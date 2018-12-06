Postgame Report: Grizzlies Defense Contains Clippers, Win 96-86

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies defense held the Clippers to 86 points on a season-best 25-of-74 (.338) shooting from the floor while forcing 19 turnovers. Memphis had previously held Dallas to .341 shooting on 11/19. Los Angeles’ 86 points were a new season-low (previous was 98 vs. DEN, 10/17). The Clippers entered tonight ranked third in the NBA in scoring (117.7 ppg). Key Run of the Night Midway through the fourth quarter, Memphis used a 10-2 run over a 2:11 stretch (8:33 – 6:22) to lead 85-76. Los Angeles never got closer than five points from that point on.

The Memphis Grizzlies held the Los Angeles Clippers to their lowest point total of the season, winning 96-86 on Wednesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 14-9 on the season and are now 8-3 at home. Memphis tied the season series at 1-1. The Clippers fell to 16-8 overall.

Mike Conley scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. JaMychal Green logged his first double-double of the year with a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds. Kyle Anderson added seven points, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists. Newly-signed center Joakim Noah chipped in with four points and three rebounds in his first game with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies shot 37-for-85 (.435) from the floor in the game, but only shot 7-for-28 (.250) from three-point range. The defense held the Clippers to 25-of-74 (.338) from the floor, the team’s best defensive percentage of the season, and 8-of-23 (.348) from three-point range. Los Angeles entered tonight ranked third in the NBA in scoring (117.7 ppg). Memphis outscored Los Angeles 50-30 in the paint. The Grizzlies struggled at the free throw line, shooting 15-for-24 (.625) while the Clippers went 28-35 (.800). Memphis outscored Los Angeles 19-8 in the fast break.

Boban Marjanovic led the Clippers with 19 points while shooting 11-of-12 (.917) at the free throw line, and pulled down eight boards in just over 13 minutes of play. Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lou Williams each scored 12. Tobias Harris had seven points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The fourth quarter was less dramatic, with Memphis outscoring Los Angeles 27-17 to lead for the entire period. Midway through the fourth quarter, Memphis used a 10-2 run over a 2:11 stretch (8:33 – 6:22) to lead 85-76, keeping the Clippers at bay. The Grizzlies went 9-of-18 (.500) from the field while scoring 10 points off eight Clippers turnovers during the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Clippers came out of halftime much more efficient on offense, opening the third quarter with a 11-0 run starting at 10:46 and going to the 7:50 mark (2:56 run), giving them their first lead of the game (53-51). The Grizzlies shot just 6-for-22 (.273) in the third quarter and 1-for-9 (.111) from three-point range, while the Clippers went 9-for-20 (.450) from the floor and 3-for-6 (.500) for three. Los Angeles outscored Memphis 27-18 in the period. Noah scored his first points in a Memphis uniform by tipping in a Green miss with 1.1 seconds left in the third to tie the game at 69.

The Grizzlies held the Clippers to 11-of-41 (.268) shooting from the floor in the first half, setting a season-low for opponent field goal percentage in a half. Memphis shot 22-of-45 (.489) from the field during the half. Neither team shot the three well in the half, with the Grizzlies making 2-of-9 (.222) and the Clippers going 3-of-12 (.250). Memphis outscored Los Angeles 36-16 in the paint before the break.

The Grizzlies shot 13-for-25 (.520) to start the game while holding the Clippers to just 6-for-21 (.286) in the first quarter. Memphis scored 22 of its 27 points during the paint in the first period. Memphis opened the game with a 10-0 run over a 3:40 span (11:18 – 7:38) in the first quarter to help take a 27-15 lead at the end of the quarter.

Memphis continued to smother Los Angeles on defense, allowing the Clippers to make just 5-of-20 (.250) field goals in the second quarter, while going 9-of-20 (.450) from the floor. The Clippers compensated by going 16-for-16 from the free throw line. The teams shot a combined 2-for-11 (.181) from three-point range. With 4.2 seconds left before halftime, Conley sprinted down the floor off the inbound pass to hit a 33-footer at the buzzer, giving the Grizzlies a 51-42 lead heading into the break.

The Grizzlies travel to face a divisional rival in the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On seeing Joakim Noah on the court for the first time: I think it was fun. If you think about it, we all felt it. I think the building felt it. There’s an energy and an intensity that he plays with that people can build on and feed off of. Defensively, his ability to control the ball, protect the paint, switch onto smaller guys, watching him and Marc [Gasol] play together, although it was a short spurt, you can see what those two guys together are capable of. I think it was a great start for him. We’ll continue to build off of it.” J.B. Bickerstaff On players stepping up in the game: That’s who we are. That’s kind of who we’ve been. The picture we’re trying to paint as a group is we don’t need just one guy to dominate offensively. Marc [Gasol] may have struggled with his shooting but his presence was felt defensively. That’s, again, who he is. He can impact the game on both ends of the floor. No matter what’s going on with him offensively, he has an off night, he makes up for it on the defensive end being able to protect all of his teammates, protect the paint and force people and teams into tough positions. J.B. Bickerstaff On a possible rivalry between the Grizzlies and Clippers: I think there is a mutual respect. On having conversations with their coaches, some of their players… I know the history between the organizations. So many of the faces have changed. I don’t know if you would consider it a rivalry but each team wants to beat each other badly. I think we bring out the best in one another, but you know what I mean, there is that respect of both teams going into the season. I think a lot of people overlooked us both. I’ve got a lot of respect for Doc [Rivers], Sam [Cassell], Rex [Kalamian], and those guys on their staff and then obviously the relationships I have with Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, [Danilo] Gallinari and those guys so there’s a lot of respect there... But it’s a healthy respect where when the competition kicks off both teams are trying to whoop each other. J.B. Bickerstaff On distribution of minutes: Yeah, I think so and I take full responsibility for it. I was putting Mike [Conley] and Marc [Gasol] in extreme minutes but I’ve got to do a better job of the rotation - having confidence in our guys and the depth that we do have and try to scale those guys back. We’re in this for the long haul. We want those guys as fresh as we possibly can, so 34 or 35 minutes for those two is good. Same thing with Garrett [Temple], I had been pushing him so it’s good to be able to pull those guys back some and we have the depth to do it. I just have to make sure I’m pulling those triggers. J.B. Bickerstaff On his second half interaction with JaMychal Green and why that was important: [I was] kind of overthinking it, you know. I’ve kind of been struggling lately on the offensive end. You know, JaMychal’s one of those teammates that’s always hyping you up, encouraging you. He just told me to be aggressive, do what I do. And late in the game, I just tried to make some plays. Shelvin Mack On Joakim Noah giving the team a spark: Man, Joakim, he came to practice yesterday giving us a spark. Got us ready. He just brings that extra ‘dog’ to the team. He’s just a vet. He’s going to fight down there, and we need him. He’s going to grind. JaMychal Green On tonight’s win: The whole thing we were worried about was just grinding it out. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, and we know they were going to come to play. Everybody stepped up tonight, we got the game won, playing defense and moving the ball as a team. JaMychal Green On the difference in the Grizzlies’ defense tonight: Communication, and being at our spots. We knew they were a big pick-and-roll team, so we had to be in and move out. So I think we did a great job of that tonight JaMychal Green On JaMychal Green and Joakim Noah providing a spark to the team tonight: Yeah, they’re my boys right there. Joakim was lit, you know, crazy, just emotional. J-Myke, that’s what he does on the regular. So I knew that. Every time that happens, I just got too lit, and I’ll be hyped. Running all over the place. Jaren Jackson Jr. On whether Joakim Noah added energy right from the moment he arrived: What? Did you see him? Oh yeah. He’s added energy from the moment he walked into this building. You can just feel it. He’s always hyped about whatever it is. Screaming, yelling---you saw it. All that. He’s doing everything. We love that. So that’s positive. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Neither shot well from three-point range, with Memphis going 7-for-28 (.250) and Los Angeles shooting 8-for-23 (.348).

The Grizzlies outscored the Clippers 50-30 in the paint.

The Clippers went 28-for-35 (.800) from the free throw line while the Grizzlies were just 15-for-24 (.625).

Memphis outscored Los Angeles 18-9 in the fast break.

Nine different players played at least 15 minutes for Memphis.

