Postgame Report: Grizzlies extend home win streak to eight with win over Warriors

On what changed from the first to second quarter: I thought we just didn’t have our footing in that first quarter. A little sloppy, didn’t have our energy. Luckily, we came out with a four-point lead in the first. It wasn’t really a matter of adjusting anything stylistically. We had adjusted actually at the end of the first quarter, but we just found pop, found a groove. It just took us a quarter to wake up. That sometimes happens, but credit to the guys. We had an explosive second quarter, a good third quarter, and withstood some physicality there in the second half to come away with a good win. Taylor Jenkins

On Dillon Brooks finding his footing after coming back from injury: He’s still trying to find his overall rhythm, but I think, just as you said, incrementally each game he’s figuring out the spots on the floor he can get to, coming off dribble handoffs, pick-and-rolls, whether he’s in a second side action or he’s initiating the offense. He gets into a switch situation, how do you get to his spots on the floor, and we just keep talking about just get to your spots and be on balance. When he’s doing that, and then over time he’s going to start getting to the rim a lot more. A lot of work has been put on his finishing game too. He gets rewarded, hopefully with some free throws, it’s just a step in the right direction each game. Taylor Jenkins

On consistency with the assists-to-turnover ratio: Our playmaking ability and unselfishness is a huge part of our life force as a team. So, the fact that our guys, we don’t have to really talk about it a whole lot, we just quickly remind them about another game with 30 assists or the energy of the ball, these guys are actively talking about it. When you see everyone out there sharing the ball, everybody eats. These little buzz phrases that we hit, we don’t have to show them a million clips, we just have to show them a couple things and quick little reminders. But, the fact that they’re embracing it and it’s leading to success, we get to have that for the rest of the regular season and beyond. That’s a big key for our overall success. Taylor Jenkins

On both teams playing without key players: Credit to both teams, when guys are in and out of the lineup for us, guys are in and out of the lineup for them. I said it before the game, it’s just these are highly competitive teams. Teams that know they’re going to play hard for 48 minutes. They’re going to play together. It’s a level of physicality that Golden State has played for many, many years. Our guys are finding that each year, one after another. I’ve told them over this home stand, there’s been a level of physicality we’ve had to have in almost every single game, especially with Brooklyn, Milwaukee. And even with some of their star players out, you’re going to have to have a level of physicality, on the ball and off the ball to get to our spots, to execute our offense. So, it’s huge. These are great takeaways. You need this this time of year to prepare for the long run. Taylor Jenkins

On whether the history between these two teams impacted the game: I don’t think so. I mean, I don’t think anything has been made big about the matchup and all that stuff. Obviously, it was one game last year, and we’ve had competitive games this year. But, I feel like they’re like that every single night, and we’re trying to be like that every single night as well. Taylor Jenkins

On the explosive second quarter: As I said a moment ago, it was really just finding our footing. And then, with our group, when we start rolling, we can start rolling. It’s the 3-point shooting, it’s the getting to the rim, it’s the transition game. I think we ended up with 15 fast break points. Not sure exactly if they were mostly in the second quarter, but it was sloppy and sluggish in the first quarter. A lot of shots were short. Both teams just kind of grinding it out. But, when we get our footing, and it’s a really good footing, we can really explode out there. Taylor Jenkins

On Jarvis Greer’s retirement: I got word that one of our own in the community, Jarvis Greer, is retiring. I think everyone may have seen that. Forty-three years, what an unbelievable career. I know he’s not here, haven’t seen his face in a while, but I can hear his voice in my head right now. So, Jarvis, congratulations on an unbelievable career, and the next chapter of your life, if you’re watching this. Thanks for all the support of the Grizzlies and this great city of Memphis. I wish you all the best. So, thanks a lot for all of your service. Taylor Jenkins

On bringing intensity throughout the game: Every game, coach always tells me to find a way to bring energy. And before the game, I'm always trying to figure out how to bring the energy. It's just my competitive spirit. I love to play the game. I love the camaraderie between our team and just fuels me every single time you go out there and play. Dillon Brooks

On playing as a team: It's great. (De’Anthony Melton) has always been a good shooter. His form looks like it's perfect. And he's finally getting arc on his shots so it's just dropping in. And (Desmond Bane), both those guys work on their craft, come every single day with a positive attitude and work hard and you can see in the games it's coming in fruition. And you know, we all tell both those guys keep shooting because they open up the floor for us and you get driving angles and able to work in space. So that's where we're built and it's fun to play. It's fun to watch as well. Dillon Brooks

On the four-game home stand: We always get up for those games, just the games like Indiana and like one of those games, trap game that, last year we couldn't get those games done. And this year we're finally growing and taking care of business. And you know, like on our last road trip against Atlanta, we let one slip but then we come back on this home stand and not let the Indiana game slip, not the Milwaukee game slip so it's just coming in every single day locked in and trying to get each other better. You know, because we want to go into the playoffs with momentum. Dillon Brooks

On enjoying the ride: It's hard to. It's very hard to because when you when you start talking about it gets you relaxed. But it's an amazing feeling. To you know, keep making history, like Des getting the most 3-pointers in a season and (Steven Adams) the most (offensive) rebounds, it's an amazing feeling to be a part of that. And then you know, keep winning and you know, make history of Memphis and just goes to show that you know, we're here to build something great. And our fans see it and you can see it's getting more thicker in there every single night and we play for our fans and especially you play for us as well. Dillon Brooks

On preparing for playoffs: I feel like I can find my teammates a little bit better. Maybe watch a little bit more film on how I can get guys open shots, but my shot, it feels good. Just anytime, I pick up a basketball, I feel like it's there. My plays always going to be there. I'm always going to bring the juice, always going to bring the fight every single day and bring my attention to detail every single day so my teammates are ready and I'm ready. But I feel like you know, I'm getting there and you know, I always take it day-by-day. Dillon Brooks

On the team: You know it all starts with, I think, our mentality. You know being aggressive but playing the right way moving the ball. You know it's everybody eats. I mean we got a bunch of dudes playing well right now and you know I think it's because the ball is moving and everybody's making their plays. Desmond Bane

On hitting his stride: You know you’ve got to be a pro. You know, handle your business off the court. Make sure you're getting the right meals, the right rest. We’ve got a great medical team that you know will do a tremendous job getting us ready for the playoffs. Desmond Bane

On defense peaking at the right time: Yeah, no question. I mean, it's so fun. It's a fun way to play. You know, we're getting stops and we're getting out in transition. You know, we're one of the best teams when we get out and open floor and run. You know, it all starts on that end the floor and everybody's bought in. It helps to have (Dillon Brooks) back too for sure. Desmond Bane

On the coaching staff designing plays to generate open looks: Yeah, I mean, it's a great feeling. You know, regardless of what happens in the first half of the beginning of the game, I know there's going to be more opportunities throughout the rest of the game. So stay aggressive, stay level-headed, whether I'm making or missing shots. But it's a good feeling to have the trust from the staff and the coaches and the whole organization. Desmond Bane

On his assist-to-turnover ratio: Yeah, you know the game is slowing down a little between the film, the reps, watching Ja (Morant) and Tyus (Jones,) watching those guys. The game is slowing down. I'm learning the reads, know where guys are going to be. When you get off the bar early I mean it's easy. You're going to fall into a few easy assists. Desmond Bane

On watching De’Anthony Melton shoot the ball: We talked about it on the bench, when both of us are out there and we're running, it's tough, because if he's bringing the ball up the floor, he's a threat to shoot it. If I'm bringing the ball to floor, I'm a threat to shoot it and we just kind of balance off each other and play off each other. He's playing great basketball. I'm really happy for him. He's put the work and put the time in and the results are showing. Desmond Bane

On if the team is reaching its peak: We try to stay level headed through it all and just focus on getting better each and every day. We definitely got a confidence and a swagger about us right now. Every time we step on the floor, we feel like we're going to win. We felt that way all year long but we're just we're kind of clicking at a different rhythm right now. Desmond Bane