Postgame Report: Grizzlies show off depth in 133-84 rout of Rockets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Houston Rockets only converted 4/45 shots from 3PT range (8.9%) while the Grizzlies rang the bell 10/30 (33.3%) from distance. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a huge 35-9 run extending from 7:58 in Q1 to 10:05 in Q2 (9 minutes and 52 seconds) to take a 65-37. Memphis would lead by more than 25 points for the remainder of the contest.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies handed the Houston Rockets their 11th consecutive loss in a 133-84 blowout on Sunday at the Toyota Center.

The Grizzlies’ franchise-record 85 bench points helped secure the largest margin of victory in franchise history. Seven Grizzlies scored in double digits with Houston native Justise Winslow leading the team with 20 points. Desmond Bane got the start with Grayson Allen out and responded with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Clarke shot 7-for-9 for 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies also recorded a season-high 16 steals.

The Grizzlies got off to a slow start offensively before a 15-5 run at the end of the first quarter resulted in a seven-point lead. The Grizzlies looked to take advantage of the absence of Houston’s standout center Christian Wood as 20 of the team’s 25 first quarter points were scored in the paint.

Clarke and Winslow carried the load for the Grizzlies offensively in the first half to build the lead up to 26 at halftime. With Jonas Valanciunas in early foul trouble, the Memphis reserves were key in the first half, combining for 28 points. Winslow lead the way with 12 points and Clarke enjoyed the Rockets’ small ball approach and put up a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies continued to capitalize on weak defense from the Rockets in the second half. The team’s 35-point advantage was the largest lead through three quarters in franchise history. The Grizzlies moved to 15-15 with the win.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 2 at the Capital One Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Team Notes

With the win tonight, the Grizzlies even the season series against the Rockets 1-1 with one game remaining in Houston on 3/20. Houston has lost 11 straight while Memphis climbs back to .500.

Memphis had a season-high tying 133 points tonight (at San Antonio on 2/1). The Grizzlies have scored 130+ points three times this season after doing so a franchise-best five times in 2019-20.

The Grizzlies outshot the Rockets 53.2% to 27.7% marking Houston's lowest field goal percentage in franchise history (previously 28.8% vs. Oklahoma City on 11/16/14).

Player Notes

Justise Winslow lead the team with 20 points marking his first 20+ point game since Miami at Minnesota on 10/27/19.

lead the team with 20 points marking his first 20+ point game since Miami at Minnesota on 10/27/19. Brandon Clarke notched his second double-double of the season shooting 7-for-9 for 16 points and 12 rebounds.

notched his second double-double of the season shooting 7-for-9 for 16 points and 12 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 15 points and seven rebounds on a big +38 +/- net rating.

had 15 points and seven rebounds on a big +38 +/- net rating. Tyus Jones stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.