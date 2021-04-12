Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Pacers despite career night from Jonas Valanciunas

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 132-125 on Sunday night inside FedExForum. Jonas Valanciunas scored a career high-tying 34 points to go with 22 rebounds, but it would not be enough, as Indiana completed the sweep of the season series against Memphis.

Indiana got off to a furious start in the offensive end, connecting on 19 of their 29 field goal attempts in the opening quarter, good for 65.5 percent from the field. The Pacers out-scored Memphis 45-31 in the opening period, despite double-digit points from Ja Morant and Valanciunas. The Pacers’ 45 first-quarter points is the second-most points the Grizzlies have given up in a first quarter in franchise history (46, Dec. 23, 2019 vs. SAS). The Pacers used a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 17 points at 55-38 with 8:46 to play before halftime. Memphis was able to trim the lead to 74-63 heading into the locker room thanks to 18 first-half points and 11 rebounds from Valanciunas.

Both teams traded baskets in the third before the Pacers settled for a 106-97 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play. After trailing by 13 points at 110-97 with 11:16 to go in the game, the Grizzlies ripped off an 18-7 run to cut the Pacers lead to just two points at 117-115 with 5:27 remaining. Memphis cut the lead to 126-125 following a floater in the lane from Morant, but Indiana quickly responded with a mini 6-0 scoring run to put the game out reach. Despite the loss, Memphis totaled 88 points in the paint and 30 second chance points, which are both new franchise records.

Valanciunas totaled 34 points, 22 rebounds (career-high 12 offensive rebounds), two assists and two blocks on 16-of-25 shooting. This was Valanciunas' second career game with 30-plus points and 20-plus rebounds, and he is the second player in Grizzlies’ franchise history with multiple 30-20 regular season games (Zach Randolph, 3). Morant finished with 23 points, six assists and two rebounds on 8-of-15 shooting. Kyle Anderson totaled 15 points, five rebounds and two assists as Memphis fell to (26-25).

LeVert led Indiana with a game high-tying 34 points (14-20 FG, 2-6 3P), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon posted a double-double with 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in 39 minutes. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double of his own with 18 points and 15 rebounds as the Pacers moved to (25-27).

Next Game

The Grizzlies will complete their home back-to-back tomorrow night vs. the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 ESPN.

Player Notes

