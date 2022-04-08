Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Nuggets in final regular season road game

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies’ bench scored 31 points on 50% shooting in the fourth quarter. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies grabbed a quick double-digit lead early in the first quarter before the Nuggets ripped off an 18-5 run, highlighted by 14 points from Gordon, to grab a 34-30 lead after one period.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets 122-109 on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with 35 points and 16 rebounds to go with six assists and five steals. Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. Aaron Gordon added 22 points and five rebounds while Bones Hyland tallied 16 points and a career-high seven assists.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Dillon Brooks pitched in 12 points. Ziaire Williams added 12 points off the bench while Kyle Anderson notched 11 points with four rebounds and four assists.

The Grizzlies grabbed a quick double-digit lead early in the first quarter before the Nuggets ripped off an 18-5 run, highlighted by 14 points from Gordon, to grab a 34-30 lead after one period. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 20 in the second quarter but settled for a 70-53 lead at the break. Jokic poured in 17 points and nine rebounds in the first half.

Denver outshot Memphis 55% to 47% from the floor and stretched the lead to as many as 30 points in the second half. The Nuggets scored 20 points off Grizzlies’ turnovers and outscored Memphis 20-9 in fast break points.

The Grizzlies’ bench scored 31 points on 50% shooting in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as Memphis fell to 0-2 on the final road trip of the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, April 9 at 5 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

