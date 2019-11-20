MEMvGSW: Dillon Brooks postgame 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: playlist 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Dillon Brooks postgame 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Jae Crowder postgame 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Brandon Clarke postgame 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Postgame press conference 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Grizzmo 11.19.19
Grizzlies vs. Warriors highlights 11.19.19
Ja Morant 20 points vs. Warriors 11.19.19
Brandon Clarke takes flight and draws the foul
Jaren Jackson Jr. brings the hammer
Ja Morant puts the razzle dazzle on Glenn Robinson III
Brandon Clarke slams it down from a Solomon Hill dart
11.19.19 Taylor Jenkins media availability
MEMvGSW: Kyle Anderson shootaround 11.19.19
MEMvGSW: Jaren Jackson Jr. shootaround 11.19.19
Postgame Report: Grizzlies start slow, fall to Warriors 114-95
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 114-95 on Tuesday night inside of FedExForum.
The Grizzlies took hold of the game early on as they held a 30-28 lead following nine first-quarter points from Brandon Clarke off the bench. The Warriors would start the second quarter strong as they began the quarter on a 26-4 run to stretch their lead to 54-34 with 3:34 remaining in the half. Golden State went on to outscore the Grizzlies 33-16 in the quarter while shooting 13-of-24 from the field (54.2 percent) and limiting Memphis to 5-of-20 from the floor (25.0 percent). The Warriors outrebounded the Grizzlies 15-6 in the second period as they took a commanding 61-46 lead into the half.
The Grizzlies responded well to start the second half, outscoring the Warriors 26-22 in the second period to trim the Warrior lead to 83-72 entering the fourth. However, the Warriors strong first half would prove too much to overcome as the Grizzlies fell to 5-9 on the season. Memphis finished the night 9-of-25 from three-point range, snapping their franchise-record-tying streak of seven-consecutive games with 10-or-more three-pointers. Golden State was able to get the job done on the glass, as they outrebounded the Grizzlies 51-37 on the night.
Ja Morant paced the Grizzlies with 20 points, six assists and two rebounds on the evening. Morant, who entered the night leading all NBA rookies in scoring at 18.4 points per game, has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in seven of first 13 career games. Dillon Brooks provided a strong shooting effort, adding 18 points and three rebounds while shooting 3-of-7 from deep. Brandon Clarke was excellent again for the Grizzlies’ second unit, tallying 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of play. Jae Crowder pulled in a season-high 11 rebounds to go with his 15 points on the night. Crowder also led the team with four three-point field goals.
Alec Burks led all scorers with 29 points, eight rebounds and two assists on the night. Burks finished 9-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep. Glenn Robinson III added 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Marquese Chriss led the Warriors bench with 17 points while Draymond Green added a double-double with 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors moved to 3-12 on the year.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will return to the court on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. CT as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers inside of FedExForum. Fans can get their tickets to the game at grizzlies.com/tickets, watch on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On tonight’s game:Another tough one for us. Credit to the Warriors, they came in here hungry for a win. They set a tone early, getting out to that early run in the first quarter. We got back into it, taking the lead going into the second quarter and then I just felt like they just took their game to another level. We started missing shots and they were getting out and running on us. But I felt like they played at a different level than us tonight. Credit to them. We just have to be more hungry come Saturday night. But each and every night, we have to find a way to come out and start quarters, especially the first quarter, at a higher level than we are right now.
On giving up runs:We talk about cycles. Recently, I feel like when we went on our three-game win streak, we did a great job managing our defensive activity into our offense and execution and making shots. But that is basketball, we are going to miss some shots. We were missing layups; we were missing open jumpers. I thought part of their defense impacted some of those misses but we also missed some gimmes and one’s that we would normally make. But then that snowball, you talk about how we really let it impact our defense getting back. We were discombobulated in transition and they were just driving and going where they want. I felt like a lot of that started in the first quarter where we just kind of let them do whatever they want. No presence on the ball, no real activity living at the rim. I don’t think they hit a lot of three’s tonight. It’s rim and offensive rebounding; all things that we have to be able to control, possession after possession, a lot better.
On being young:It’s something that we have been studying and been teaching a lot. It is a huge learning period for us. I felt that last week, we were fortunate to get some wins. Even if we lost those games, I felt like we were trending in the right direction, we learned a lot about how to handle some adversity, especially going on the road. Now we have to be able to handle some adversity at home. It’s a product of definitely being early in the system, it’s a young group, new group. We are trying to figure out those situations and how to navigate them better. But what I am always encouraged by is that we come in and we are going to learn and we are going to get better. That is our motto: ‘Get better every single day’. I think our guys recognize where they can get better, we just have to apply it. It is one thing to talk, we backed it up last week and this is a step in the wrong direction. So now we have to come back, continue to educate, continue to absorb it and go out and do it on Saturday.
On Ja Morant:He is going to get a lot of coverages thrown at him. Teams going under, him being confident enough to shoot it. But he can also attack. I think that is one that we are starting to see a lot. But then tonight, teams being super aggressive, putting a lot more size on him, trying to really put him in a box. I think he’ll navigate it; he’ll get through it. We’ve seen plenty of times where he has been successful against a lot of different coverages. Unfortunately, there are tough nights. It’s not just him, we all struggled. But he is such a good learner, he’s just go to be able to adapt. We even talked one time, they were throwing multiple coverages at him. So it’s kind of like a quarterback in football, you just have to be able to read it early and adapt to it and knowing his high IQ, he’ll be able to figure it out.
On Jaren Jackson:It’s unfortunate and a tough night with the fouls and stuff. But, we do want to get him aggressive early. I felt like a couple of guys weren’t involved early on and that is part of it. It was just kind of lackluster defensive effort to start and our pace slowed down so the ball wasn’t moving as much. He’s been successful recently with the ball just finding himself naturally and not really having to call plays for him. So it’s somewhere where we have to go back and watch and Thursday when we practice, really see how that start defensively really impacted the movement and the opportunities for our guys on offense.
On what got him going offensively:It’s pretty much the same thing I’ve been doing. My teammates have been doing a really good job of just getting me the ball in a place that has been really easy to finish.
On what caused the third quarter fallout:Lack of energy. They were just pretty much playing harder than us—beating us to the loose balls, beating us to the rebounds, just plays like that that added up and were the reason why we lost.
On how important the next few days are:I would say very important. It’s time to fix the mistakes that we had going on these last couple games and prepare for a big game versus the [Los Angeles] Lakers.
On his performance tonight:I just have to play better. I wasn’t good by any means. I didn’t help us out there today. You just have to improve, keep doing the same things. You can’t really change too much. I need to see the game first and look at it. Definitely not something I’m proud of.
On what the next few days will be like:Important. It’s going to be important. It’s going to be important for us to get back in the gym and be together and regroup.
On the jersey swap with Jordan Poole:It was a longtime coming. I’m glad I got to do that. No matter what, I was going to do it. I felt like that was important to me. That’s my brother, so I’m glad we got to do that.
On what he wants to focus on in practice:Everything. I have to get better offensively and work on the things that I work on, as well as playing with my teammates better and reading things better. A lot of things I have to work on for sure. There’s too many to really tell you.
On if he takes encouragement from defeating the Utah Jazz:We take it from all the games, especially the ones on the road, and then coming back here, that was a big win. We take a lot of different things. You can’t get too high or low, though. It’s a long season.
Team Notes
- Golden State snapped its seven-game losing streak, the longest by any NBA team this season, and won for the first time since Nov. 4 vs. Portland.
- Golden State controlled the glass, outrebounding Memphis 51-37.
- The Grizzlies finished the night 9-of-25 from three-point range (.360), snapping their franchise-record-tying streak of seven consecutive games with 10-or-more three-pointers.
- The Grizzlies finished the night with 26 assists, the sixth consecutive game they have reached 25 assists. Memphis entered the night ranked third in the NBA in assists per game with 29.4.
Player Notes
- Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 20 points, six assists and two rebounds. Morant has now scored 20-or-more points in seven of his 13 career games. Entering the night Morant led all NBA rookies in scoring at 18.4 points per game.
- Dillon Brooks finished the night with 18 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 3-of-7 from deep.
- Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 17 points. Clarke has now scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games and 11 of the last 12.
- Jae Crowder tallied 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three-point range, while grabbing a season-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
- Alec Burks led Golden State with a season-high 29 points, the third-highest point total of his career and his most since scoring a career-best 34 points for the Utah Jazz on Jan. 13, 2014 against the Denver Nuggets.
- Draymond Green tallied his third double-double of the season with 10 rebounds and a season-high 11 assists to go along with eight points.
- Marquese Chriss scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes off the bench.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.