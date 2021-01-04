Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Lakers 108-94 in Marc Gasol’s return to Memphis

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their first of two-consecutive home games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers 108-94 on Sunday night inside FedExForum.

Memphis got off to a sluggish start early on in the first quarter, falling behind 11-2 to start the game. However, Memphis quickly found their rhythm, finishing the quarter on a 25-7 run, which also included a 17-0 stretch in favor of the home team. The Grizzlies held a 36-25 lead after the first period, which saw nine different Grizzlies get in the scoring column. Desmond Bane sparked the Grizzlies early on with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first quarter. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as 12 points in the second quarter before Los Angeles came storming back. The Lakers put together a 22-8 run to regain the lead with just over (2:00) to play in the second quarter. Memphis found themselves down 56-54 at the half, despite shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

The two clubs traded stops in the third quarter, as neither team was able to take control of the game. Both teams shot only 36.0 percent in the third quarter and scored only 21 points, as Los Angeles took a 77-75 lead into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies trailed just 95-90 with (3:42) remaining in the game before the Lakers ripped off a 10-0 run, capped off by a Kyle Kuzma hook-shot to ice the game away with (1:27) remaining. The Lakers limited the Grizzlies to just 19 points on 38.1 percent shooting in the final period. The Grizzlies connected on 7-of-10 3-point field goals to begin the game, but Memphis only made 2-of-23 3-point attempts for the remainder of the game. Memphis shot 66.7 percent from 3-point range in the first quarter before shooting just 12.5 percent from three in the final three quarters. The Lakers outscored the Grizzlies 21-14 in points off turnovers and 17-12 in fast break points while holding Memphis to under 100 points for the first time this season.

Kyle Anderson totaled 18 points, four rebounds and two assists on 7-of-19 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas posted his sixth-consecutive double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist 26 minutes. Valanciunas is one of only three players in franchise history to open a season with at least six straight double-doubles, joining Shareef Abdur-Rahim (9 straight in 1999-00) and Zach Randolph (11 straight in 2012-13). Desmond Bane added 13 points, one rebound and two assists while shooting 5-of-8 from the floor. Bane has made multiple 3-pointers in all of his first six career games. Tyus Jones totaled 14 points, 5 rebounds and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting while having zero turnovers. John Konchar totaled four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while tallying zero turnovers as Memphis dropped to 2-4.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes. James finished shooting 9-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three. Anthony Davis posted 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on 6-of-15 shooting. Marc Gasol posted seven points, six rebounds and four assists in his first game back inside FedExForum. Montrezl Harrell added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Los Angeles improved to 5-2.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will once again host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

