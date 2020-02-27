Postgame Report: Shorthanded Grizzlies fall to Rockets to end four-game road trip

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 140-112 inside Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

Memphis allowed the most three-pointers they have given up in a game this season as Houston connected on 23 of their 50 three-point attempts. The Rockets shot 55.9 percent from the field compared to 39.8 percent for the Grizzlies. The game was tied at 14-14 with 4:46 to play in the first quarter before the Rockets would explode on a 21-3 run to end the quarter with a 35-17 lead. The Rockets continued their hot shooting in the second quarter as James Harden scored 14 of his 30 points in the second quarter alone. The Rockets would score the most points the Grizzlies have allowed in a first half all season, as they took a 73-47 lead into the locker room.

The Grizzlies offense would find their rhythm in the third quarter, led by Dillon Brooks, who scored 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting in the period. The Grizzlies used a 16-3 run to trim the Rockets lead to 22 points at 85-63 following a three pointer from Brooks. Memphis went on to tie their season-high for third quarter points with 41 on 56.7 percent shooting as they trailed 111-88 heading into the fourth. Houston would stretch their lead back to as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter before running away with the 28-point victory. With the win, the Rockets picked up their fifth-consecutive win by double-digits.

Brooks totaled a team-high 22 points (9-26 FG, 4-10 3P) to go with three assists to lead Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting. Ja Morant added 12 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Gorgui Dieng pitched in 10 points, two rebounds and a block to lead the Grizzlies bench in scoring. De’Anthony Melton added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in his first start of the season. Dusty Hannahs added eight points on 3-of-6 shooting as the Grizzlies dropped to 28-30 on the season.

Russell Westbrook finished with a game-high 33 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on 15-of-24 shooting to lead Houston. Harden totaled 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 9-of-16 shooting. Austin Rivers chipped in a season-high 23 points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench. P.J. Tucker added 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Jeff Green added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists as Houston moved to 38-20 on the season.

The Grizzlies will return home to face the Sacramento Kings in the first night of a back-to-back inside FedExForum on Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets to come out and support the team, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game Heck of a game by the Rockets. I mean they were clicking on all cylinders. (James) Harden, (Russell) Westbrook, knocked down 23 threes. Big night for them, (and) something we have to learn from to get better. Taylor Jenkins On if the Grizzlies learned anything from tonight’s game I hope so. (We are) ready to get home (and) continue to get back to work. This is a great experience for our guys, it’s a tough four-game stretch, but (there’s) a lot of games to be played. (We just have to) keep our spirits up (and) keep getting better. Taylor Jenkins On the game They got hot. Russell Westbrook kept getting downhill. He’s playing his game and we couldn’t take it away. A lack of rebounding at some points in the game and we started missing shots. We couldn’t find a way to stop the bleeding. We go back home and (we’ll) try to figure it out. Dillon Brooks On the difference in the Rockets from playing them earlier in the year to now They’re very different. When we first played them, they came off back to backs and Russell (Westbrook) doesn’t play back to backs, so this was a new feel. We see them at the end of the year in the last game. It’s going to be a crucial game and we really have to prepare for that. Dillon Brooks On the Grizzlies slow start We just got to find out how to start better. (The) last three games, teams started real hot on us and kind of got us in a hole. Some stuff we can’t control, some stuff we can control. We’re just going to get better all around. Ja Morant On the tough matchups tonight I mean, it happens. You try to be the best player and show you can compete with the best in the league or how the best in this league could guard you. I had Kawhi (Leonard) last game. Everybody knows what type of defender he is, so at this point – I’m used to it. I’ve seen many different coverages. I’ve seen blitzes and double teams, and packing in. I’ve seen it all, but I still just try to go out and try to play my same game and continue to be very unselfish, but also look for my shot. Ja Morant

