Postgame Report: Boston surges past Memphis as Grizzlies drop back-to-back games

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 119-95 on Wednesday night inside TD Garden. This is the first time the Grizzlies have lost back-to-back games since Dec. 18-20 and marks the eighth straight victory for the Celtics over the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies’ got off to a sluggish start as they only connected on one of their first nine shots to begin the game. Memphis was able to steady the ship as they rebounded to claim a 27-25 lead after one quarter of play thanks to 10 early points from Jaren Jackson Jr. The second quarter would prove to be the turning point of the game as the Celtics exploded on a 23-2 run to end the second quarter. Memphis connected on one field goal in the final 6:52 on the first half, as the Celtics built their lead to 58-44 at the halftime break. In the first half, Boston was able to force 11 turnovers leading to 15 points going the other way for the Celtics.

Boston continued their hot night shooting in the third quarter as they used a 28-7 run to increase their lead to 87-54 with 3:54 remaining in the third following a three-pointer from Gordon Hayward. Boston would hold a 99-63 lead after three quarters, as they outscored Memphis 74-36 over the second and third periods. The Celtics would lead by as many as 38 points on the night (103-65) as they would go on to cruise to a 24-point victory. Boston finished the night shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three-point range while limiting Memphis to 42.4 percent from the floor and 34.4 from three. The Grizzlies were unable to overcome their 19 turnovers, as they would fall to 20-24 on the season.

Jonas Valanciunas picked up his 22nd double-double of the season as he totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Memphis. Jaren Jackson tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes. This marked Jackson Jr.’s NBA-leading 16th game with multiple blocks and three-pointers in the same game. The Grizzlies bench put together a solid night, led by Solomon Hill, who totaled 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Grayson Allen added 10 points and two rebounds while Kyle Anderson notched 10 points and two assists.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston as he totaled 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3P) to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Daniel Theis chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks. Enes Kanter led the Celtics bench with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Gordon Hayward added 12 points, four assists and three rebounds as the Celtics improved to 29-14 on the season.

The Grizzlies will wrap up their two game road trip as they visit the Detroit Pistons inside Little Ceasar’s Arena on Friday, January 24 at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes Celtics 23-2 run in the second quarter seemed like the difference in the game I mean a lot of credit to the Celtics. They brought it defensively tonight. This is something we talked about. It is great for our guys to experience, especially our young guys. Our entire team played elite defense like that. They just got into the ball a lot more, they were in the passing lanes, the driving lanes; we just couldn’t seem to find the open guy or just hold on to the ball. That just seemed to spark their transition, when we did get open shots they rushed us into our shots. We didn’t get our rhythm shots that we needed so it was just great learning. As fortunate as it is, but you strive to play to that level. Credit to the Celtics they played great tonight. Taylor Jenkins Celtics defense tonight I felt like we had pretty good urgency in the first quarter. We can always get better. I felt that we were playing okay but we could have played a lot better and they just took it to a whole other level. As I said, the word ‘elite’ – and they were elite in that second quarter. We kind of paid the price. Definitely a lot of credit. Obviously we can be a lot better but they were the huge reason why we weren’t that good tonight. Taylor Jenkins What does it mean coming back here? It’s always good to feel the love from fans and see familiar faces. It is always good thing to come back here and feel the love, so it is always a good feeling. Jae Crowder Celtics coming off a great game on Monday and they kept it going tonight Yeah these guys are playing really, really good right now and moving the ball well. Everybody is a threat on the court. You can tell it is a really good team they have good camaraderie. Brad (Stevens) is doing a hell of a job. They are moving the ball even though they have so many weapons. I think it is coming together beautifully. It is a tough team obviously; you see what they did to one of the best teams in the league, L.A. They are a tough team to beat especially on their home court. They played well tonight. Jae Crowder Do you see a difference in their chemistry? Definitely for sure. These guys are all connected and they look like they are having fun. You can tell by how they play, and the way they play. Guys are having fun with it. All guys are touching the ball, all guys are moving well, turning down good shots from great ones. When you see that as a team you have a good thing going. Jae Crowder Strategy for Kemba (Walker tonight) Just denied him the ball once he gave it up. I felt like they didn’t deny me the bal;l they just ball screened, they dropped back, guarded behind me. I felt like I had just four shots in the paint instead of just making a simple reads like I was making early in the game. Ja Morant Do you love the challenge going up against all-stars? I love it. Each and every night I go out and just show that I can compete with the best. I am fine with it.” Ja Morant

