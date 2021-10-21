Postgame Report: Morant makes statement as Grizzlies open season with win over Cavaliers
Key Stat of the Night
- Ja Morant accounted for 11 of the Grizzlies’ 20 points in the final 4:49 of the game to lift Memphis to victory. Morant finished with 37 points, the second most points in a regular season opener in Grizzlies history (Morant’s 44 in the 2020 season opener).
- The Grizzlies outrebounded the Cavaliers 53-36; including 13 offensive rebounds. Memphis outscored Cleveland 70-54 in points in the paint. The Grizzlies ranked first in points in paint per game in the 2020-21 season with 55.8.
Key Run of the Night
- Darius Garland led the Cavaliers to an 18-7 run late in the fourth quarter to bring the game within one point (119-118), but Morant and company responded with a 13-2 run of their own in the final two minutes to push the Grizzlies’ lead back to 12, at 130-118, with 37 seconds to play.
Game Recap
The Grizzlies survived a late comeback push to defeat the Cavaliers 132-121 in the 2021-22 season opener on Wednesday night at FedExForum.
Ja Morant scored 11 of his game-high 37 points in the final quarter and added six rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Desmond Bane tied his career-high, scoring 22 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. De’Anthony Melton went 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 20 points and four rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points on 11-of-11 shooting and four rebounds while Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton notched 17 points each for the Cavaliers, who cut a 16-point Memphis lead to 119-118 before the Grizzlies scored 11 straight and closed on a 13-3 run.
Morant, who shot 17-of-29 from the field and recorded the most field goal attempts of his career, posted the second-highest opening-night scoring total in franchise history after scoring 44 points in the season opener last year.
It was Morant and Bane trading buckets early in the first quarter to earn an early lead, but the Cavaliers knocked down shots to keep the score close as a back-and-forth first period ended tied at 32-32. Morant sprinted out to 12 points to lead all scorers.
Three consecutive 3-pointers from Melton to start the second quarter put the Grizzlies on track for a 23-9 run as the they built a double-digit lead. A 3-pointer from Bane led to a monstrous chase down block from Morant at the end of the quarter as the Grizzlies took a 73-61 lead into the locker room. The Grizzlies piled up 41 points in the second quarter. Morant tallied 20 points while Bane scored 16 points with three assists and two rebounds.
Allen and Isaac Okoro helped the Cavaliers launch a comeback resulting in a 94-90 deficit heading into the final quarter. Jackson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a block and a spot up 3-pointer, which sparked a quick 7-0 run to reclaim the double-digit lead. Darius Garland led a Cavaliers 18-7 run late in the fourth to cut the lead to one point before Morant provided multiple clutch plays to preserve the victory.
Next Game
The Grizzlies continue the season with a four-game West Coast road trip, starting with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On season opening victory:Man, this was a really good basketball game. I thought both teams played really well. I mean, the Cavs came out aggressive on offense. You know, obviously giving up 121 points is not our standard. You know we’ll get better from this, but you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They put so much pressure on us. Their guards played, their bigs played really well tonight. It was 70-60 tonight at halftime. They changed their game plan up. They were really packing the pain, actually taking away that 3-point line in the third quarter, we just couldn’t get going. I thought we were a little lackadaisical coming out in the third quarter, but then the guys just kept talking on the bench. You’ve just got to get stops, get it on run. A couple strings of stops together just kind of broke it open. I’m just really proud of our guys at facing some adversity in the second half. I thought our crowd was phenomenal tonight. I mean there was a moment there I think they went on a big time run, I can’t remember if it was in the third quarter, they got it down to one and then the crowd just rises and says let’s go, alright, we’re good. And then I think we may have scored on the next stand. So, I mean just having that support back in the building, we were talking about that before the game. And then just late game they hit some big shots and then we made some adjustments. Our guys were locked in. That was crucial down the stretch. Execution on offense, defense, you know, continue to grow for this team. But, one of 82, definitely a lot of great learning moments and we’re going to get better from it. But, just credit both teams for playing really hard tonight and I think both teams are definitely getting better from this experience.
On Ja Morant’s ability to make big plays late in the game:That’s huge. Obviously we thrive off of playing with pace, getting stops, getting out running. You know, that really helped us there in that third quarter and some moments in the fourth quarter. To start the fourth quarter, I think we may have gone on a 10-0 run or something. But, when the game slows down, you know, as much as we want to play fast, just getting organized, him getting his teammates in the right spots. We ran a couple of different sets late in the fourth quarter and he made great reads. Obviously, he had some big-time finishes getting to his spots on the floor. So, we haven’t had tons of time yet to really go through these end of game moments in the preseason and getting it in the first game is awesome. But, I’m really proud of his leadership throughout the game, just encouraging guys when there were some tough times, and then just him to make his mark, especially in that fourth quarter, was big for us to get the win.
On Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton starting:I thought those guys were really good. Obviously they played really well early in preseason, so we just kind of went off of that sample size and just the chemistry that they kind of formed in a short period of time. So, (Kyle Anderson) has been really good at the four for us the last year. So, he’s versatile. Is he going to play some at the three sometimes? Potentially. But, just a lot of confidence in (De’Anthony)’s growth, (Desmond)’s growth. Those guys stepped up tonight both sides of the floor. Obviously, they scored the ball really well. Big time shots, big time finishes. I just loved the chemistry they had in preseason and it carried over to tonight.
On Morant and Bane’s chemistry:I think it’s a product obviously of chemistry that formed last year too. I mean, they didn’t necessarily get all the opportunity. I mean, (Desmond) was coming off the bench, and sometimes he did start last year, but they were building this relationship last year, and then, I think even into the off season, tons of conversations. Obviously, Ja was pushing (Desmond) in the summer, (Desmond) was pushing Ja in the summer, and obviously actually getting the game experience in the preseason just showed a lot. So, I think all of our guys got confidence in each other, but just seeing that Ja and (Desmond) connection coming to life is awesome. So, that’s really important, but I think those guys push each other a lot, and hopefully it leads to really good things on the floor for us.
On staggering the starters and the strategy behind minutes in the frontcourt:We obviously in our two years here are just trying to see Jaren at different positions. I think I remember back to year one he was a four and then played some backup five, so it’s still early in the season trying to see what those combinations are looking like, but trying to create an advantage with Jaren at the five is a look that I want to see. Staggering the starters and our guys off the bench has been something I’ve done for two years just trying to continue to build chemistry throughout, because you never know what happens in this crazy season. And, just allow that depth to just kind of mesh together. So, I love the production we got. I think our bench scored 32 points tonight. But, I love mixing up the lineups, and it just builds chemistry throughout the roster. So, we talk all the time that our bench has got to be big for us to be good. So, the Steven/Jaren one is something that I’m interested in seeing a lot more of them kind of staggering at the five. Jaren has potential to play at the four, that we’ve seen in the past, and then just mixing up the lines is just something I’ve always had comfort with.
On game one this year vs. game one last year:It’s a long list. Last year, I was just trying to make it through it. Now, I’ve got an idea of the NBA game’s rhythm and flow. Playing with Ja (Morant), Jaren (Jackson Jr.), and (De’Anthony) Melton all year, things feel way more comfortable and familiar for this first game.
On his comfort going to the rim:For sure. Last year, I didn’t want anything to do with the paint. I was strictly catching shoot, getting out and transitioning every once in a while. Coach has given me more freedom. Darko (Rajakovic) and the whole staff, we worked tirelessly all off season for positions like this and I feel comfortable for sure.
On playing with Ja Morant:He’s (Morant) in year three, I’m in year two. Hopefully, by year five or six, it will be something special. Just keep chipping away and growing- both of us are obviously tireless workers. I think the chemistry will continue to grow. I’m looking forward to playing with him hopefully for a long time.
On his and Ja’s gaming similarities:He’s an electric athlete, and I can shoot threes. It takes a little pressure off of him and gives him space to work. When they decide to collapse, I’m there for an open look to shoot it, drive it, whatever. I think it’s a good fit.
On the crowd:It felt like basketball. Not to say last year didn’t feel like basketball, but something was missing. The Grizzlies fans showed up and showed out tonight. It was live in there, for sure. I’m looking forward to the whole entire season. I just try to stay even keel through it all. I’m obviously grateful to be in the position to be in the starting lineup right now. With the NBA season, there’s a lot of ups and downs. I’m just trying to stay even kill through it all.
On Ja surprising him:He does what he does. He’s a special talent. I was celebrating the three I hit. Coach was yelling at me to get back and I didn’t know how much time was left on the clock, then here comes Ja out of nowhere mopping it off the top of the backboard. I’m thankful because that surely would have been on film tomorrow. “
On his and De’Anthony Melton’s chemistry carrying over:No question. Me and Melton played a lot last year, and he’s a similar player to me. Playing with a guy like Ja works to our favor. Giving him two guys out there that can space the floor and make shots is a game changer
On being in the starting lineup for the first game:It felt great. My name was called and I knew the assignment. I knew go in, play my game, play hard, play defense, get stops and get out. I was just doing what I knew how to do.
On Ja’s block vs. dunk:He hit his head on both of them pretty much. Probably the block, though. We take pride in defense over here. I think his block was definitely a game changer for us.
On Ja’s playing in different quarters:We’re all grown up. We’ve been at this team for three years, so I think we’re all grown up. We’re all understanding what it takes to win games. It’s not easy winning games in the league. You see they came back and they fight- we’re all pros out here. It matters whose going to be the most poise and have the most execution down the stretch.
On last couple minutes of the game:Just keep playing hard- play harder. Look at the game plan even more. Pressure up more. Be more physical. Whatever it is, just do more of it. It’s the fourth quarter and we understand that we can’t be lackadaisical. We gave up a little lead, and we understand that, but, how can we learn from that and go on runs like we did towards the fourth?
On alley-ooping to Ja:I probably saw him around half. Once Ja starts full speed sprinting, then you already know where he wants to go. I just threw it up there. If it didn’t get tipped, he was going to catch it. I just threw it high enough to where only he could get it. He did the rest with it.
On having fun with his teammates:It’s a blessing. We all love to play, move the ball, and to win. When you have that recipe and everybody is balled into it, it’s crazy how much fun you can really have out here. It’s game and you have to have fun with it. If you’re not, it turns into a job. We’re trying to just make this basketball and show our chemistry and togetherness. It’s going to take over some games.
On winning a season opener in six years:It’s one game and we understand that. To get it in front of our home crowd and start the season, we’ve been so anxious to come out here and play and play when it counts. I think we did a great job. We just need to go back and watch film and understand where we get better and just keep moving along. One game at a time honestly.
Team Notables
- The Grizzlies scored 73 points by halftime tonight, including 20 from Morant, which tied the fifth-highest first-half scoring total in franchise history.
- Memphis finished a perfect 100% (12-12 FT) from the free throw line tonight. They accomplished this one time during the entire 2020-21 season (March 12 vs. Denver).
- The Grizzlies set franchise records for a season opener for points (132) and 3-pointers made (14).
- Memphis shot 42.4% from 3-point range tonight Last season the Grizzlies were 15-4 when shooting over 42% from three.
Player Notables
- Ja Morant led Memphis with 37 points (17-29 FG), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes. Morant’s 37 points tied Pau Gasol (Nov. 29, 2003) for the most points against the Cavaliers in franchise history.
- Ja Morant now has the two highest scoring totals on Opening Night in franchise history after scoring 44 points against the San Antonio Spurs last season on Dec. 23, 2020.
- Ja Morant scored his first 14 points tonight in the paint. The Grizzlies finished with 70 points in the paint.
- Desmond Bane tied his career high, scoring 22 points (8-16 FG) to go with three rebounds and two steals.
- De’Anthony Melton went 4-for-6 from 3-point range to finish with 20 points and four rebounds. Melton hadfour 20-point games last season.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.
- Jarrett Allen (11-11 FG) led the Cavaliers with 25 points and four rebounds.
- Kyle Anderson added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
- Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton notched 17 points each.