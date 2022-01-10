Postgame Report: Grizzlies get franchise record ninth consecutive win with victory over Lakers

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies completed a Los Angeles back-to-back sweep with a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The Grizzlies ninth consecutive win sets the mark for the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s productive West Coast trip ends with a 21 point and regular season high 12 rebound double-double to go with a season high six blocks. Jackson Jr. is the first player in franchise history with more five or more blocks in consecutive since Pau Gasol in 2007. Desmond Bane’s 23 points led the Grizzlies as he also recorded four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ja Morant scored 16 points with seven assists and five rebounds while Kyle Anderson added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Brandon Clarke had 14 points and three rebounds while John Konchar returned to action with 12 points and four rebounds.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Austin Reaves and Wayne Ellington scored 16 points each.

The Grizzlies gained the upper hand with a 65-52 lead at halftime despite James pouring in 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in the first half. The Grizzlies shot 55% from the field and 60% from three in the first half while outscoring the Lakers 38-25 in the second quarter. Jackson Jr. led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Konchar sparked the bench’s contribution with 11 points and three rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Grizzlies flipped the switch with a dominant 42-point third quarter, a new season high for points in a quarter, pushing their lead to 24 with one quarter to play. The Lakers bench threatened late with a 23-2 run in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies’ lead was too much to overcome as the Grizzlies moved to 28-14 on the season.

The Grizzlies will look to extend the win streak against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch at Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.