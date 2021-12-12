Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Rockets, move to 16-11

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis scored 40 points on 66.7% shooting in the first quarter, a season-high scoring total for an opening period. The Grizzlies scored eight second chance points and nine points off turnovers in the first frame. Key Run of the Night Christian Wood split a pair of free throws to put the Rockets up 1-0, but the Grizzlies reeled off the next 11 points and never trailed afterward. Houston missed four shots and committed three turnovers before its first field goal made with 8:20 left in the first quarter. Memphis pushed the lead up to as many as 21 points before halftime.

The Memphis Grizzlies moved to 5-1 in the month of December with a 113-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies earned their seventh win in eight games on the night of Zach Randolph’s jersey retirement as Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 25 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season. Desmond Bane scored 13 of his 19 points in the first quarter. Killian Tillie recorded a season-high 12 points off the bench. Kyle Anderson tied his season high with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Christian Wood paced Houston with 22 points and 11 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. Armoni Brooks added 18 points and set season highs with six rebounds and six assists of the bench.

The Grizzles launched an 11-1 run to start the game and scored a season-high 40 first-quarter points on 66.7% shooting, which included 13 points from Bane. The Grizzlies scored eight second chance points and nine points off turnovers in the opening frame.

The Rockets’ second half comeback bid led by Wood and Alperen Sengun brought them within six points in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies had an answer for every late run to improve to 2-0 against the Rockets this season.

After the game, the Grizzlies retired Randolph’s #50 jersey during a postgame ceremony at center court. Randolph, the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired, led Memphis to seven consecutive playoff appearances (2010-17), including a trip to the 2013 Western Conference Finals. He was selected to two NBA All-Star Games (2010, 2013) and the 2011 All-NBA Third Team.

The Grizzlies end their four-game home stand against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Dec. 13 at FedExForum at 7 p.m.

Team Quotes On the Zach Randolph jersey retirement ceremony: What a special night for a special player and a special person. To be out there as a team - some of the guys were saying it on the way back - it’s inspirational, it’s motivational. Just understanding the impact you can make as a player in this city, as a member of this community. What amazing storytelling. You got a little bit of the inside track, but the (guest speakers) probably had to hold back a little bit with some of their talks and stuff. But, to hear former players, former teammates - obviously, Marc Gasol being here - what a special tribute to Z-Bo. Coach (Lionel) Hollins being here, and then you just see all of the fans. Having been on the other side on other teams, you knew how much he meant to the Grizzlies organization, but you also knew how much he meant to the city, that he was a perfect fit. So many people said that. So, for the Grizzlies to show it at such a high level for a guy who played at a high level for them, this was really special throughout the day. This was all a buildup. I’m just glad that we were able to get a win to tee it up for Z-Bo so that it could be even more of a special night for him. I saw him on the way out and I said, ‘You’re a legend, man. This is a night to always remember.’ So, I know he’ll soak it in, but this is really special to know that he’s the first, and hopefully the first of many. Taylor Jenkins On the bench’s production over the last few games: I feel like I’m a broken record here. Just different guys stepping up. It’s different roles. Even Santi (Aldama) tonight had to step in for three and a half minutes when we found out that Steven (Adams) was going to be done for the game. But, (Xavier Tillman) staying ready – obviously, he wasn’t in the rotation for a good chunk of the season. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s stepped in and is playing really well. Killian (Tillie) had a really big night tonight for us defensively and offensively. I know I’m a broken record, but when you just stay ready and you understand that this is how we play Grizzlies basketball, it’s the expectation no matter if you’re one through five, it’s offense, defense, whatever’s asked of you, just go out and make the right play, make a competitive play. But, for our bench to play well tonight, but also our starters. They got us off to a really good start and then it go close. The Rockets are playing really good basketball now. They’re super competitive, make just enough plays down the stretch when it was kind of back and forth there in the third and the fourth. But, really proud of the guys. Taylor Jenkins On staying ready during protocols: Stick with what I know. I asked the coaches to give me a scout of Houston, and I did my tests. I stuck to the routine. I just followed protocol and I was able to come back the next game. Dillon Brooks On the team staying ready despite the injuries: I just thought that the Lakers game was one of the biggest games of the year for us. It gave confidence to Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman, John Konchar and Santi Aldama, all of these guys getting confidence. Play their game, those guys really work every day on their body, on their game. We have a squad so you do not get to see those guys play a lot but they came and showed. They exceed, same with Jarrett Culver. It is special to see, and we are going to need that all year. You never know what is going to happen with injuries or COVID. Teams know when they play us, no matter who is on the floor, guys are ready to play. Dillon Brooks

Memphis has won seven of its last eight games and moved a season-high five games above .500. The Grizzlies’ winning percentage since Nov. 28 (.875) is the best in the NBA over that span.

Houston dropped its second straight game, losing both games of its back-to-back, after winning its previous seven contests. The Rockets fell to 1-12 on the road this season.

The Grizzlies improved to 2-0 this season against the Rockets after a 136-102 home win on Nov. 15.

The Grizzlies shot 50.0% from the field and improved to 7-1 this season when making at least half of their field goal attempts.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 25 points, his sixth 20-point performance of the season. Brooks has scored in double figures in all 13 appearances this season.

recorded a season-high 12 points off the bench. The Grizzlies retired Zach Randolph’s #50 jersey during a postgame ceremony at FedExForum. Randolph, the first player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired, led the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances during his eight seasons (2009-17) in Memphis, including a trip to the 2013 Western Conference Finals.

