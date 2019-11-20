Postgame Report: Grizzlies start slow, fall to Warriors 114-95

On tonight’s game: Another tough one for us. Credit to the Warriors, they came in here hungry for a win. They set a tone early, getting out to that early run in the first quarter. We got back into it, taking the lead going into the second quarter and then I just felt like they just took their game to another level. We started missing shots and they were getting out and running on us. But I felt like they played at a different level than us tonight. Credit to them. We just have to be more hungry come Saturday night. But each and every night, we have to find a way to come out and start quarters, especially the first quarter, at a higher level than we are right now. Taylor Jenkins

On giving up runs: We talk about cycles. Recently, I feel like when we went on our three-game win streak, we did a great job managing our defensive activity into our offense and execution and making shots. But that is basketball, we are going to miss some shots. We were missing layups; we were missing open jumpers. I thought part of their defense impacted some of those misses but we also missed some gimmes and one’s that we would normally make. But then that snowball, you talk about how we really let it impact our defense getting back. We were discombobulated in transition and they were just driving and going where they want. I felt like a lot of that started in the first quarter where we just kind of let them do whatever they want. No presence on the ball, no real activity living at the rim. I don’t think they hit a lot of three’s tonight. It’s rim and offensive rebounding; all things that we have to be able to control, possession after possession, a lot better. Taylor Jenkins

On being young: It’s something that we have been studying and been teaching a lot. It is a huge learning period for us. I felt that last week, we were fortunate to get some wins. Even if we lost those games, I felt like we were trending in the right direction, we learned a lot about how to handle some adversity, especially going on the road. Now we have to be able to handle some adversity at home. It’s a product of definitely being early in the system, it’s a young group, new group. We are trying to figure out those situations and how to navigate them better. But what I am always encouraged by is that we come in and we are going to learn and we are going to get better. That is our motto: ‘Get better every single day’. I think our guys recognize where they can get better, we just have to apply it. It is one thing to talk, we backed it up last week and this is a step in the wrong direction. So now we have to come back, continue to educate, continue to absorb it and go out and do it on Saturday. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant: He is going to get a lot of coverages thrown at him. Teams going under, him being confident enough to shoot it. But he can also attack. I think that is one that we are starting to see a lot. But then tonight, teams being super aggressive, putting a lot more size on him, trying to really put him in a box. I think he’ll navigate it; he’ll get through it. We’ve seen plenty of times where he has been successful against a lot of different coverages. Unfortunately, there are tough nights. It’s not just him, we all struggled. But he is such a good learner, he’s just go to be able to adapt. We even talked one time, they were throwing multiple coverages at him. So it’s kind of like a quarterback in football, you just have to be able to read it early and adapt to it and knowing his high IQ, he’ll be able to figure it out. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson: It’s unfortunate and a tough night with the fouls and stuff. But, we do want to get him aggressive early. I felt like a couple of guys weren’t involved early on and that is part of it. It was just kind of lackluster defensive effort to start and our pace slowed down so the ball wasn’t moving as much. He’s been successful recently with the ball just finding himself naturally and not really having to call plays for him. So it’s somewhere where we have to go back and watch and Thursday when we practice, really see how that start defensively really impacted the movement and the opportunities for our guys on offense. Taylor Jenkins

On what got him going offensively: It’s pretty much the same thing I’ve been doing. My teammates have been doing a really good job of just getting me the ball in a place that has been really easy to finish. Brandon Clarke

On what caused the third quarter fallout: Lack of energy. They were just pretty much playing harder than us—beating us to the loose balls, beating us to the rebounds, just plays like that that added up and were the reason why we lost. Brandon Clarke

On how important the next few days are: I would say very important. It’s time to fix the mistakes that we had going on these last couple games and prepare for a big game versus the [Los Angeles] Lakers. Brandon Clarke

On his performance tonight: I just have to play better. I wasn’t good by any means. I didn’t help us out there today. You just have to improve, keep doing the same things. You can’t really change too much. I need to see the game first and look at it. Definitely not something I’m proud of. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what the next few days will be like: Important. It’s going to be important. It’s going to be important for us to get back in the gym and be together and regroup. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the jersey swap with Jordan Poole: It was a longtime coming. I’m glad I got to do that. No matter what, I was going to do it. I felt like that was important to me. That’s my brother, so I’m glad we got to do that. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what he wants to focus on in practice: Everything. I have to get better offensively and work on the things that I work on, as well as playing with my teammates better and reading things better. A lot of things I have to work on for sure. There’s too many to really tell you. Jaren Jackson Jr.