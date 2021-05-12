Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull away from Mavericks, win third straight game

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis shot (.573) from the field and (.485) from 3-point range, marking their highest field goal percentage in any game this season, and their highest since April 8, 2018 vs. DET (.578). The 29-point win over Dallas tonight represents the team's second-largest margin of victory in the all-time regular season series with the Mavericks (100 games).

>The Grizzlies outscored the Mavericks 73-47 in the second half while shooting 65.9 percent from the floor, including 46.7 percent from 3-point range. Dallas shot just 35 percent from the field in the second half while the Grizzlies turned them over nine times. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies extended their lead in the third quarter as Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson poured in 11 points each in the quarter, helping the Grizzlies to a 22-9 run. Morant had five assists while the Grizzlies notched 36 points in the quarter to gain a 96-82 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on this week’s home stand with a 133-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks inside FedExForum on Tuesday.

Ja Morant was a constant problem for the Mavericks throughout the game and finished with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Dillon Brooks helped close the game in the second half, finishing with 22 points and three steals while John Konchar continued his strong play, contributing 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Clarke turned in 14 points and nine rebounds to give the frontcourt a boost in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 19 points while the Grizzlies held Luka Doncic to 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Doncic and the Mavericks pulled ahead early following an 11-3 run, but Morant put up 11 points and four rebounds in the first quarter to give the Grizzlies the lead after 12 minutes.

The reserves carried the momentum into the second quarter, ripping of a 20-8 run until the Mavericks responded with a 12-4 run of their own. Brooks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Grizzlies 60-57 lead at halftime. Hardaway Jr. led all scorers at the half with 15 points.

The Grizzlies worked to maintain the lead in the third quarter while Morant and Anderson poured in 11 points each in the quarter, leading to a 22-9 run. Morant had five assists while the Grizzlies notched 36 points in the quarter to gain a 96-82 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Brooks had the hot hand to start the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in less than five minutes as the Grizzlies coasted to a 29-point victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies begin their last back-to-back of the season as they host the Sacramento Kings inside FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 13. Grizzlies Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks had the hot hand in the fourth quarter with 10 points to seal the game. Brooks finished with 22 points and three steals. Memphis is 36-14 in the past two seasons when Brooks scores 20+ points.

had the hot hand in the fourth quarter with 10 points to seal the game. Brooks finished with 22 points and three steals. Memphis is 36-14 in the past two seasons when Brooks scores 20+ points. Ja Morant was very efficient with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Morant scored 11 points and five assists to help launch the game-clinching run in the third quarter.

was very efficient with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Morant scored 11 points and five assists to help launch the game-clinching run in the third quarter. John Konchar tallied a career-high 18 points, six rebounds and three assists on 7-of-13 shooting. Konchar posted a (+36) plus-minus in his 26 minutes.

tallied a career-high 18 points, six rebounds and three assists on 7-of-13 shooting. Konchar posted a (+36) plus-minus in his 26 minutes. Brandon Clarke turned in 14 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes.

turned in 14 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Kyle Anderson finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Anderson had 10 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies pulled away.