Konchar records triple-double as Grizzlies fall to Celtics in season finale

On the post-game celebration: I'm really proud of the effort. Give Boston credit they're a heck of a team. They’re tough even if we are healthy, but just super proud of the effort that our guys gave. We didn't get some shots to fall, some defensive miscues here and there but our guys are trying and they're playing hard. A lot of guys played a lot of minutes that they may not have been used to as well. We just love the spirit and energy. I think we talked about it before or I talked to someone before the game about the energy that our guys have, whether they're in street clothes or in the uniform, they just cheer each other on, which is awesome. And tonight Konchar got a triple-double. How cool is that. His teammates were egging him on he even was like, ‘Oh, I'm only two away’ and for his teammates to kind of rally for him was pretty special, but that's what this group is. And we’re going do more of that moving forward. Taylor Jenkins

On the biggest takeaway for tonight’s game: Opportunities. I think Ziaire (Williams) has gotten a lot of opportunity this year. Seeing (De’Anthony) Melton in a little bit more of a primary playmaker role, seeing Santi (Aldama) and Xavier (Tillman) play quite a bit, just seeing a lot different guys play more minutes and just get those opportunities. We've had a very deep team and the lineups they change every now and then but certain guys just getting more exposure. It just helps me move forward, how we develop our player development program for guys, for our roster moving forward, but I know these guys love to compete and they try to play the right way. That's my biggest takeaway for them and then also individually just how we can help them continue to grow. We want to win and all those things, but if we can go out there and just see how we can continue to grow these guys for the future that's really important to us. Taylor Jenkins

On the teams’ connection: One of our running jokes right now because with Konchar’s triple-double, Jaren breaking the blocks record, Steven Adams with the rebounding record, like there's been a lot of records this year and that there's not a lot of balls left in our practice facility because they've given out so many game balls to these guys. And it was great early on, but now guys are going like oh, here's another one, and they're pouring water on each other. So you'll see Konchar in here covered and drenched. That spirit, it's not just on the floor, it's off the floor. These guys are super connected. I haven't been around a group that's this connected, this positive all the time, win or lose they pick each other up, they pick me up and they motivate me every single day. I know I use the word special a lot but when you get to live every single day, you know a night like tonight seeing Konchar cap it off with a triple-double in the celebration there and you see our guys how they celebrate postgame with each other every single night. That is who we are. Taylor Jenkins

On how the playoffs are different this year: I know it's a cliché word or phrase but we just got more experience. I think last year's run into the play-in tournament, getting into the playoffs, going through that first experience and a lot of hard takeaways about where we've got to get better individually, as a team, game management, trusting our standards and more trusting each other. I've seen that unfold throughout the season. I think the depth of our team has shown a lot more than previous years where different guys have elevated the roles if they're called to do different things on a given night or a stretch of games. I think the connectivity of this team obviously the bonds that they have, I always say when you're bonded off the floor and together, but you can really take that next step and make that on the court. Some teams are connected off the court, but maybe not on the court. I've seen that translation where guys are super connected off the floor and on the court. We know we still have to push ourselves even more, the attention to detail and the executions have to be even more. But our guys and their confidence that they play with any given night, no matter who's in the lineup, who we're playing, where we're playing with the stakes doesn't matter. I've seen a lot of maturation and evolution there. Taylor Jenkins

On the approach the next few days: We’ve got to strike a good balance. We don't know when our first game is going to be. They will come in Tuesday and practice and just make it about us not knowing who our opponent is and really just focus on our nitty gritty details, offensive execution and defensive coverages. We've got a lot in our pocket and our tool belt that we can use, preparing for no matter who we're going to play, but really just make it about us. Wednesday will be our install day because we'll obviously know our opponent come Tuesday night, so that'll be our install day. Then we may have two or three more days to practice depending on the schedule. To me it's about striking that right balance between mentally fresh, physically fresh but also stretching them a little bit so that they know that we got to get to that extra gear, both mentally and physically, but I try not over-do it. Every series can be a long series. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon. This is a first example of a week, don't sprint through it. Let's just carry it as a marathon one day at a time. Taylor Jenkins

On his first career triple-double: It was pretty neat. It was pretty cool. You can thank my teammates for making the shots. It was a fun game. John Konchar

On becoming aware of triple-double: After the third quarter, during that time out, a couple of them said that I was one rebound and three assists short. So, I went in and tried to pass it and get some people some open shots. John Konchar

On the team’s chemistry: Everybody celebrates for each other. It’s awesome. We’ve got a great chemistry going. All throughout the season, it’s fun being around these guys. John Konchar

On his dunk in first half: I saw Santi (Aldama) drive through the middle. I can cut pretty well, and I saw an opening. I can jump off my right foot well and quickly. I just dunked it with my left. A little dunk shot. John Konchar

On team’s message throughout the season: We just stay together. Through the highs and lows. From the beginning of the season, we started 9-10, I think. There were some lows. We never get too high. We never get too low. We just play together hard and have fun. John Konchar

On getting the game ball: They gave me the ball, so it’s pretty cool. I’ll probably put a case around it or something cool like that and put it somewhere, get the guys to sign it. John Konchar

On accomplishing expectations from the beginning of the season: At the beginning of the season, I don’t think I started playing that well. I needed to adjust to the three, and shoot more threes, be more consistent with it. I went through a month or so where I shot really well. I just need to stay consistent with that and keep working hard with it. John Konchar

On playing with teammates from the Memphis Hustle: It’s awesome. They’re both freak athletes. Yves (Pons) did a couple of blocks today that were pretty crazy. They’ve been playing pretty well down at Hustle. They’ve just got to stay with it. They played really well the last couple of games here. It was fun, it’s good for them. John Konchar

On John Konchar’s triple-double: Great effort by John. Great rebounder, honestly. He’s one of the most underrated rebounders, I feel like, in the league. We were definitely trying to give him a few extra assists at the end. Jitty, he works hard. He’s an incredible teammate, so I’m happy for him. Ziaire Williams

On team’s chemistry: It’s a joy every day. Whether it’s a win or a loss. We’re always smiles and laughs. It’s an incredible amount of support from the staff, players, coaches. It’s a fun group. I’m blessed to be a part of this exciting culture. I’m really looking forward to the future, the playoffs, and really growing with these guys. Ziaire Williams

On growth from the beginning of the season to now: I feel like I’ve grown as a young, black man. Figuring things out on my own in a new city. That’s where it really starts from. Learning through the ups, learning through the downs. Not trying to get too high or too low, just steadily trying to elevate my game one day at a time. It’s a lot of sleepless nights. It’s a lot of restful nights. It’s all about finding that balance. I feel like I’ve found a pretty good routine for every day. Especially on days where we’re practicing and getting vitamins in. Just working out with Darko (Rajakovic), Desmond (Bane), John, and the whole team really. They really just push me to elevate my game. No matter how many shots I missed this year, there was not one time where they told me to stop shooting. It was always, ‘Shoot again. If you’re open shoot again. Shoot it with confidence. Let it fly.’ That’s what I enjoy the most about this team. I’ve never ever felt like I let them down. Even though, internally, I felt like I knew I let them down. They would never let me feel that way. That’s the main thing. I’ve always been the guy to battle through adversity. My father taught me better than to just give up. That’s really the main thing, fighting and persevering through the obstacles. Nothing is going to be easy. I just try to keep that mentality, and take it one day at a time. Every time I step on the court, just use it was a blessing. Ziaire Williams