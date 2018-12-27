Postgame Report: Grizzlies Lead Wire-to-Wire to Conquer Cavaliers 95-87

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis made 36-of-72 (.500) shots from the floor while holding Cleveland to 33-of-93 (.355).

This was the Grizzlies’ first wire-to-wire win this season, and the first since March 17, 2018 against Denver. Key Run of the Night Memphis opened the game with a 13-1 run from 11:38 to 4:26 (7:12 run) in the first quarter, with Cleveland missing their first 11 shots of the game, to spark the wire-to-wire victory.

Game Recap

For the first time this season, the Memphis Grizzlies led the entire game to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 95-87 on Wednesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies improved to 18-16 on the season and are now 10-6 at home. The Cavaliers dropped to 8-27 on the year.

Marc Gasol finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 20 points and collecting nine rebounds to go with six assists. Kyle Anderson shot 5-of-6 from the floor to score 15 points while registering three steals and two blocks. Mike Conley also ended with 15 points and handed out a game-high eight assists. Garrett Temple and Jaren Jackson Jr. both added 11 points. It’s the third time in the last four games that all five starters have scored in double-digits after it not occurring in the first 30 games of the season.

The Grizzlies shot a sizzling 36-for-72 (.500) from the field despite going just 5-for-22 (.227) from three-point range. The Cavaliers finished shooting 33-for-93 (.355) overall and 9-for-29 (.310) from three. Cleveland outrebounded Memphis 53-34 (19-3 offensive rebounds) which led to 19 second chance points compared to only five for Memphis. The Grizzlies scored 24 points off of 17 Cavaliers turnovers, while allowing 12 points off of 13 giveaways. Memphis blocked 10 shots in the game, the fifth time this year they’ve recorded double-digit rejections.

Jordan Clarkson led all scorers with 24 points, marking the 15th time he’s led Cleveland in scoring this year (leads team). Collin Sexton finished with 16 points and six assists. Cedi Osman added 10 points and seven boards. Ante Zizic pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, Cleveland went on a 9-2 run from 4:53 to 3:20 (1:33 run) to close the gap to 82-75, and then a layup by Osman narrowed the Grizzlies’ lead to 86-82 with 1:19 remaining. Conley thwarted the comeback attempt after cutting through three defenders to make a layup, getting a steal on the other end, and then sinking a pair of free throws all within a span of 13 seconds to put Memphis up 90-82 with 46.1 seconds left in the game. The Cavaliers connected on 12-of-21 (.571) shots in the fourth, but Memphis made 14-of-17 (.824) free throws during the period to protect the lead.

The Cavaliers continued to clean the glass in the third quarter, outrebounding the Grizzlies 16-10 (6-0 offensive), but only shot 9-of-30 (.300) from the field while Memphis was 8-of-17 (.471). The Grizzlies blocked seven shots in the quarter, with three coming from Gasol, to maintain a 65-53 lead at the end of the third.

The Grizzlies had a hot first half by shooting 21-of-37 (.568) from the floor, while the Cavaliers were just 12-of-42 (.286), to lead 45-32 at halftime. Cleveland’s 32 points were the fewest in a half by an opponent this year. Both teams combined to shoot only 4-for-22 (.181) from three-point range. The Grizzlies forced 10 turnovers (15 points) during the half while committing eight of their own (nine Cavaliers points).

Memphis opened the game with a 13-1 run from 11:38 to 4:26 (7:12 run) in the first quarter, with Cleveland missing their first 11 shots of the game. The Grizzlies shot 10-of-19 (.526) from the floor in the quarter while the Cavaliers were just 3-of-21 (.143). Memphis used eight points off of seven Cleveland turnovers in the period to help lead 21-9. Both the Cavaliers’ nine points and field goal percentage (.143) were the fewest by an opponent in any quarter this season.

Cleveland shook off the slow start, beginning the second quarter with a 10-2 run 11:39 to 7:44 (3:55 span). The Cavaliers shot three times as better in the second period as they did in the first, going 9-for-21 (.429) from the field, but the Grizzlies also improved, going 11-for-18 (.611). Cleveland outrebounded Memphis 5-1 on the offensive glass in the quarter, but could only outscored the Grizzlies 6-3 on second chance points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT in FedExForum. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On Cleveland getting 19 offensive rebounds: I think that’s something we’ve been dealing with for the entire season. It’s something we’ve got to do a much better job of. You can’t afford to give teams second and third opportunities. We believe in our defense, but still you can’t give teams second and third looks at it. It raises all their percentages. We’re aware of that. We’ve got to do a much better job of putting bodies on people and then being active on the glass, chasing down long ones. There were a couple of them where we were leaking out and the ball landed exactly where we were if we hadn’t leaked out. We’ve got to make sure we finish possessions better. We’ll put it on the film and watch it tomorrow. J.B. Bickerstaff On if guys will be competing more for playing time now that more players are healthy: They will be, and I think that’s a piece of it. The guys that are playing well are the guys that are going to play. We’re fortunate to have a couple of days of practice here where guys can earn those minutes, but coming into the season, we talked about our depth being a piece of who we are and how comfortable we were with that depth. Guys understand that. Everybody can’t play, but you have to earn every minute that you get and we have to make sure that guys have that mindset and that they understand how valuable those minutes are and they take advantage of them. J.B. Bickerstaff On having Dillon Brooks back: I think he’s a spark offensively for sure. I think he’s got to find his rhythm, and I think he’s got to get comfortable again. One of the things that we appreciate out of Dillon [Brooks] is his toughness on the defensive end of the floor, his ability to scrap and fight through screens and lock up guys in one-on-one situations. He gives you another guy offensively who can put the ball on the floor and break his man down. He’s a really good finisher when he gets to the rim. He’s got the midrange game, so he’s another threat on the floor that defenses have to worry about. J.B. Bickerstaff On what Jaren Jackson Jr. can do to perform better on the boards: One of the things with Jaren [Jackson Jr.], because of how long, tall and narrow he is, when guys lock him up he has a hard time escaping or staying on balance. To be honest, with him, with his length and athleticism, he needs to be trying to escape people more and not let them get their hands or body on him where they can wedge him out. There’re not many guys who can go up top and get the ball where he can. I think it’s kind of backwards to what we’ve all been taught as far as boxing out and all that stuff. There are some guys who have unique skills and God-given ability to just go get the ball, and I think Jaren is one of those guys. He just has to shed guys, see the ball at its peak and go get it. J.B. Bickerstaff On Garrett Temple performing well: It’s huge. I think when you create open shots for one another, to see them go in the basket, that sparks your defense as well. Then, Mike [Conley], Marc [Gasol] and Jaren [Jackson Jr.] are out there playing. Guys know that they’re going to get shots, then the defense has to worry about those guys making shots too. Garrett’s [Temple] minutes to us, because of his ability to defend and put pressure on other teams best offensive perimeter player, and then to have him on the floor to be able to space and knock down shots, he takes a lot of pressure off everybody else. We need his defensive presence. J.B. Bickerstaff On Wayne Selden Jr.: I think his ability to defend is the reason why I’ve been going with him and putting him on more athletic wings, kind of matching that athleticism man-on-man. He plays with a physicality. He can help us on the defensive boards. He runs the floor and gets easy ones on the offensive end. Going into these games, it’s kind of been pick a need. We’re feeling like we need that offensive presence that he can help bring. We chose to go with him. J.B. Bickerstaff On his first two games back: It feels great being part of a group of great guys. Coming back into something where we were losing and now we’ve got two wins under our belt. It feels great. I just want to be in the right spots and help my team win. Dillon Brooks On when he started three-on-three, four-on-four play: A week before I played in LA. It was hard getting reps and stuff like that because the [Memphis Hustle] were in Vegas and we were on a road trip. It’s just hard to find three-on-three, but we made it work. I’m just glad to be back out here. Dillon Brooks On being guarded by LeBron James his first game back: I had coaches guarding me in practice and then to come out and see LeBron James, it was a good test. It was a first step, this is the second step playing against Cleveland. I feel like we’re going to put it together against Boston and keep this winning streak going. Dillon Brooks On how the team has changed since he has been out: We’re sharing the ball the same way. When I went out, we went on a five-game win streak and then we started tumbling after that. We’re moving the ball. We kind of figured out what guys can do. We’re just playing together and having fun, laying hard on defense. Dillon Brooks On how he dealt with being out emotionally: It was my first time being out during the season. Usually, I’m out in the summer like in college and stuff. It was kind of hard having the team go on road trips and you have to stay back and watch. It was difficult, but I just wanted to get back quicker. I was focusing in on my rehab and treatment and taking care of my body. Dillon Brooks On his return against the Lakers: I guarded LeBron a couple of plays. Coach [J.B. Bickerstaff] put me out there to just get my feet wet and make some plays. I’m glad we got that win in LA. Dillon Brooks On if he’s the reason the Grizzlies have won the last two games: No, I’m just filling in. Guys are happy to be back so I guess they’re playing a little harder. We’re pulling out those tough games. We have our minor mishaps, but then we turn around and focus in and get the win. That’s what we’re doing better at. Dillon Brooks On the Cavaliers offensive rebounding: Yeah, they hammered us on the glass a little bit. We’ve got to get better. That’s a solid team; their record doesn’t do them justice. But their still a bunch of good guys that play well together. Kyle Anderson On his holiday season: It went well. I spent it with the family. [We] had some time to get away. We love the game, but it’s also very good to get away and step away for a little bit and enjoy things that are really important in life. Kyle Anderson On the benefits of upcoming rest: Definitely. But we got our two days off this week, so we can’t these two days off and slack. We’ve got a good team coming in Saturday, and we want to get ready for Boston. Kyle Anderson On improving offensive rebounding: It’s just effort. We have nights where we have good rebounding games and show we can do it. But we just have to get better at being consistent at it, that’s all. Kyle Anderson

Player Notes

