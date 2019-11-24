Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop close battle with Lakers 109-108

On tonight’s game: Heck of a game by our guys. Tons of credit. I’m super proud of their efforts from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. One point loss against the best team in the league. I know there’s no moral victories, but how our guys competed for 48 minutes, I’m beyond proud given how we played the last two games. Had a chance to win at the end. Couple of plays on offense, big time rebound at the end that we have to learn from, but we got significantly better today, and I’m proud of how they played. If we can play like that every night we have ourselves a chance. Taylor Jenkins

On the Grizzlies’ pace: I thought our pace was great. 21 fast-break points, I think, at halftime. They locked down on us defensively in that second half. Got to find ways to keep getting the pace, especially when teams are going on runs. I felt like our defensive activity really ignited us to have a heck of a first quarter, and I think we racked up like 19 assists in the first half too. I think our pace was great. Guys were getting rim runs, finding their open teammates, but it’s a credit to our defensive activity to get to that pace that we need to play at. Taylor Jenkins

On the Lakers’ comeback: I think they changed up their coverages. They got a little bit more physical. Compared to our first game against them, we didn’t handle it as well. They’re a heck of a team… I think they banged a couple threes to start the half. It had nothing to do with our defense really. We just had to weather the switches and all that stuff. I feel like we played great multiple actions to try to get open looks, and we just missed some shots. A couple possessions here and there where we could play a little bit better with the pace. I felt like they just kind of picked up their defensive physicality, their switching a little bit more, and that kind of slowed us down a little bit. To be within a possession at the end of the game, to withstand their runs, I’m proud of our guys to continue to find a way to get big buckets against one of the best defenses in the league. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s contribution to the offense: For him to be very versatile, plays off the bounce, hitting threes… He’s an inside-out player. It’s huge for his growth. He’s still really young in his career, so as he’s identifying those opportunities to be in attack mode I think it really benefits our offense. We need another dimension outside of just our point guards being playmakers. To have him be a playmaker for us I think is huge. Taylor Jenkins

On the Grizzlies’ youth: Like I said to them after the game, super proud. Their effort was unbelievable. Our defensive activity set a tone to start the game. If we can play up to that standard night in and night out you’re going to hopefully have a chance to win more ball games. Obviously, fourth quarter, couple moments there where we have to execute a little bit better. But what they were able to do for a majority of the game, that’s where we have to be. That’s wheat we’ve hung our hat on. A week ago, it kind of slipped away from us, but if they can kind of engrain that into their mind, this is what it is. This is the fun style to compete that way. I’m super proud, and that’s the Grizzlies I love to be a part of. Taylor Jenkins

On the out of bounds play near the end of the game: I was hopeful to get an elbow catch for JJ [Jaren Jackson Jr.] and then him and Ja [Morant] in a two-man game. But then they [the Lakers] switched it, denied our elbow catch which put JJ out above the perimeter, so it kind of blew up the play a little bit. Credit to the Lakers on taking that away from us. We were hopeful to get a drive and a flare on the backside. We kind of got our hands forced there. JJ takes the shot, we don’t get it. We got it back, and luckily we got a layup. One-point game. We just have to come up with some more stops down the stretch. Taylor Jenkins

On the last minute of the game: Turned it over, missed a shot, got an offensive rebound, got a layup. They came down to call a timeout, and (we) didn’t have enough time to finish. Ja Morant

On why they didn’t continue the momentum from the first half: I think our pace. I put that on me. It starts with me pushing the ball. I feel like we slowed down. I was slowing the ball down and it kind of hurt us. We weren’t playing our style of basketball where we get out and run. Ja Morant

On only losing by one to the best team in the league: I think it just flat out shows it. That no matter what, we can be in ball games and win ball games. We weren’t able to close out tonight, but tonight showed what type of team are and who we want to be. Never satisfied with losing, but I can say I’m satisfied of how we played tonight. We played together, competed to the end and just came up short. Ja Morant

On finally getting to wear the teal jerseys tonight: It felt good. They’er nice. I hope we play in them again this year. If not, mine will be going up on my wall. Ja Morant

On not maintaining the big lead they had in the first half: Basketball is a game of runs. One team goes on a run, they went on a run and got back in the game. What you see after that is, they go up and then we go up. I just think that it’s a game of runs. Ja Morant

On getting praise from LeBron James on social media: Its special. I mean, its LeBron. The goat of, what I feel like, is our generation. One of the best players in this league. I mean it feels good just to be recognized just because I wasn’t coming out of high school. Ja Morant

On competing to stay in the game: I mean, well, they’re the best team in the league right now so I expect nothing less than to come out here and compete in front of our home crowd. We felt like we let one go in L.A. and we let one go tonight. We responded well, we just didn’t come out with the win tonight. Jae Crowder

On playing well in the first half: We just played with a lot of good pace. We knew these guys were coming off a back-to-back. They played in OKC last night. I think we were getting the stops. Or if we weren’t, we were getting the ball out quickly, playing with pace, flying up the court and taking what they give us. Jae Crowder

On competing with a top team: We have to play better. On any given night, I feel like we brought it tonight because of who we were playing. Good teams bring it every night no matter their opponent so once we learn from this game, we can continue to build, take this to Indiana and get us a win on the road. But it’s definitely something to build off of. Jae Crowder