Postgame Report: Grizzlies Lose to the Lakers, 111-88

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Lakers’ outrebounded the Grizzlies 57-36 (+21). Los Angeles’ 19 offensive rebounds were a season-high for a Grizzlies opponent. Key Run of the Night The Lakers closed the first quarter with a 15-4 run over the last 4:52 to lead 27-16, and would lead for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-88 on Saturday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies fall to 15-10 on the season and are now 8-4 at home. The Lakers improved to 16-10 on the year.

Wayne Selden Jr. led the Grizzlies with a season-high 17 points on 7-of-12 (.583) shooting off the bench. It’s the first time this season that Selden Jr. has led the team in scoring. Mike Conley scored 12 points and Marc Gasol added 11. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies shot 34-for-84 (.405) from the floor while the Lakers went 43-for-98 (.439). Memphis struggled from beyond the arc, going 6-of-30 (.200) from three-point range compared to Los Angeles making 16-of-41 (.390) threes. The Lakers dominated on the boards by outrebounding the Grizzlies 57-36 (+21), which included 19 offensive boards to the Grizzlies’ nine. That led to 20 second chance points for the Lakers and just six for the Grizzlies. The Lakers’ 19 offensive rebounds were the most by a Grizzlies opponent this year.

LeBron James flirted with a triple-double, scoring 20 points to go with eight rebounds and nine assists. Kyle Kuzma also scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points. JaVale McGee logged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sviatoslav Mykhailuk had 11 points off the bench.

In the first half, the difference was on the boards, where Los Angeles outrebounded Memphis 36-11. The Lakers pulled down 14 offensive rebounds (15 second chance points) compared to two for Memphis (no second chance points) to help lead 63-40 at halftime.

Los Angeles opened the game by attacking the rim in the first quarter, scoring 14 of their 27 points in the paint. Even though they made just 1-of-8 (.125) three-pointers in the quarter, the Lakers still shot an efficient 12-of-25 (.480) from the floor. The Grizzlies struggled on offense, going just 7-of-24 (2-13 3P) in the opening quarter. Los Angeles outrebounded Memphis 19-6 during the period. The Lakers closed the quarter with a 15-4 run over the last 4:52 to lead 27-16.

Memphis shot better in the second quarter, making 10-of-16 (.625) field goals. However, the Lakers offense continued their output by making 7-of-12 (.583) three-pointers in the quarter, the most threes the Grizzlies have given up in any quarter this season. Hart scored 14 points in the period by going 4-for-6 from three. Los Angeles continued to clean the glass, outrebounding Memphis 17-3 in the quarter.

The second half was similar to the first as the Lakers continued to shoot the three well, making 8-of-21 (.381) treys in the half. Memphis made just 1-of-11 (.091) threes in the second half, tying a season-low. DJ Stephens checked in with 6:44 remaining in the game, marking his first NBA action since April 4, 2014 for the Milwaukee Bucks, and shortly after made an alley-oop dunk.

The Grizzlies travel to challenge the Denver Nuggets on Monday, December 10 at 8 p.m. CT in Pepsi Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On tonight's loss We just didn't have it tonight. I think our guys have shown who they've been, how competitive they are. Tonight we just didn't have it. Early on, we got a little demoralized because we got some open looks, especially in that first quarter. We created some wide open looks for one another and they just didn't go down. From that point forward, we just couldn't dig out of the hole. But again, I think they've earned our respect as a group in that locker room and on the majority of nights, we get more than that. Tonight was just one of those nights. It's time to move on to Denver." Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On rebounding Looking at it, give the Lakers credit and don't take anything from them. They were coming off of a loss last night and they definitely didn't want to lose back-to-back games and you could see that in them early. Their bigs combined had eight offensive rebounds in the first half, if I'm not mistaken, and that doesn't count the tap outs they were able to come up with. They played with a purpose and we just didn't have it tonight." Coach J.B. Bickerstaff On where the Grizzlies go from here We've got to bounce back. We can't play like this ever again this season. We had enough of those games last season, so we've got to get this out of our system. Jamychal Green On what the Grizzlies can take from tonight's game I think we just have to get back on the same page and figure it out defensively because tonight we weren't really that good. Wayne Selden

