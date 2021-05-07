Postgame Report: Pistons down Grizzlies, 111-97

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Pistons held a 16-8 advantage in fast break scoring over the Grizzlies. Key Run of the Night Memphis cut the deficit to two (89-87) with 6:08 remaining in the contest before Detroit went on a 15-7 run over the next four minutes to make it 104-94 with two minutes left. The Pistons never let it get closer than five (104-99) the rest of the way.

Game Recap

The Detroit Pistons fought to fend off the Memphis Grizzlies to earn a 111-97 victory on Thursday night.

Seven Pistons scored in double-digits with both Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington scoring 18 points. Joseph also finished the night with 10 assists.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 20 points and five assists. Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double with 19 points and 16 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

Morant came out strong offensively in the first quarter, going 3-for-6 from 3-point range for nine points as the Grizzlies took a 32-31 lead after 12 minutes. The Pistons put together a 24-9 run in the second quarter to grab a 58-49 lead over the Grizzlies at halftime. Ellington and Morant led their respective teams in scoring with 12 points each.

The Grizzlies pulled within striking distance in the third quarter until the Pistons found enough offense to keep a 78-70 lead heading into the last quarter. The Grizzlies pushed to close the gap throughout the fourth quarter, but a 20-8 run from the Pistons solidified the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will face the Toronto Raptors in Amalie Arena on Saturday a 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can tune-in to Bally Sports Southeast to catch the action or listen to the call on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

