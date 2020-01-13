Grizzlies vs. Warriors highlights 1.12.20
Postgame Report: Grizzlies win fifth straight, rout Warriors 122-102
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 35-17 in the third quarter while outshooting Golden State 57.1 percent (12-21 FG, 3-8 3P) to 30.4 percent (7-23 FG, 3-10 3P). Memphis also outscored Golden State 16-2 in points in the paint in the third quarter.
- Jonas Valanciunas totaled 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-3 FT) and five rebounds in the third quarter alone.
Key Run of the Night
- Memphis led Golden state 63-62 with 10:08 remaining in the third quarter before the Grizzlies ripped off a 27-9 run over the next 7:30 of play. The Grizzlies capped off the run with Jonas Valanciunas’ 29th point of the night to take a 90-71 lead with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-long winning streak to five games as they knocked off the Golden State Warriors 122-102 on Sunday night inside FedExForum. The Grizzlies used a monstrous game from Jonas Valanciunas and a dominant night on the glass to improve to 18-22 on the season.
The Grizzlies defense got off to a strong start as they limited Golden State to 31.8 percent shooting in the opening quarter. Memphis outscored Golden State 12-0 in fast break points and 16-0 in paint points before settling for a 27-26 lead after one quarter of play. Memphis’ offense would find their groove in the second quarter as they used a 20-8 run to extend their lead to 41-32 with 8:42 remaining in the first half. However, Golden State was able to answer the Grizzlies run with a 16-4 run of their own as they narrowed the Grizzlies’ lead to 60-59 at the halftime break.
Memphis took command of the game in the third quarter, thanks in large part to 15 third quarter points from Valanciunas. Memphis led Golden state 63-62 with 10:08 remaining in the third quarter before the Grizzlies ripped off a 27-9 run over the next 7:30 of play. The Grizzlies capped off the run with Valanciunas’ 29th point of the night to take a commanding 90-71 lead with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 35-17 in the third quarter while out-shooting Golden state 57.1 percent (12-21 FG, 3-8 3P) to 30.4 percent (7-23 FG, 3-10 3P). Memphis also outscored Golden State 16-2 in points in the paint in the third quarter alone. The Grizzlies never led by less than 15 points in the fourth quarter as they rolled to a 20-point victory. This marks the Grizzlies’ longest winning streak since winning five straight from Nov. 14-21, 2018.
Valanciunas led Memphis with 31 points and 19 rebounds, helping the Grizzlies to 60 rebounds on the night, the most Memphis has had since Feb. 9, 2009 vs New Orleans. This marked Valanciunas’ team-leading 20th double-double of the season and his second game of at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3P) while adding seven rebounds and two assists. Jackson Jr. has made a three-pointer in 28 consecutive games, now the second-longest streak in Grizzlies franchise history (Tyreke Evans, 31 straight games in 2017-18). Ja Morant tallied 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as he notched his sixth double-double of the season. Brandon Clarke added nine points while grabbing a career-high tying 11 rebounds in 19 minutes.
D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with a game-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3P), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. This marked Russell’s ninth 30+ point game of the season. Jordan Poole added 13 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 4-of-11 from the floor. Alec Burks chipped in 13 points and six rebounds while Eric Paschall added 10 points and five rebounds, as the Warriors dropped to 9-32 on the season.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will look to extend their winning streak to six games as they host the Houston Rockets inside FedExForum on Tuesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets and come out to support the team, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On the game:Great effort by our guys today. First half we didn’t kind of have the edge. We were a little sloppy. I thought our focus wasn’t where it needed to be. Credit the guys. We talked about it at halftime. We were talking about it during the first half. To come out and hold the Warriors to 17 points in the third quarter, kind of make a stand right there to start the second half in a one point ballgame, build a huge lead was super impressive. Jonas [Valanciunas] was unbelievable. 60 rebounds. It’s been a long time I think since this franchise has done that. It’s awesome. He set a tone for us but even defensive rebounding from a lot of different guys. That activity in the second half was great, where it needed to be. I thought we did a whole lot better job of keeping them off the free throw line. I thought that really hurt us in the first half. I think they had 18 free throw attempts and only three in the second half. Keeping them off the free throw line, kind of killed our pace in the first half but then we get to great defensive possessions where activity leads to our fast break route and running. I think eight guys again with two plus assists. I think we did a lot better job being active and disciplined at the same time. Overall great team win. On to the next one.
On how Jonas Valanciunas has fit into Coach Jenkins’ system:Yeah I mean he and I talked a lot about it during the summer continuing to play to his strengths. Obviously tonight the rebounding, the post touches, forcing teams to double-team him. He’s an unbelievable screener and roller. I think him and Ja [Morant] have a great connection but even with our secondary ball handlers as well. Him being a DHO guy that can screen, roll, be a finisher in the rim, knocks down a big three tonight… the more he just expands his game. With all of our players, but with him in particular talking in terms of our style of play… the pace, I think he’s playing with great pace. He’s sprinting the screens, play to his strengths and then we’re going to continue to add layers to his game that I’ll think he’ll be excited about and he’s fully embraced it. Tonight he set a tone for us blocking shots, altering shots. He’s gotten so much better in our center field, rim protection coverages over the course of the season but naturally as he’s just gotten integrated with his teammates after not really having a preseason. You see all his hard work paying off and it’s the new version of Jonas, but there’s so much of what he’s been doing in his eight year career that he’s still playing on and making a huge impact with.
On how De’Anthony Melton’s game has progressed:When we welcomed him into our program, we knew he was going to be an impactful player. You’ve heard me say that probably a million times. It was really just trying to find the opportunity for him. Obviously coming back from injury maintenance to start the season, didn’t really get his shot right off the bat. But all the work he put in, his opportunities in the G League, what we were seeing in practice, we knew that when the opportunity came he was going to be a disruptor on the defensive end. Like you said, two blocks, two steals, rebounds, deflections just wreaking havoc even on the ball. It may not be in the stat line but things he does to impact the game. I think to answer your other part of your question where he’s been growing in is confidence in his role on the offensive end. Being off guard, a secondary playmaker, a guy that when he gets downhill for us, he can play make but he also can score. Confidence in his three point shot. He spent so much time as he was getting back from this injury on his three point shot. Instilling that confidence in him to have a green light so we knew all the stuffed defense was going to be coming there. Continuing to challenge him to take on some of the tougher matchups, throwing different coverages out there. Nuances that he’s got to get up to speed with but he’s just growing in all those areas. Everything that we had confidence in, what he would be able to do and now he’s even backing it up with even more growth on the offensive end. Just becoming this more complete player.
On the third quarter:I don’t really think anything changed, honestly, between the first and the second half. We just played smarter. We weren’t really playing that smart early, and then we just played smart and took better shots, moved the ball and everybody was eating.
On how much the team has changed since last season:It’s a blessing. You take it for what it’s worth. You understand that it’s because of the work that you’re putting in and you just take every game, enjoy the moment and you move on. But, in that moment, you just thank God for putting you in the position you’re in to play on a team in which everybody’s personalities are meshing and where everybody is just serving one another to try to get everyone better.
On the team’s ability to close out games:That’s the NBA, so I don’t really get nervous like that anymore about leads. I just know if we keep playing the right way, we’ll be fine, but once I see us getting out of character, that’s when you’ve got to dial back in and focus.
On the Grizzlies’ ability to pull away in the second half of games:It’s the third quarters. We just put an emphasis on it to make sure we correct all the mistakes from the first half. We definitely come in (the locker room) and talk about little things, so we just try to replicate that and just correct all of the mistakes.
On what is clicking better for the team at this point in the season:It’s just we’re learning. We’re learning from our mistakes in the past and just getting better each and every day.
On whether he considered this a rebuilding year for the Grizzlies:No, we didn’t at all. We didn’t even focus on that. We were trying to come here and win, and that’s our goal right now and we’re doing it.
On whether sharing the ball is contagious throughout the team:We’ve just got an unselfish team. We just take what the defense gives us. We’ll give up a good shot for a great shot and it’s showing in our assist category, and it’s a bonus for us.
On how Taylor Jenkins has complemented his game:Get stops, get out and run. That’s what we’re trying to do. I feel like I’m best in transition and on the open floor, and once we get stops we’re able to get in the open floor. Also, it’s just getting downhill and just making reads. I’m pretty sure everybody knows that’s my game.
On his confidence in tonight performance:It was a team win. It was not just running a play for me or someone else, you just shoot the ball, play together, find the open man. As I said earlier, it’s fun to play that way. The ball was coming to my hands. Tonight was my night. Maybe the next night, it’s going to be someone else’s night. We play that way, so it’s to our advantage.
On being a young team:I mean, we didn’t get older. We are older by two weeks (laughs). We’re still a young team. We’re still learning. We have a lot of areas to work on, to grow and get better on, but we’ve started moving towards the right direction, so it’s fun. It’s good to see.
On if this upcoming stretch feels important:Every game is important to us. We play extremely hard. We’re trying to set a mentality that we’re the hardest playing team on the court. Every second we are trying to play hard. Find a guy on the floor. Get an extra ball. That’s our mentality. Those good teams coming in, we’ve got to play hard against them.
Player Notes
- Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 31 points (including 15 in the third quarter alone) and 19 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. This marked Valanciunas’ team-leading 20th double-double of the season and his second game of at least 30 points and 15 rebounds.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3P) while adding seven rebounds and two assists. Jackson Jr. has made a three-pointer in 28 consecutive games, now the second-longest streak in Grizzlies franchise history (Tyreke Evans, 31 straight games in 2017-18).
- Ja Morant tallied 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as he notched his sixth double-double of the season. Morant now has seven games with 10-plus assists this season (no other NBA rookie this season has had one game with 10-plus assists)
- Brandon Clarke added nine points, a career-high tying 11 rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.
- Grayson Allen tallied 11 points, four rebounds and two assists while knocking down all three of his three-point attempts.
- D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with a game-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-9 3P), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. This marked Russell’s ninth 30+ point game of the season.
