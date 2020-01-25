Postgame Report: Hot shooting night lifts Grizzlies over Pistons

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies defense held the Pistons to just 42.9% shooting (39-91) while going 54.4% on 43 of 79 from the field themselves. Key Run of the Night Tied up at 105-105, Grizzlies would go on an 11-3 run late in the fourth quarter over the course of two minutes (4:43-2:45) to take a commanding 116-108 lead.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 125-112 on Friday night inside Little Caesars Arena. The Grizzlies used strong shooting and big performances from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks to snap their two-game losing skid.

Memphis started the night off strong on the offensive end as they shot 56.5 percent from the floor in the opening quarter while limiting Detroit to just 33.3 percent shooting. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run late in the first quarter with a three-pointer from Solomon Hill stretching the lead to 35-20 with 0:37 to play in the period. Jackson Jr. would put his stamp on the game early, totaling 24 of his 29 points in the first half. Detroit would keep the game close heading into halftime as they used 10 second-quarter points from Christian Wood to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to 66-61 at the break.

Brooks caught fire for the Grizzlies in the third quarter, tallying 12 points in the period on 3-of-5 shooting to stretch Memphis’ lead to 92-85 heading into the fourth quarter. Detroit was able to cut into the Grizzlies lead before ultimately tying the game at 105-105 with 4:43 remaining in regulation. The Grizzlies would then rip off a 20-7 run over the last 4:27 of the game and pull away for a 13-point victory. Ja Morant helped seal the game for Memphis down the stretch as he finished the fourth quarter with 10 points and three assists while knocking down all four of his free throws late in the game. The Grizzlies recorded one of their strongest shooting performances of the season, finishing the night 54.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range.

Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis, totaling 29 points, six rebounds and two blocks. He now leads the league with 17 games recording multiple three-pointers and blocks in the same game. Brooks added 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3P) and three rebounds for Memphis. The Grizzlies are now 14-1 on the season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points. Morant tallied his seventh double-double of the season, scoring 16 points to go with 12 assists. Brandon Clarke also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies’ bench. De’Anthony Melton totaled 15 points, five assists and four rebounds as the Grizzlies improved to 21-24 on the season.

Derrick Rose, who totaled 22 points with eight assists and three rebounds for Detroit, led the Pistons in scoring. Wood led all bench scorers with 20 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3P) to go along with six rebounds. Svi Mykhailiuk added 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Jackson tallied 14 points, six assists and three rebounds. Langston Galloway added 14 points, four rebounds and a steal as the Pistons fell to 17-29 on the season.

Team Quotes On tonight’s collective win and how he felt about the team pulling out the win: Yeah, I mean obviously we had a double-digit lead, I think we were up 15 (points) at one point in the first half, 12 (points) in the second (half). They went on a run -- credit to their defense. We couldn't get to the point where we were playing with force on the offensive end. They were switching, they got long bigs down there making it tough to finish. They got out and started hitting some threes. They were getting comfortable with the mid-range. Those are shots you don't want to give up but with (Derrick) Rose having a night, (Reggie) Jackson was hitting some shots early, so we started blitzing and getting our energy going. We were fouling a lot, giving up offensive rebounds. So being able to get the ball in their hands, get some stops, get out and run, got us the lead back at halftime. It's a lot of credit to our guys to come in. [We had] Two tough ones the last two games, but a bounce-back win to win the third [and] fourth quarter, with all the runs that the Pistons had in the third and fourth quarters, [there was] a lot of resiliency, so I'm really proud of the guys. Taylor Jenkins On allowing the Pistons to only have one 30-point quarter: Yeah, that's big for us. We keep talking about having an edge and defensive mentality. We know it's hard in the modern NBA, but if we can get our defense in the right spot, it really fuels our offense and you can tell when we're giving up 30 points or we're giving up a lot of free throws and second-chance points because it really slows us -- it really bogs us down. So proud of the guys that they turned it around on the defensive end. Taylor Jenkins On the great team effort that contributed to tonight's win: It's great. We all came in with different waves, Jaren (Jackson Jr.) had his role, and I played well, and you know then Ja (Morant) came and finished it. He had 16 points with 11 assists. We need to do that every game, set up guys and we're just a great team, next man-up type of mentality. We don't get mad when shots are off, we're just here for the team and one success. Dillon Brooks On how good it feels to get a win after the previous few losses: It's big time. It was two tough ones, we got down big and we came back. We handled business. We played defense, ran and that’s how our offense was. Our defense transitioned to our offense. Dillon Brooks On how big this win was to get back on their feet: It's a great feeling, especially doing it on the road. They're a team that plays well at home so they're going to get the crowd involved. And for us to come out and throw the first punch, it was good, and we finished the game strong. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the balance of rotation between players on the roster: That's how it is every game. Everybody's going to go in and make an impact whatever way they can. Play to their strengths and that's when we are at our best, when everybody's doing what they're good at, playing with force and playing together. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dillon Brooks finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3FG, 9-9 FT), marking his 15th game with at least 20 points this year. Memphis is 14-1 when Brooks eclipses 20 or more points.

finished with 27 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3FG, 9-9 FT), marking his 15th game with at least 20 points this year. Memphis is 14-1 when Brooks eclipses 20 or more points. Ja Morant collected a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Morant now has seven games this season with a double-double and has led the Grizzlies in passing in 25 games.

collected a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Morant now has seven games this season with a double-double and has led the Grizzlies in passing in 25 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a game-high 29 points, including 24 points in the first half. Jackson tallied his 19th game with 20-plus points in 2019-20.

scored a game-high 29 points, including 24 points in the first half. Jackson tallied his 19th game with 20-plus points in 2019-20. Brandon Clarke recorded the second double-double of his career, totaling 15 points and a team-high 11 boards. It was Clarke’s fourth game leading the Grizzlies in rebounding.

