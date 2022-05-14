Postgame Report: Grizzlies close historic season with Game 6 loss to Warriors

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Dillon Brooks finished the night with a career-high seven 3-pointers and led the Grizzlies with 30 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Key Run of the Night The Warriors showed a strong shooting performance to start the game, but the Grizzlies kept the game close with a pair of first-half runs while forcing 12 Golden State turnovers.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 110-96 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, marking the end of a historic season.

The Grizzlies answered every Warriors run throughout the game, trailing by one entering the fourth quarter, before Andrew Wiggins led Golden State on a 23-7 to help the Warriors secure the hard-fought victory.

Klay Thompson found his shot with 30 points (8-14 3P) and eight rebounds, while Stephen Curry scored 29 points with seven rebounds and five assists. In his first start of the series, Kevon Looney grabbed 22 rebounds and Draymond Green notched a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks finished the night with a career-high seven 3-pointers and led the Grizzlies with 30 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Desmond Bane scored 25 points (4-7 3P) with seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched 12 points with four rebounds and four blocks.

The Warriors showed a strong shooting performance to start the game, but the Grizzlies kept the game close with a pair of first-half runs while forcing 12 Golden State turnovers. Thompson went 5-for-7 from three in the first half to lead the Warriors with 17 points, while Brooks led Memphis with 18 points as the Grizzlies trailed 53-51 at halftime.

Bane dropped 11 points in a perfect 4-for-4 third quarter as the Grizzlies closed in on the Warriors. The Warriors shot 6-for-14 to close the game in the fourth quarter and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.