Postgame Report: Grizzlies rout Pistons for seventh straight victory

On Ziaire Williams: Just a lot of credit to Ziaire. He was huge for us tonight. He really set a tone. His activity, deflections, a couple steals, knocked down some early shots for us that gave us some momentum. But he and I have talked over the course of the season, obviously, he was out for a little stretch there with an injury and he said, ‘That was great. I actually got to take a step back and kind of just watch games and just get a feel for where I’ve had success, what I need to keep working on.’ He’s humble during the process. He loves to work. We bring in guys who love to work, but he’s really taken advantage of every single day, just figuring out where he’s got to get better. Defensively, I feel like he’s gotten better. Offensively, tonight’s a great example of just playing within the offense, playing within himself. Earlier in the season, trying to read the game, the speed of the game, we talked about a lot of physicality of the game. But I love how the kid comes out, competes, plays a lot of activity and the ball just kind of found him tonight in a couple of different situations because he put himself in those positions. So, a lot of credit to him. I love the work he’s been putting in, but he’s actively said this has been great just to have these opportunities, just to take a step back, keep reading the game, seeing the game and it’s going to pay off big in the long run for him. Taylor Jenkins

On being able to keep players minutes down now that players are back from Health and Safety Protocols: This time of year it’s great when you can really get deep into the bench and guys aren’t playing high 20s, they’re playing mid to low 20s. That’s bigtime. A lot of guys stepped up tonight. Starting lineup having (Dillon Brooks) back. I thought he was great tonight, Ja (Morant) was great, Ziaire (Williams) was great, (Jaren Jackson Jr.) was big in the second half for us. But, then Tyus (Jones) and (Brandon Clarke). We’ve been talking about the spark that they keep giving us. Those guys were great tonight. We’re working guys back into the roster. It’s definitely an opportunity right now to kind of figure out the rotations. When you’re able to see a lot of different guys go out there and compete tonight, there’s just more for us to kind of work off of moving forward. But, when you don’t have to stress guys that much, especially because I think we’re in the middle of five and seven, eight and twelve. It happens in the NBA. Anytime you can preserve some of your energy and legs moving forward, it’s bigtime. Taylor Jenkins

On how the game plan changes when you have a 20-point lead: It’s obviously the NBA. It’s the classic, there’s no lead that’s safe, especially when you get to 20 at any point in the game. But, we’re just business as usual. Guys are the ones coming into timeouts saying keep working, keep going, keep going on the run, keep getting the same stops, keep up the activity. So, I give them a lot of credit. They understand what it takes. I just come in there and I talk about the matchups, the coverages, what we need to execute maybe a little bit differently on the offensive end. Just keep reading the game, and just take it within the segments of the game and kind of let it take care of itself. Taylor Jenkins

On the importance of setting the tone for a win: It’s bigtime. I’m always going to say you can win games in a lot of different fashions, but when you can come out holding a team to 18 points in the first quarter, that’s big. That kind of sets the stage for you, and luckily we had some feet on the offensive end. We had a really good first half. I thought we could’ve build the lead even a little bit more. I think, I can’t remember if we were like 18 or so at halftime or 16 at halftime, but every night, different challenges. We knew this team was going to come in and be very competitive, very scrappy. I mean, (Saddiq) Bey had been playing really well. I thought our attention to detail in the game plan for him was phenomenal. (Jaren Jackson Jr.) started on him. A unique matchup for (Jackson Jr.). He’s not always guarding shooters or shooting bigs or wings that are pretty dynamic. He did a great job. Obviously, (Cade) Cunningham’s been playing pretty well. I thought we did, for the most part, a pretty good job on him. (Dillon Brooks) played great with the physicality, Ziaire (Williams) on him. Josh Jackson, the punch off the bench, I thought we did a good job there. So, the guys understood what the game plan was. I thought they did a great job to set that tone in the first quarter. I talked about we’ve just got to keep building that. Luckily we were able to build our lead after halftime going into that fourth quarter.” Taylor Jenkins

On returning from health and safety protocol: It felt great. I love being with these guys. I was depressed being away. I just love watching and seeing the same effort and when I get out there guys just make it easy to play basketball. I’m just glad to be back. It’s just great to have all the guys back. We’re able to get some more chemistry going and, as you can see, we just plug in and play defense and play off of our activity. Great win and let’s keep it rolling. Dillon Brooks

On Ja Morant and All-Star voting: It doesn’t surprise me at all. He deserves every single credit he gets. He put in the work this summer, he put in the work in rehab with his knee and came back even better. He’s one of the best competitors I’ve played with. So just watching the team grow, and playing against the Lakers, Phoenix, good teams like that, getting battle-tested. Our defense was holding throughout that time which is the best thing we can hang our hats on. This was a great team win. Dillon Brooks

On Morant’s improvement from last year: He can score, he’s adding to his defensive game, he’s active on both sides of the floor, guys cannot stay in front of him, and on top of that, he can pass the ball. That’s why I think he’s the best. And when he’s got the three going like you’ve seen in the game before, it’s almost unguardable. That’s why I think he’s the best point guard in the league. He brings it every single night. He’s never off. That’s why I love playing with this guy. Dillon Brooks

On building team chemistry: A lot of games haven’t been played together, but guys just plug into the system. It’s good to have the lineups out there for a lot of games over time and get to more lineups and stuff like that. When you start playing with guys it just builds the chemistry. It helps us as well. We’re figuring out how to win regardless of guys being out or whatever the case may be. Dillon Brooks

On his mid-season grade of the team: We’ve just got so much more to give. I feel like B+ is good. Our defense has been solid every single night. It’s fun coming into the workplace every single night and balling out with these guys. It’s great. It’s good energy. Guys love to come to work every day and see each other’s faces. You know me, I love to talk so I was surprised these guys were happy to see me. Dillon Brooks

On Ziaire Williams: He’s just a sponge. He picks and chooses his spots and once he starts going in that direction that he is, he’s going to be a monster. I feel like he’s going to grow about two more inches. I don’t know what it is, but my first two years, Jaren grew two more inches so let’s hope on that. Dillon Brooks

On additional offensive load with teammates sidelined: I’m just in a good rhythm right now trying to be aggressive, trying to take what the defense is giving me. Obviously it helps playing more minutes with guys out. It felt like I was in a good rhythm when Ja was out and I had to play a lot more minutes. I’m just trying to keep it going and try to stay aggressive, get to my spots and take my shots with confidence and it’s working for me. Tyus Jones

On the team’s defensive improvement: We’re just being more active. We’re getting deflections, steals. Our bigs are doing a good job of protecting the rim. We’re just way more active right now. It feels like we’re on a string, like we’re all connected. One guy gets beat, the next guy is there to have his back and so forth so, we’re just connected. We’re buying into the gameplan. It’s working for us so we continue to trust in it. Tyus Jones

On several teammates returning from health and safety protocol: It felt weird for sure but it was good. The last couple of weeks just felt weird. Obviously, we were going backwards in terms of the COVID situation so that was unfortunate, but it was good to have everyone back. Everyone’s not back playing yet but it was good to have everyone back around. It’s special because we have such a good group. Tyus Jones