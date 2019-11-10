Postgame Report: Grizzlies allow season-high 18 three pointers, fall to Mavericks

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Mavericks scored a season-high 138 points, shooting 53.6 percent from the field (52-97 FG) and 42.9 percent from three-point range (18-42 3P). Dallas’ 18 three-point field goals are the most the Grizzlies have allowed in a game this season. Key Run of the Night Memphis went on a 7-0 run to pull within five points (88-83) with 5:11 left in the third quarter, but Dallas would score the next five points to build the lead back to double figures and led by 13 points (104-91) by the end of the frame. The Mavericks led by double digits for the entire fourth quarter, eventually expanded their lead to 22 (138-116) with 1:21 on the clock.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 138-122 inside FedExForum as the Grizzlies fell to 2-7 this season following their first back-to-back of the season.

Memphis and Dallas exchanged runs throughout a fast-paced first half that saw a combined 15 three-pointers between the two teams. The Mavericks jumped out to a sizeable lead following a 21-4 run over 3:16 of play in the second period. Seth Curry helped lead the surge for the Mavericks as he scored all 16 of his points on the night in the first half. The Grizzlies would respond with an 8-0 run of their own to close out the second quarter on a positive note, as the Mavericks lead was trimmed to 68-62 going into the break.

The Mavericks came out of the locker room and struck quickly with a 10-2 run early in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead. Dallas would never look back as the went on to score 70 points in the second half as they cruised to a 16-point victory. The Grizzlies offense was strong throughout the night, finishing with 122 points on 50-of-95 shooting (52.6 percent). However, the Grizzlies could not get the stops they needed in the second half as the Mavericks would finish the evening 18-of-42 from behind the arc, marking the most three-pointers the Grizzlies have allowed this season. A Memphis team that has led the league in points in the paint this season allowed the Mavericks to match their output with 60 points in the paint each.

The Grizzlies were led by forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished the night with a team-high 23 points to go with four rebounds and two assists on the night. Jackson’s 23 points tied for the most he has scored this season. Jae Crowder also tied his season-high in points as he finished the night with 18 points, including a team-high four three-point field goals. Rookie Marko Guduric put together the best game of his young career, tallying a career-high 14 points off the bench while adding three rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones drew his first start of the season and finished with a team-high eight assists to go with 14 points.

Luka Doncic was the game’s leading scorer, as he collected a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds to go with eight assists on the night. Tim Hardaway Jr. was a key contributor off the bench for Dallas as he connected on a game-high five three-point field goals while scoring a season-high 20 points on the night. The Mavericks improved to 6-3 on the season with tonight’s victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will hit the road as they begin a two-game road trip vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT inside of AT&T Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Obviously another disappointing one for us. We’ve been talking about all season long --- and the last two games have really been about --- trying to identify our defensive identity. And we’re struggling right now, giving up 60-plus points in the paint. Give the Mavericks tons of credit. They came out firing on all cylinders, hitting, I think, 18 threes. That makes it tough, but back-to-back nights, as we try to solidify this defensive identity about anchoring down, protecting the paint, and [no] second-chance points, it’s a struggle. We’re going to get through it, and we’re going to get through it together. Our guys, as frustrated as all of us are, are saying the right things about what we need to do, how we need to compete and compete together. [About] our standards, what we’ve talked about every single day. And now we get a great chance to go on the road, where it tests you even more. Hopefully our guys bounce back on Monday on this road trip. Taylor Jenkins On whether there was an intention to force the ball to Jaren Jackson Jr. in the second half: Yeah, I think a lot of it was early offense. There were a couple play calls that we had to get him the ball. He’s obviously had two games back-to-back, and it’s a credit to him, his approach, his mentality, like we talked about before the game, and his teammates trust him. We still had 31 assists tonight. Our offense is significantly trending in a good direction. Defensively, we’re slipping quite a bit, and we’ve got to recover from that. J.J. set quite a tone for us, but I felt like our guys tried to find him in early offense. Credit to him making efficient, quick decision plays. He had a great game because of it. Taylor Jenkins On Jonas Valanciunas’ play in pick-and-roll sets on defense: Regardless of whatever coverage we’re in, we mixed up a lot of coverages tonight. As I said, credit to the Mavericks. They were getting at the rim, getting in the paint, floaters, kickouts for threes. Our activity was there for stretches when we made some runs, but wasn’t there [completely] when you look at second-chance points and whatnot. [With] Jonas, we’ve experimented a little bit in practice, putting him in a couple different coverages. I think the other night we had him blitzing some pick-and-rolls against Orlando. It’s something we’ll study. It’s not on Jonas. It’s on all five of us, it’s on me as a coach, to figure out at the end of the day, always, where we put our guys in the best positions possible. Again, credit to the Mavericks, they were hitting a lot of shots, hitting the floaters, hitting the shots we wanted to give up. And you tack on the threes and it makes it a tough night for you. Taylor Jenkins On Tyus Jones’ performance: Great. I felt, early on, he organizes the team, that’s one of his best traits – plays with great pace, facilitates. Lot of great ball movement. Got tons of confidence in him to keep our team organized. You know, one of the spearhead leaders of our assist totals, when we get up to 31 [assists] and [it] ignites our fast breaks, especially when we’re getting stops. It always starts with our defensive activity, locking down, and then getting out and running. So I thought he was great tonight, whether he’s in a more prominent starter role or coming off the bench and solidifying our second unit. I’m super happy where Tyus is at. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant sitting in a back-to-back for rest purposes: He’ll play in back-to-backs. He’ll play in back-to-backs this year. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson Jr. finding his rhythm in the offense: I think there’s been kind of a trend where now he’s starting to get some more rim-runs, and I think we’re finding [him] with deep post-ups, a couple ATOs [after timeout plays] here and there, and then he’s also spreading the floor. You know, we talked all along, at the start of the summer, about how he’s got to be and inside-outside threat, and for him to knock down some threes but also to still play to one of his strengths and just play within the offense. We talk about a rim-run being a big thing for us, for him, for J.V. [Jonas Valanciunas], for all of our bigs, and I love where he’s headed. He’s not really trying to force anything. He’s making good reads, good plays, and he’s having an aggressive, quick decision mentality, and he’s benefitting from it. Taylor Jenkins On getting extra playing time: It felt good to test out everything I’ve been doing this summer and up to this point. So it felt good to get out there and play with the team, get up and down, and take some contact. I’m excited for it. De'Anthony Melton On the challenge of playing more minutes: Not really. I think the staff here did a really good job with me as far as conditioning, getting me ready, getting me live play. I did a couple of scrimmages with the Hustle so they helped me with a lot of that. I was really prepared for this. De'Anthony Melton On the difference down the stretch: We’ve just got to get more physical down the stretch. We’ve got to be ready for when teams turn it up, we’ve got to turn it up with them. Grit and grind, we’ve really got to take that into consideration, be physical out there, and make sure that nothing is easy. De'Anthony Melton On guarding Luka Doncic: I played against him last year so it’s another player. You’ve just got to guard and stop whoever is in front of you. It doesn’t matter who it is, you just try to stop the man and whatever helps your team out. De'Anthony Melton On his offensive play: Just being patient, watching a lot of film, and watching my team play. So I was able to take the keys, the good and the bad to do whatever I needed to do out there. So it worked and I’m getting ready for the next game and the next game after that. De'Anthony Melton On offensive chemistry vs. defensive chemistry: We’ve got figure out what we’ve got to give up. We’ve got to give up something. Numbers are off the charts. We’ve got to do better on defense for sure. Jonas Valanciunas On what they take from the last two games: It’s on us. We’re just not clicking right now. At moments, we were really good. We were showing really good basketball but sometimes we fall back. So it’s on us to fix it. We are capable of doing it, we’ve just got to do it. Jonas Valanciunas On the pick-and-roll schemes: We follow the game plan. We’re trying everything, trusting each other and trusting the coaching staff. We’re trying. We’re trying to get there. Trying is not enough and sometimes you’ve got to do more. But we’ve got to stick together. We can do it. We can make it. Jonas Valanciunas On the message after the game: Our priority is defense. We are allowing too many points. It’s too easy for the opponent on offense to score everywhere, in every aspect. Jonas Valanciunas

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with a season-high tying 23 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the floor.

led the Grizzlies with a season-high tying 23 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the floor. Jae Crowder finished the night with a season-high tying 18 points, four rebounds and four assists while knocking down a team-high four three-point field goals.

finished the night with a season-high tying 18 points, four rebounds and four assists while knocking down a team-high four three-point field goals. Tyus Jones got his first start as a member of the Grizzlies. Jones finished with 14 points, eight assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

got his first start as a member of the Grizzlies. Jones finished with 14 points, eight assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes. Marko Guduric led the Grizzlies’ reserves in scoring with a career-high 14 points to go with four assists and three rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting.

led the Grizzlies’ reserves in scoring with a career-high 14 points to go with four assists and three rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas tallied 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Valanciunas has now scored double-figures in eight consecutive games.

tallied 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Valanciunas has now scored double-figures in eight consecutive games. De’Anthony Melton added a season-high 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on 5-of-11 shooting.

added a season-high 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on 5-of-11 shooting. Grizzlies two-way contract players Yuta Watanabe and John Konchar made their season debut and NBA career debut, respectively.

