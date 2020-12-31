Postgame Report: Memphis falls to Boston 126-107

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 126-107 on Wednesday night inside TD Garden. Memphis was unable to overcome 22 turnovers and a strong shooting performance from Boston.

Memphis struggled on the offensive end of the floor early on Wednesday night, in large part due to eight early turnovers that led to 14 points going the other way for Boston. Jaylen Brown got things going early and often for the Celtics, scoring eight of his game-high 42 points in the first period. Boston held a commanding 31-19 lead after the first 12 minutes of play after shooting 50.0 percent from the field in the first quarter. Boston did a great job of limiting the Grizzlies from 3-point range while they were shooting the ball well from behind the arc. In the second quarter, Boston limited Memphis to 1-of-11 from 3-point range while they knocked down 7-of-14 (50.0 percent) shots from three in the quarter. The Celtics stretched their lead to as many as 30 points before settling for a 66-40 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies big men found their rhythm on the offensive end in the second half. Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng combined for 14 points on 5-of-7 shots in the third quarter. However, Brown would make sure the Celtics kept command of their lead, scoring 16 points in the third quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. The Grizzlies trimmed the led to as little as 19 points in the fourth quarter, but would never get any closer, as Boston ran away with the 126-107 victory. Boston finished the game shooting 53.8 percent from the floor (49-of-91) while shooting 41.0 percent from three (16-of-39). Memphis shot the ball well overall (43.0 percent), but were unable to make up for 22 turnovers leading to 36 points for Boston.

Valanciunas posted his fourth-consecutive double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and an assist on 7-of-11 shooting. Valanciunas has now tied Zach Randolph for the most consecutive double-doubles to start a season in Grizzlies franchise history. Dieng provided the Grizzlies a much-needed spark off the bench with 17 points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Dillon Brooks added 16 points, five rebounds two assists and one steal in 28 minutes. Desmond Bane put together his best game in a Grizzlies uniform with a career-high 16 points, four rebounds and two steals on 6-of-11 shooting. Brandon Clarke added 10 points, seven rebounds and one assist as Memphis dropped to 1-3 on the season.

Brown led the way for the Celtics with his season-high 42 points (15-21 FG, 7-10 3P) to go with five rebounds and four assists. Jayson Tatum totaled 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. Marcus Smart added 14 points, four assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes. Daniel Theis pitched in 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes as Boston improved to 3-2.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will finish their three-game road trip and start the 2021 calendar year in Charlotte as they visit the Hornets on Friday, Jan. 1, at 6 p.m. inside Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

