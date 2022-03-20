Postgame Report: Grizzlies roll past Rockets in matinee matchup

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies finished their nine-day, four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies, led by two Jackson Jr. 3-pointers, answered with a 27-9 run over six minutes to earn their third victory over Houston in the final matchup of the season.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies finished their four-game road trip with a 122-98 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, moving to 49-22 on the season.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting with a career high-tying seven assists and five rebounds. Dillon Brooks scored 20 points with four rebounds and three steals, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. De’Anthony Melton led the second unit with 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three to go with seven rebounds. Rookie Ziaire Williams added 14 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Dennis Schroder led the Rockets with 17 points and four rebounds, while Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 15 points and four rebounds.

Bane and Williams led the Grizzlies to a hot start with a pair of first half runs resulting in a 12-point lead at the break. Bane tallied 13 points with three assists, while Williams scored 10 points in the first half. Schroder led all scorers with 14 points at halftime. Memphis led by 12 at the half, 56-44.

The Rockets threatened a comeback early in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies, led by two Jackson Jr. 3-pointers, answered with a 27-9 run over six minutes to earn their third victory over Houston in the final matchup of the season. The Grizzlies finished their nine-day, four-game road trip with a 3-1 record.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the Grizzlies on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting with a career high-tying seven assists and five rebounds

led the Grizzlies with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting with a career high-tying seven assists and five rebounds Dillon Brooks scored 20 points with four rebounds and three steals

scored 20 points with four rebounds and three steals Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15 points with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks

scored 15 points with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks De’Anthony Melton led the second unit with 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three to go with seven rebounds

led the second unit with 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three to go with seven rebounds Rookie Ziaire Williams added 14 points and three rebounds off the bench