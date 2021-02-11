Postgame Report: Grizzlies set new single-game franchise record with 23 3PM to knock off Charlotte 130-114

On changes made between the first and third quarters: I think credit to our guys. They just kept chipping away at our transition defense. I think the Hornets got away from us. Credit to them. We’re the league leaders in fast break points. I thought whether it was a miss, or turning it over, even made baskets in the first half, they were getting out and running. They were getting over the top of us. They were putting us in a lot of drive situations. We weren’t able to build our wall and were keeping them in front, but I thought as the game went on, we talked about at halftime an urgency to get back, no matter what the result was on our offensive possession, we got back. We made them kind of operate in the half court a little more, and then I thought our one-on-one offense significantly improved. Obviously, (Terry) Rozier had a heck of a night. They shot the ball well. A lot of that was in the first half, but to come out and put a stamp down with a 15-point defensive quarter, that was huge for us. That was a momentum swing for us. Even having a lead at halftime just by two, we built on it. We learned from the first half, got better and found a way to win the ball game in the fourth. Taylor Jenkins

On getting shots to fall: I just think it’s a product of just continuing to stay the course and put in the work. We’ve been getting these looks the last couple of games, they just haven’t fallen at this rate. Obviously, this is a franchise-record rate, but you just keep trusting it. When teams are blitzing us, they’re switching, and we’re collapsing the defense and we’re making the simple play I keep talking about. When you rack up 34 assists, this is what we’re built on. We’re not built on just making shots. We’re built the right way. Our spacing was really, really good tonight. I think we talked at length before the game about how we’ve got to attack their defense. We were able to share the ball and get to our spots. As I said, our spacing was there, so when the pass was made, our guys had the ultimate confidence to knock it down. We’ve been having that the past couple of games. It was great to see that our guys broke through that tonight. Obviously, a lot of guys shot the ball really, really well. I thought Grayson (Allen) was huge in the first half, (Kyle Anderson) obviously in the third, (Dillon Brooks) to close out the game. That’s big for us. If we can just keep staying the course, the results are the results, but if we make the right play, more often than not, that’s going to lead to a confident possession and a confident shot. Taylor Jenkins

On Grayson Allen: You’ve got to find different ways to stop the run. Obviously, they went on a huge run when we weren’t making shots, giving up 38 points in that first quarter. Grayson was huge for us. Obviously, he came in when (Desmond Bane) got in foul trouble. As I said a moment ago, I thought our pace picked up. We got a couple more stops and even when they scored we got it out. I talked about our spacing a moment ago. Our spacing, even in transition, we’ve been emphasizing our pace and kicking the ball ahead. I thought we found a groove in some transition opportunities and then against our aggressive shifts in that high quadrant. Again, we talked about just making the right play. He was a beneficiary tonight, among other guys. That was huge for us to just kind of stay neck and neck with them. And then to have a good second quarter and built a halftime lead, we just kept chipping away one quarter after another. They had a heck of a first quarter, and then we just continued to stay the course and it was great to have a full 48 minutes of not deterring from what we were setting out to do tonight. Taylor Jenkins

On possession leads and the importance of them early in the season: Those are momentum swingers. Obviously, we’ve been on the wrong side recently of some second chance points. A better job for us tonight defensively, but offensively we got 26 second chance points. Jonas Valančiūnas a big part of that. Our guys find a way to clean up possessions, win those 50-50 balls, whether it’s off a miss or on the ground, I think our guys were just having attack mode tonight. I think that’s something we’ve got to consistently have night in and night out from an offensive standpoint and a defensive standpoint. But when you play with that urgency, you create those extra opportunities, and you shoot it well, you’re going to have a good a good night. But, there are a lot of different ways to win a ball game. Tonight, that obviously helped with the shooting we had, but I think our defensive effort was really huge for us, especially after that first half. Taylor Jenkins

On what word could be used to describe the win: I wish I had a word, but I would just say, ‘Together.’ I told the guys that this is staying the course after some hard times. It happens in the NBA season, but we had a great spirit. That’s one thing we talked about at length yesterday. Our spirit’s got to be there. It’s not just about playing hard or Xs and Os, or making shots and that. Your spirit’s got to be there whether you’re winning or losing. You’ve just got to stay the course. I think even Ja (Morant) said after the game, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low.’ It’s great that those guys are embodying that. It tests you the last week or so when you’ve got some heavy defeats there. Then to come out here, I thought our spirit was good. Regardless of what the result was in the first quarter or the first half, I thought our spirit was there and that just set a tone for us to continue to go out there and grind out a win and do it the way that we’re capable of. But just staying together and having that spirit, that’s the big takeaway from tonight’s game. Taylor Jenkins

On the importance of pacing and control in setting the tone for the upcoming road trip: I wouldn’t go as far as saying we controlled the pace. Early in the game I thought they did. It was kind of a track meet there. 38-34 (in the first quarter), 70-68 at halftime. It was kind of back and forth, but I thought our defensive activity in that third quarter really set a tone. And then when you’re getting those stops, hopefully when you’re getting out in transition. I thought for us, in the half court, that’s what we’re really emphasizing for these guys. Obviously you want to get out and run, kick the ball ahead, put it in the half court against an aggressive defense, or a defense that’s maybe back, it doesn’t matter what it is. We’ve got to play with pace and we’ve got to play with force, even if the half court. It’s our screens, it’s our cuts, it’s moving to the spots that we need to on the floor. I thought that we had a better effort there tonight. We’ve been stressing a lot, especially yesterday about the pace and the half court, seeing a lot of double teams and blitzes. How we’ve got to combat that is with the ball moving and with the people moving. The more you’re moving it, the more you’re going to get open looks. If you’re in the right spots and you’re playing with that pace, you’re going to have a little bit more confidence on the offensive end and have a little bit more rhythm. But I thought our guys, especially in that third quarter, that’s where the pace kind of turned. Taylor Jenkins

On what he likes from Desmond Bane in the starting group: Just his versatility and his impact on the game. We’ve talked at length this season about his playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. Obviously, tonight knocking down shots, driving the kick in, I think those were big opportunities. He gets these opportunities to take full advantage of them, but I think defensively tonight, the different matchups he had. Obviously, (Terry) Rozier had a great night. He was on a lot of different guys. They were pushing the pace so he got switched on a lot of different guys. But, then I thought with (Gordon) Hayward, he did a pretty solid job. Putting him in those situations to guard really good players in the league is only going to help him defensively. His attention to detail has been really good over the course of the season. It gives us a lot of confidence to put him into those situations matchup-wise. I thought he did a great effort tonight one-on-one, keeping guys in front of him, executing pick-and-roll coverages. Obviously, you talk about getting two steals, just finding new ways to impact the game outside of just his 3-point shot, and that showed up tonight in the game. Taylor Jenkins

On the Grizzlies sharing the ball: We have a very unselfish group. We pass up a good shot for a great shot. Tonight, we were able to get back to it and share the ball, but learning from the film, the extra passes we had open in previous games, and we made them tonight. Guys knocked down shots. Ja Morant

On the All-Star Game and Dunk Contest: I feel like the superstars in this league – guys who I feel like have some pull, LeBron (James), Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Kawhi (Leonard) – I totally agree with what they said. As far the contest dunk contest is a no from me. Ja Morant

On giving away his jersey and resuming shooting after the game: Regarding the jersey, that is my family from Murray. Some people, some great caring people who took me in when I was there, showed me a lot of love as you see, traveling here for my games. I love them; they are always family. I haven’t given them a jersey since I started playing here. I know it was even better to get a win in that jersey. As far as my shooting after. I feel like I have to be better on the court in all areas. I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t satisfied, so I just wanted to finish getting some extra work in. That’s really about it. Ja Morant

On Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks: I feel like we have a very dangerous team, knocking down shots. I feel like the team we have now there is a lot of shooting, if we get put on the floor. We encourage everybody from the first man to the last man from when they get in the game to shoot it and let it fly. We all got that confidence in each other. Ja Morant

On his relationship with LeBron James: I have a lot of respect for that guy. He has just done so much in his career. I am still going at it. At the age he is at now, he has been dominant since his rookie season. One of the greatest to ever play this game. That’s my guy. I want to be in the position that he is in right now. He has been the best player in the league and the best ever to play in this game and so I look up to him. I work to be in that position, and I feel like we have respect for each other. Ja Morant

On how off-court friendships translates to on-court play: We’re a close group. I say that all the time, on and off the court, so it translates pretty well on the court. Guys were making shots so you know guys were going to go back to them and find them. Kyle Anderson

On the third quarter: I think I had knocked down a corner three in the first half, and it just felt good. So, it came to me about four or five times in a row again in the second half, just how their defense was guarding pick-and-roll. Teams have been getting away with that lately being up on Ja (Morant) and making him get it out of his hands. So I knew after these last few games that today I’ve got to just be able to make shots when he does give it up. Kyle Anderson

On what clicked tonight: We’re just trying to make that stride, just trying to keep getting better. Like you said, we didn’t put all 48 minutes together, but that’s what we’re working towards. We’re just going to keep working towards that every day until eventually we get it and we’re a 48-minute team. But, we’re headed in the right direction. Kyle Anderson

On the team’s confident passing: We’ve got some unselfish guys, guys who play well without the ball, guys who are going to knock down shots, and we all trust each other. So that makes the game a lot of fun. You get into the paint when you have the ball, and then you see a guy open and you know he’s going to knock it down, so you spread it. Kyle Anderson

On the encouragement he was getting from the team during the game: That’s always just a fun time, playing well in an NBA game and your teammates being there for you. That’s just always a great feeling. Or vice versa when a guy has a hot hand, you’re just behind him as a teammate. It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a dream playing in this league, so moments like that you’ve thought of as a kid. It’s just special, so credit to my teammates. Kyle Anderson

On his confidence in shooting from 3-point range: I don’t think it’s natural yet. I think I’ve got to keep working to get it there for sure, but definitely, it’s just a lot of work put in. I’ve come a long way as far as shooting the ball. I’ve still got a ways to go. I still want to improve, but tonight was a little validation that I’ve but the right work in. But I definitely want to keep going. Kyle Anderson