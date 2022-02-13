Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold off Hornets for fifth straight win

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night With the victory over Charlotte, Memphis secured 40 wins before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, scoring more than 30 first quarter points for the ninth consecutive game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies notched their 40th win of the season Saturday night, beating the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 in front of a sold-out Spectrum Center. With the victory over Charlotte, Memphis secured 40 wins before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jaren Jackson Jr. notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Steven Adams also posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane went 7-for-13 for 25 points, five assists, four rebounds and a season high four steals. Brandon Clarke scored 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 35 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while LaMelo Ball scored 25 points with four rebounds. Montrezl Harrell totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

The Grizzlies led by 26 with 11:16 remaining in regulation before the Hornets ripped off a 35-13 run to trim the lead to four points, 114-110, with 2:05 to play. With the game in the balance, Bane scored seven of the Grizzlies’ final 11 points to shut the door on the Hornets’ comeback chances.

Charlotte found its rhythm from behind the 3-point line in the second half, outscoring Memphis 30-9 from deep in the final two quarters. Ball and Rozier combined for 41 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced offensive attacked from Memphis, who had five players finish with over 15 points.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead, scoring more than 30 first quarter points for the ninth consecutive game. Memphis held the Hornets to 4-for-26 shooting from the field in the first quarter, including 0-for-11 from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies held a 74-43 lead at the break with Bane scoring 17 points with five assists. Memphis outscored Charlotte 42-20 in points in the paint and stretched their lead to as many as 35 points in the opening half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies continue the three-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Quotes On closing it out despite the Hornets big second half run: Obviously, the Hornets had a heck of a second half. Our offense kind of stalled out a little bit – we missed way too many free throws, easy ones that fueled their offense. We knew that this was a team that can just score at will. I thought we did a phenomenal job in the first half. Second half our offense kind of put us in a position to allow them to get going. Got to give them a lot of credit, they were playing with a lot of force, ball movement, guys started knocking down 3. (Montrezl) Harrell brings great juice, (Terry) Rozier and (LaMelo) Ball got going in the second half, and we kept our composure. It goes from 35 into the 20s, to the teens, single digits. We used timeouts, we stayed composed. They threw a lot of different looks at us tonight effectively and Ja (Morant) making good reads, teammates making good reads, big time shots down the stretch. We’ve been in these situations before, not from a 35-point lead, but a lot of experience has gotten us to be able to overcome a run like that. Taylor Jenkins On Ja Morant having family and friends here from South Carolina: It’s a homecoming. I know any time we come and play here this is a special game for him, for his family, for so many people in his story that have meant so much to him in his life. That have supported him, that have rooted for him. This is home country around here and so many people come in to support. You hear the energy before the game, during the game, rooting for him, rooting for the Grizzlies. Obviously, it fuels us being able to go on the road and have that support. I know it means a lot to him, it means a lot to the team, to come out with a victory. I know it’s a great takeaway from having a great support system here. Taylor Jenkins On what gave them the final push: Ja (Morant) coming back on the floor. Ja coming back and shoot, it was good. I know how deflating it is to see someone walk off, but he came back, Tyus hit a big shot and Des hit a big shot. Mel (De’Anthony Melton) and (John) Konchar hit some big shots down the stretch and we were going back and forth, keeping it at 20, but they hit some shots. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what the second half tells them about the team’s sense of urgency: We have been up big in a lot of games recently and we just have to keep our head and not let teams come back. When you get a big lead, you can have the tendency to let your foot off the gas and I don’t think we do that for the most part, but we are human. The other team may go on a run, but we have to make sure to stop the bleeding and not allow the crowd to get into it and they did come back and make a run. Thank God we got the win, so that we can learn from it being a win, but yeah. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what helped them close it out: Staying together, keeping our composure. We have been in a lot of close games this year. I feel like that is a big difference between this year’s team and last year’s team, we are winning those close games, and close games down the stretch. Desmond Bane On if they let the thought of All-Star break get in their way: We aren’t even thinking about that. We are taking it one game at a time and obviously, the All-Star break is near, but we are on a mission and we are doing some really special things. We are trying to continue to stack these wins and push towards the All-Star break. Desmond Bane