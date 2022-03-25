Postgame Report: Grizzlies earn wire-to-wire win with 133-103 rout of Pacers

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies made 21 3-pointers, reaching a new season high for 3-pointers made after setting their previous season high (19) last night in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Desmond Bane shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc while De’Anthony Melton made 5-of-9 3-point attempts. Key Run of the Night Memphis scored the first 10 points of the game in what became a 20-4 start. The Grizzlies set a single-quarter franchise record with 10 3-pointers made as part of a 44-point first quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Indiana Pacers 133-103 on Thursday at FedExForum, securing a sixth consecutive home victory.

Desmond Bane followed up his record-breaking night on Wednesday with a 12-for-15 shooting performance, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in just 24 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 20 points (7-13 FG) while grabbing two rebounds and blocking two shots. De’Anthony Melton led the bench in scoring with 19 points and six rebounds. Steven Adams grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 25 points while Terry Taylor tallied 17 points and five rebounds.

The Grizzlies sprinted to 21-9 run to open the game, quickly building a double-digit lead. The Grizzlies drained 10 3-pointers in the first quarter, a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in any quarter. Memphis matched their previous season high for points in a quarter with 44 in the first, led by 13 from Bane.

Bane shot 9-for-10 from the field for 23 points as the Grizzlies led the Pacers 75-48 at halftime. The Grizzlies made 15 3’s on 25 attempts, notching a season high for 3-pointers in a half, while holding the Pacers to a season-low two 3-point makes in the first two periods.

The Grizzlies held off the Pacers in the second half to move to 51-23 on the season and 26-10 at FedExForum. Memphis made a season-high 21 3-pointers in tonight’s game, shooting 50% from beyond the arc.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Grizzlies became the third team to clinch a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with tonight’s win. This will mark the franchise’s 12th trip to the postseason.

Memphis swept its home back-to-back and set a season high with its sixth straight home victory. The Grizzlies will close their four-game home stand with tilts against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Memphis is now 26-10 at FedExForum this season.

Memphis earned its 11th victory without trailing this season.

The Grizzlies not only set a single-quarter franchise record with 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but also established a new single-half record with 15 treys before halftime.

Player Notables

