lead 29-28 at the end of the quarter. Memphis attacked the basket, outscoring Miami 18-10 in the paint during the period.

Memphis cooled off in the second quarter, shooting just 7-for-21 (.333). The Grizzlies’ 21 points in the quarter marked the fewest in any second quarter this season. JaMychal Green collected a Heat miss with 2.5 seconds left before halftime, and Garrett Temple raced down the court to bank in a 33-footer before the buzzer to cut the Heat lead to 51-49 at the break. Miami assisted on eight of their nine field goals in the period.

On the reported trade of two Grizzlies role players: I don’t know all the information yet. I just talked to the coaches and talked to the guys, so I don’t have all the information yet. I don’t want to speak out of turn. J.B. Bickerstaff On what was not working tonight: The issues that we’ve had that we corrected against Portland as far as the defensive rebounding, the extra-efforts plays, the plays that we make when we’re successful, tonight they made more of them than we did – 14 offensive rebounds. You get a stop and then you give that back up. Eleven more team rebounds, that’s just too many possessions. Those are things that we can control. We can control boxing out. We can control that effort to the glass, that effort to the floor. Those are things we work on every day. We just have to translate it from practice and shoot around, and we’ve got to get better at it. If we want to be successful by any means, that single area has got to be a point of emphasis and we’ve got to improve there. J.B. Bickerstaff On if the Grizzlies were settling for threes tonight or if it was purposeful: I think it was a mix of both. I think we got some open ones. You get them, you have to have confidence to take them. There were opportunities on some of them when we were being closed out where we could’ve attacked and made the next play, but I think it was a combination of both. We don’t aim to shoot a ton of threes. We take open ones, but those that are rushed and contested we can make one more play. J.B. Bickerstaff On if the Grizzlies have improved since the start of the season: I think we’re better now than we were at the beginning of the year for sure. I think we’ve worked in areas and improved in areas. Defensively, we’ve been really good and we’ve continued to get better at that. The continuity has improved. Again, our thing is we have an area of weakness and that’s something we have to improve on and that’s clearly the defensive glass for us right now. We sure that up and we can be a much better basketball team. We’re working at it and guys are doing the right things, but it’s just a matter of finishing, whether it’s possessions, getting through a screen, all those small things, we just have to make sure we keep concentrating on them and figuring it out. I do believe this team has gotten better, there are just small areas that we can make improvements on and that’ll help us make a huge step.” J.B. Bickerstaff On what the Heat did to make this a chippy, difficult game: Man, they play with a lot of force as far as when they cut. They cut for a reason, try to make plays in the paint, they extend possessions. Made it tough on us on the offensive rebounds, keeping a lot of possessions alive. We didn’t do what was necessary to keep our foot on the gas pedal when we had opportunities. At the end of the day, they made the plays, the winning plays, the 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds they needed to win. Mike Conley On how Memphis can put this behind them and bounce back tomorrow night: We watch the film, watch the film tonight. I think guys watch it on their own time. Get back in here tomorrow and learn from that. We got to get ready for team that plays a totally different style in Houston tomorrow. Like I said, every day is a lesson, and tonight, we got to learn from it and be able to turn around real quick. Mike Conley On the reaction of the Grizzlies locker room to trade rumors: I still don’t know what’s going on yet, so I really don’t have much info on what’s going on. Until we know more, I don’t have a real comment on that. Mike Conley On how the Heat made things difficult tonight: We played these guys last year here at home. Also a very frustrating game. The way they play, the way they move, constant movement to get you out of position once they have guys from the weak side. They do a great job of crashing boards. I think we didn’t do a good enough job of finishing possessions with rebounds. And then I think we got a little too static with the zone. Once they started playing zone, we kind of just passed the ball around and we didn’t make shots. So that kind of kills it. Marc Gasol On bouncing back tomorrow night against Houston: We have to. You regroup, you look at the mirror first, see what you can do better to help the team. Understand the different things that Houston likes to do offensively, and the things they do defensively, with all the switching and their spacing, and get ready. That’s the nature of the business. Marc Gasol On whether the Grizzlies got all the looks they wanted tonight: No. That’s why they went zone – they want to throw you off your spacing and rhythm, pick-and-roll game, try to protect their paint. In the first half, we got to the paint a lot and they didn’t run as much zone. But there’s ways to burn them. We got good looks, just not the looks we would rather have. The issue is more defensively. I think once you’re up six, seven points, you have a good rhythm, and then we settled too much offensively. And they got their momentum back, they got their confidence back, and we let that one get away. Marc Gasol

