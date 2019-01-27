Postgame Report: Grizzlies Get Past Pacers to Snap Skid, Win 106-103

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies led the game wire-to-wire for the second time this season, with the last occasion coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 26, 2018 Key Run of the Night After an 8-2 run by Indiana cut the Grizzlies lead to 85-82 with 4:45 left in the game, Memphis went on an 11-1 run to lead 101-90 with 47.8 seconds remaining, putting the game away

The Memphis Grizzlies led wire-to-wire for the second time this season to defeat the Indiana Pacers, 106-103, on Saturday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 20-30 on the season, snapping an eight-game losing streak. The Pacers dropped to 32-16 on the year. The teams split the season series 1-1, as the Pacers defeated the Grizzlies in the season opener.

Mike Conley registered his sixth double-double of the season, leading all scorers with 22 points and matching a season-high 11 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points, marking the ninth time this year he’s scored at least 20 points in a game. Marc Gasol finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Justin Holiday chipped in with 16 points. Holiday scored in double-digits for the third time since joining Memphis. Bruno Caboclo had a career night, matching his career-high in points (11) while setting new benchmarks in rebounds (five) and blocks (two) in just his second game in a Grizzlies uniform.

Memphis finished the game shooting 39-for-81 (.481) overall while Indiana was 32-for-74 (.432) from the field. Memphis won the turnover battle, converting 18 Indiana turnovers into 20 points while committing 14 turnovers of their own, leading to 13 points for the Pacers. Both teams entered tonight as the top two scoring defenses, with Indiana (103.2 opponent ppg) leading the league in games holding opponents under 100 points (19 times), and the Grizzlies (104.1 opponent ppg) leading the NBA in allowing under 90 (eight times).

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 21 points. Bogdanovic has now led the Pacers in scoring in 13 games this season. Darren Collison approached a double-double, finishing with 18 points and nine assists. Myles Turner added 14 points while Domantas Sabonis had 11 points. Cory Joseph added 10 points off the bench.

The Pacers went on an 8-2 run midway through the fourth quarter over 2:59 (7:44 to 4:45) to cut the Grizzlies lead to 85-82. Memphis would soon respond with an 11-1 run from 3:30 to the 47.7 mark, with Conley, Caboclo and Gasol each making a three during the stretch, putting the game away. Turner drilled a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining, but the Grizzlies forced five turnovers in the period and made five free throws in the final minute of the game to protect the lead.

The third quarter was evenly played, as the Pacers outscored the Grizzlies 27-25 on 12-of-25 (.480) shooting while Memphis was 9-for-16 (.563) from the floor. Indiana went on a 14-3 run from 7:32 to 2:59 (4:33 span) to trim the Grizzlies lead to 69-67, nearly taking their first lead of the game. Shelvin Mack corralled his own missed free throw and hit a floater in the lane with 1.6 seconds left in the third to put the Grizzlies up 78-69.

Memphis made 21-of-44 (.477) field goals in the first half, while holding Indiana to 13-of-34 (.382) on the floor. Memphis converted 11 Pacers turnovers into 15 points during the half, and assisted on 18 of their 21 baskets. Both teams had success at the line in the first half, as the Pacers made 15-of-19 (.789) free throws and the Grizzlies went a perfect 8-for-8.

The Grizzlies were locked in defensively to start the game, holding the Pacers to just 4-of-13 (1-7 3P) shooting and forcing five turnovers in the first quarter. Memphis shared the ball well, recording an assist on all nine field goals in the period. The Grizzlies grabbed five offensive rebounds (five second chance points) while holding the Pacers to none to help lead 24-19 at the end of the first.

Indiana improved in the second quarter, making 9-of-20 (.450) shots, but Memphis made over half their attempts, going 12-for-20 (.600). The Grizzlies defense continued to harass the Pacers, forcing six turnovers during the second quarter and converting them into 11 points. Conley scored 10 points in the second, and Caboclo rejected a Tyreke Evans layup attempt off the backboard as time expired to help the Grizzlies lead 53-42 at halftime.

The Grizzlies will wrap up the five-game homestand on Monday, January 28 when they host the Denver Nuggets in FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On emotions after tonight’s win: It’s more pride than anything. It’s being proud of those guys in the locker room. That’s the only thing. To watch them compete the way they did for four quarters, I couldn’t be more proud of them. With the spirit that they played with and the competitive edge that they played with, I think that’s the best word. J.B. Bickerstaff On tonight’s overall effort: I think that’s what it was [effort] from beginning to end. Look at that first quarter and the way we came out. There was an intent that we played with and a purpose that we played with. With all the excuses in the world that were built in for this game, all the injuries, the back-to-back, three games in four nights, all of that stuff. There’s tons of excuses and our guys didn’t make any of them. They scrapped and shots went in, which always helps, but defensively I thought we were really good. Jevon [Carter] did a good job. Early in the game he was intense and he got the crowd involved in the game. I think that was a part of setting the tone for the night. J.B. Bickerstaff On Bruno Caboclo’s performance tonight: The expectation wasn’t 30 minutes and to let him run that long of a stretch to just try to get to know him. We watch film on him, but until you coach a guy and have him in your system, you don’t truly know him. I think you look at his God given ability with that length and then you look at the work he put in to create that shot he has. Defensively, the versatility he shows, he can guard multiple positions. The way he was tonight on the floor, we just wanted to give him an opportunity to keep going. Obviously, he is in great shape so he could play that long stretch. He picks up things quickly and understands the game and where he should be. He understands and he’s been shown probably 15 percent of our playbook, but he just understands spacing. He understands how important the three-point line is and being a threat behind the three-point line. Obviously, he helps the spacing on the floor for everyone else, but so far so good. We’re going to stick with him obviously and get him more days in our system, more practice days and more time with the guys on the floor and we will see what happens. J.B. Bickerstaff On JaMychal Green not playing the second half: JaMychal has been pretty banged up and just looking at it, we made a decision to go with Ivan for that spot. There was no reason for it. JaMychal didn’t do anything. I just made a decision in the moment to give Ivan a run. We were struggling at that point to rebound and Ivan is a really good rebounder, so that led to part of the decision as well. J.B. Bickerstaff On how much tonight’s win meant: For me, what I enjoyed the most was when the buzzer sounded and the crowd reacted. I think we have a great fan base here. They root for us, they pull for us and no matter what the times are, difficult or not, they are there. You walk around town or wherever it may be, they’re there. Difficult times are difficult for them, because they are passionate about the Grizzlies and then our guys feed off of that. Mike and Marc and their history with this team and organization and how they have grown with one another… The blood, sweat, tears and injuries that they have put in for this team and then to be going through what we’re going through now, it is emotional for them. It’s real. It’s not fake. It’s a genuine love and care for one another as human beings, basketball players and teammates. Joakim [Noah] is crazy. That’s the extent of that. His energy and his passion, it’s every day. That’s all I can say about Jo. His teammates love him. He loves his teammates. He loves the game. He’s fun to be around. J.B. Bickerstaff On the emotions of winning: We needed it bad. We’ve needed it for a while. It’s not like we had that feeling, but we kind of figured out how to work together on the defensive end and that took away a lot of pressure for the offense and throughout the game. We shot the game with our mindset. We went into our regular slump during the game but we got back and our energy remained. We kept the tempo of the game at our pace, and we were able to win the game. Marc Gasol On how this game was different: We punched back and we were able to find the theme that made us able to hit the punch again. It was a good feeling. I think we worked together defensively pretty well. We were tight, for the most part. Obviously, they are a good team and they move guys around and have a bunch of shooters. They execute really well, so even with that I thought we did a really good job of communicating and sacrificing for one another. Marc Gasol On Bruno Caboclo’s performance: It was really good. He shot it with confidence, just like he did last game and that was a big relief. We just need someone to shoot it like that, with confidence, and just without a conscience and just letting it fly. It gives you a lot of oxygen to your offense and makes the other team worry about somebody else. His length is very unique. Right now, I want to kiss him too. Marc Gasol On the win: It was great. I think we all came together and we all had a lot of energy. Especially on a back-to-back, it’s tough. We decided to come focused and we played for it for sure, especially in the first and at the start of the third. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the importance of conserving energy for the next game: It’s very important. We’ve got to lock in the same way we did today and enjoy the time off without a game, but make sure you keep your body fresh and get good rest. It’s the NBA season and we’ve been doing this little three and four game thing a couple of times so we know how to manage it. But, it’s hard so we’ve got to come ready. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis snapped an eight-game losing streak, including four straight at home, each marking the longest such streak of the season.

Indiana went just 1-for-9 (.111) from three in the first half, matching a season-low in a half for made three-pointers by a Memphis opponent.

Memphis and Indiana split the season series 1-1.

Memphis won the turnover battle, converting 18 Indiana turnovers into 20 points while committing 14 turnovers of their own, leading to 13 points for the Pacers.

Both teams entered tonight as the top two scoring defenses, with Indiana (103.2 ppg) leading the league in games holding opponents under 100 points (19 times), and the Grizzlies (104.1 ppg) leading the NBA in allowing under 90 (eight times).

