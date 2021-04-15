Postgame Report: Memphis loses in final seconds as Luka Doncic hits game-winning basket

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell in the final seconds to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night inside FedExForum. Luka Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half, including all six of the Mavericks’ points in the final 25.7 seconds. Doncic connected on a running, 3-point jumper as time expired to boost the Dallas to a 114-113 victory.

Grayson Allen had things going early for Memphis, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter alone. In a back-and-forth quarter that saw nine lead changes, Memphis ultimately carried a 34-32 lead heading into the second period. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to as many as nine points (45-36) in the second quarter before settling for a 60-57 lead at the half. Both teams played clean basketball in the opening half, combining for only six turnovers and zero points off turnovers.

The two clubs traded baskets throughout the third quarter before Desmond Bane connected on a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Memphis an 89-83 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Grizzlies stretched their lead to five points at 111-106 following a 3-pointer from Kyle Anderson with 2:07 to play. Following the basket from Anderson, Dallas outscored Memphis 8-2 to end the game. Allen stepped to the free-throw line with 2.2 seconds remaining, but was unable to convert on either attempt. Doncic received the inbounds pass following the time out, and weaved through two Grizzlies defenders in time to hoist the game winning shot.

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 19 points, 15 rebounds and two assists on 7-of-12 shooting. Valanciunas has recorded a double-double in 40 of his 48 games played this season. Allen finished with a team-high 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3P), four rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant totaled 17 points (7-15 FG), five assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes. Dillon Brooks totaled 15 points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes as Memphis fell to (27-26).

Doncic led Dallas with a team-high 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3P), nine assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes. Kristaps Porzingis totaled 21 points, six rebounds and one assist on 7-13 shooting to help Dallas to (30-24) on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road for seven consecutive games, starting with the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. inside the United Center. Fans can watch on Bally Sports South or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

