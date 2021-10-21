Postgame Report: Morant makes statement as Grizzlies open season with win over Cavaliers

On season opening victory: Man, this was a really good basketball game. I thought both teams played really well. I mean, the Cavs came out aggressive on offense. You know, obviously giving up 121 points is not our standard. You know we’ll get better from this, but you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They put so much pressure on us. Their guards played, their bigs played really well tonight. It was 70-60 tonight at halftime. They changed their game plan up. They were really packing the pain, actually taking away that 3-point line in the third quarter, we just couldn’t get going. I thought we were a little lackadaisical coming out in the third quarter, but then the guys just kept talking on the bench. You’ve just got to get stops, get it on run. A couple strings of stops together just kind of broke it open. I’m just really proud of our guys at facing some adversity in the second half. I thought our crowd was phenomenal tonight. I mean there was a moment there I think they went on a big time run, I can’t remember if it was in the third quarter, they got it down to one and then the crowd just rises and says let’s go, alright, we’re good. And then I think we may have scored on the next stand. So, I mean just having that support back in the building, we were talking about that before the game. And then just late game they hit some big shots and then we made some adjustments. Our guys were locked in. That was crucial down the stretch. Execution on offense, defense, you know, continue to grow for this team. But, one of 82, definitely a lot of great learning moments and we’re going to get better from it. But, just credit both teams for playing really hard tonight and I think both teams are definitely getting better from this experience. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant’s ability to make big plays late in the game: That’s huge. Obviously we thrive off of playing with pace, getting stops, getting out running. You know, that really helped us there in that third quarter and some moments in the fourth quarter. To start the fourth quarter, I think we may have gone on a 10-0 run or something. But, when the game slows down, you know, as much as we want to play fast, just getting organized, him getting his teammates in the right spots. We ran a couple of different sets late in the fourth quarter and he made great reads. Obviously, he had some big-time finishes getting to his spots on the floor. So, we haven’t had tons of time yet to really go through these end of game moments in the preseason and getting it in the first game is awesome. But, I’m really proud of his leadership throughout the game, just encouraging guys when there were some tough times, and then just him to make his mark, especially in that fourth quarter, was big for us to get the win. Taylor Jenkins

On Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton starting: I thought those guys were really good. Obviously they played really well early in preseason, so we just kind of went off of that sample size and just the chemistry that they kind of formed in a short period of time. So, (Kyle Anderson) has been really good at the four for us the last year. So, he’s versatile. Is he going to play some at the three sometimes? Potentially. But, just a lot of confidence in (De’Anthony)’s growth, (Desmond)’s growth. Those guys stepped up tonight both sides of the floor. Obviously, they scored the ball really well. Big time shots, big time finishes. I just loved the chemistry they had in preseason and it carried over to tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On Morant and Bane’s chemistry: I think it’s a product obviously of chemistry that formed last year too. I mean, they didn’t necessarily get all the opportunity. I mean, (Desmond) was coming off the bench, and sometimes he did start last year, but they were building this relationship last year, and then, I think even into the off season, tons of conversations. Obviously, Ja was pushing (Desmond) in the summer, (Desmond) was pushing Ja in the summer, and obviously actually getting the game experience in the preseason just showed a lot. So, I think all of our guys got confidence in each other, but just seeing that Ja and (Desmond) connection coming to life is awesome. So, that’s really important, but I think those guys push each other a lot, and hopefully it leads to really good things on the floor for us. Taylor Jenkins

On staggering the starters and the strategy behind minutes in the frontcourt: We obviously in our two years here are just trying to see Jaren at different positions. I think I remember back to year one he was a four and then played some backup five, so it’s still early in the season trying to see what those combinations are looking like, but trying to create an advantage with Jaren at the five is a look that I want to see. Staggering the starters and our guys off the bench has been something I’ve done for two years just trying to continue to build chemistry throughout, because you never know what happens in this crazy season. And, just allow that depth to just kind of mesh together. So, I love the production we got. I think our bench scored 32 points tonight. But, I love mixing up the lineups, and it just builds chemistry throughout the roster. So, we talk all the time that our bench has got to be big for us to be good. So, the Steven/Jaren one is something that I’m interested in seeing a lot more of them kind of staggering at the five. Jaren has potential to play at the four, that we’ve seen in the past, and then just mixing up the lines is just something I’ve always had comfort with. Taylor Jenkins

On game one this year vs. game one last year: It’s a long list. Last year, I was just trying to make it through it. Now, I’ve got an idea of the NBA game’s rhythm and flow. Playing with Ja (Morant), Jaren (Jackson Jr.), and (De’Anthony) Melton all year, things feel way more comfortable and familiar for this first game. Desmond Bane

On his comfort going to the rim: For sure. Last year, I didn’t want anything to do with the paint. I was strictly catching shoot, getting out and transitioning every once in a while. Coach has given me more freedom. Darko (Rajakovic) and the whole staff, we worked tirelessly all off season for positions like this and I feel comfortable for sure. Desmond Bane

On playing with Ja Morant: He’s (Morant) in year three, I’m in year two. Hopefully, by year five or six, it will be something special. Just keep chipping away and growing- both of us are obviously tireless workers. I think the chemistry will continue to grow. I’m looking forward to playing with him hopefully for a long time. Desmond Bane

On his and Ja’s gaming similarities: He’s an electric athlete, and I can shoot threes. It takes a little pressure off of him and gives him space to work. When they decide to collapse, I’m there for an open look to shoot it, drive it, whatever. I think it’s a good fit. Desmond Bane

On the crowd: It felt like basketball. Not to say last year didn’t feel like basketball, but something was missing. The Grizzlies fans showed up and showed out tonight. It was live in there, for sure. I’m looking forward to the whole entire season. I just try to stay even keel through it all. I’m obviously grateful to be in the position to be in the starting lineup right now. With the NBA season, there’s a lot of ups and downs. I’m just trying to stay even kill through it all. Desmond Bane

On Ja surprising him: He does what he does. He’s a special talent. I was celebrating the three I hit. Coach was yelling at me to get back and I didn’t know how much time was left on the clock, then here comes Ja out of nowhere mopping it off the top of the backboard. I’m thankful because that surely would have been on film tomorrow. “ Desmond Bane

On his and De’Anthony Melton’s chemistry carrying over: No question. Me and Melton played a lot last year, and he’s a similar player to me. Playing with a guy like Ja works to our favor. Giving him two guys out there that can space the floor and make shots is a game changer Desmond Bane

On being in the starting lineup for the first game: It felt great. My name was called and I knew the assignment. I knew go in, play my game, play hard, play defense, get stops and get out. I was just doing what I knew how to do. De'Anthony Melton

On Ja’s block vs. dunk: He hit his head on both of them pretty much. Probably the block, though. We take pride in defense over here. I think his block was definitely a game changer for us. De'Anthony Melton

On Ja’s playing in different quarters: We’re all grown up. We’ve been at this team for three years, so I think we’re all grown up. We’re all understanding what it takes to win games. It’s not easy winning games in the league. You see they came back and they fight- we’re all pros out here. It matters whose going to be the most poise and have the most execution down the stretch. De'Anthony Melton

On last couple minutes of the game: Just keep playing hard- play harder. Look at the game plan even more. Pressure up more. Be more physical. Whatever it is, just do more of it. It’s the fourth quarter and we understand that we can’t be lackadaisical. We gave up a little lead, and we understand that, but, how can we learn from that and go on runs like we did towards the fourth? De'Anthony Melton

On alley-ooping to Ja: I probably saw him around half. Once Ja starts full speed sprinting, then you already know where he wants to go. I just threw it up there. If it didn’t get tipped, he was going to catch it. I just threw it high enough to where only he could get it. He did the rest with it. De'Anthony Melton

On having fun with his teammates: It’s a blessing. We all love to play, move the ball, and to win. When you have that recipe and everybody is balled into it, it’s crazy how much fun you can really have out here. It’s game and you have to have fun with it. If you’re not, it turns into a job. We’re trying to just make this basketball and show our chemistry and togetherness. It’s going to take over some games. De'Anthony Melton