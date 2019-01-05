Postgame Report: Grizzlies Knocked Off by Nets 109-100

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The teams shot nearly identical field goal percentages, but Brooklyn was superior from three-point range, making 13-of-34 (.382) threes while Memphis made just 5-of-24 (.208) treys in the game. Over the last 10 games, Grizzlies opponents have been averaging 13.5 three-pointers per game on 38.6 percent shooting. Key Run of the Night Brooklyn used a 9-2 run from 4:20 to 2:07 (2:13 run) late in the fourth quarter to lead 106-94. Memphis would get within six, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Brooklyn Nets, 109-100, on Friday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies drop to 18-20 on the season and are now 10-8 at home. The Nets improved to 19-21 on the year.

The teams shot nearly identical field goal percentages, but Brooklyn was superior from three-point range, making 13-of-34 (.382) threes while Memphis made just 5-of-24 (.208) treys in the game.

After being held scoreless in the previous game against Detroit, Mike Conley led all scorers with 31 points to go with four steals, tying a season-high. Conley has now eclipsed 30 points four times this year. Kyle Anderson posted the first triple-double of his career, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It also marked the 13th triple-double in franchise history. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points (9-15 FG) and two blocks. Marc Gasol chipped in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis went 42-for-93 (.452) from the floor while Brooklyn finished 36-for-79 (.456). The Grizzlies forced the Nets into 20 turnovers and scored 17 points off them, while committing 14 of their own which led to 14 points for the Nets. Memphis has now forced an opponent into 20+ turnovers eight times this season (4-4 record). The Brooklyn bench outscored Memphis’ 51-20. The Grizzlies finished with 58 points in the paint while the Nets had 40.

D’Angelo Russell logged his fourth double-double of the season, leading Brooklyn with 23 points and 10 assists. DeMarre Carroll added 20 points (5-7 3P) off the bench. Joe Harris chipped in with 18 points. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 13 points and five assists. Jarrett Allen earned his 14th double-double on the year with 12 points and 12 boards. Shabazz Napier finished with 10 points.

The Grizzlies couldn’t carry their third quarter success over into the fourth, shooting just 9-for-23 (.391) in the period, missing all nine of their three-point shots. Brooklyn used a 9-2 run from 4:20 to 2:07 (2:13 run) to lead 106-94. The Grizzlies went on a 6-0 run to bring the score to 106-100 with 53.6 seconds left in the game, but the Nets were able to run out the clock to hang on for the win. Brooklyn knocked down 9-of-10 free throws in the period to protect the lead.

The offenses came out of halftime hot, with both teams shooting over 50 percent from the floor in the third quarter. Conley continued to score at will, making all three shots from the field (2-2 3P) and all four free throws for 12 points during the third. The Grizzlies were sloppy with the ball, turning it over seven times during the period which led to 10 points for the Nets. Brooklyn wasn’t much better, as they committed five turnovers which Memphis converted into seven points.

Memphis shot 21-for-48 (.438) from the field but only 3-for-10 (.300) from three-point range while Brooklyn went 18-of-39 (.462) overall and 7-for-15 (.467) from three during the first half. The Nets committed 12 turnovers in the half, compared to six by the Grizzlies. The starting point guards led their respective teams in the half, with Conley scoring 12 while Russell had 16.

Both teams opened the game by scoring 26 points in the first quarter, but went about it in opposite ways. The Grizzlies shot 12-of-25 (.480) from the field and posted 18 points in the paint, while the Nets earned their points mainly by making 5-of-9 (.556) threes during the quarter. Jackson Jr. was rolling early, scoring eight of the Grizzlies first 14 points in the quarter. The rookie and Conley combined to score 17 points in the first, with Conley making Memphis’ only three-point attempt in the quarter.

Each team made nine field goals in the second quarter, with the Grizzlies going 9-for-23 (.391) and the Nets shooting 9-for-18 (.500). Memphis opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run over a 2:50 span (11:31 to 8:41), but Brooklyn immediately responded with an 11-0 run over the next 2:46 to take their first lead of the game at 35-33. The Grizzlies defense forced nine Nets turnovers, the most by an opponent in a second quarter this year. Russell scored 11 points in the period to put Brooklyn up 48-47 at the half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies wrap up the back-to-back with a trip to AT&T Center tomorrow, Saturday, January 5 to face the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On the defense down the stretch: I think they got loose for some threes. DeMarre Carroll hit some big ones at some critical times. Their spacing on the floor I thought hurt us tonight with them being able to put four guys around the perimeter that can shoot it. Their big guys are roll threats. We were late to contest some shooters and they made us pay. J.B. Bickerstaff On the tonight’s offensive play: I think it was a collective effort. It’s not just one group that we can point a finger at. There were situations that all of us were involved in where we could’ve been better and we’ve got to find a way to knock down some shots too. I think our guys are doing a good job at creating open looks for one another and we’ve got to take those shots with confidence and we’ve got to knock them down. J.B. Bickerstaff On Jevon Carter playing more minutes than Shelvin Mack: We’ll go back, we’ll watch the film, and we’ll see. But Jevon gives us a spark, especially on the defensive end of the floor. He is extremely active and puts pressure on people so we like what he is capable of doing. But we’ll go back, take a look at it, and we’ll make a decision after we prepare ourselves. J.B. Bickerstaff On overall confidence vs. overall execution: I think it’s a combination of both. I do think there is a little bit of self-doubt. When times get tough and you’re going through these situations that can start to creep in. But we’ve got to find a way to get it done. No one is coming to save us. Those guys in that locker room are good enough. We’ve just got to get back to believing. We’ve got to get back to trusting. Again, it’s all of us. We’ve got to find a way to get the job done. It’s that simple. J.B. Bickerstaff On the offensive struggles: I still believe that our guys are doing a good job of creating looks for one another. I believe there are open shots out there to be had. Teams do prepare, but our guys have seen that before. We’ve got a veteran group of guys so they’re able to make adjustments and as a coaching staff, we’re able to make adjustments. Overall, we’ve got to find a way to shake free of the cloud that’s over the top of us right now. It’s each individual finding the spirit, finding the connection to push through when we feel like there is an obstacle in our way and that’s the only way we’re going to get it done. Every single day we’ll show up. Every single day we’ll compete. There’s no doubt about that. Our time will come. I believe in that and I believe in those guys in the locker room. J.B. Bickerstaff On preparing for two divisional games on the road: We just show up and go to work. Our guys are professionals. So we’ll wake up tomorrow morning, we’ll have our meeting, and we’ll prepare to play the Spurs. We’ll give them our best shot. That’s the only option you have. You don’t have time to tuck your tail. You don’t have time to feel sorry for yourself. The games are going to keep coming and the way we have to approach it is there are opportunities for us to shake free of this. That’s the only way we can see it. We can’t see it as a challenge, it has to be seen as an opportunity. We’ve got to look at it with an optimistic view. We’ve got to look at these games with a positive view. We’ve got to look at each other with a positive view. We’ve got to pull each other up when it’s time. We’ve got to lift each other up. That’s all we can do and I believe that the guys will do it. Times are tough right now but it’s a long season. There’s a lot of basketball to be played and we’ll find our mojo. J.B. Bickerstaff On getting any satisfaction on first career triple-double: No. It is what it is, but I’d rather win. I’d be much happier if we got a win. It’s pretty cool though. Kyle Anderson On further locker room discussions following the loss: It’s the opposite way. There’s no more talking to be done. We have to stick together obviously, but there’s no more talking to do. You have to go out there and perform. We just have to stick together, but it’s a tough time. But still a lot of time left, and still a lot of games left. Kyle Anderson On bouncing back against division opponents: Just (have to) move on. Like you said, two big games coming up, so we won’t forget (the two losses) if we win these next two, but we will feel a little bit better about it. Still just (have to) look ahead. Kyle Anderson On if he’s excited to return to San Antonio: Yeah of course. You get to see everybody. But I’m focused on the Grizzlies season, and going to try to get a win. Kyle Anderson On defensive changes since the beginning of the season: We’re giving up too many threes. We really have to look at film to see, but our weak side (help) is confused for whatever reason. I don’t know because the game plan is clear, but we have to find a way to run guys off. If they’re going to hit tough threes when we are right on them then that is one thing, but to give up open threes, we have to figure something out together to get them off that line. I think we are allowing too much dribble penetration, which causes more help which obviously they can get more threes that way too. Garrett Temple On finding happiness in basketball in the midst of losses: I don’t. We are here to win games. So, it’s a tough time for us, but as a squad we have to stick together and try to go get one in San Antonio and push on to the next one. Like I said, no moral victories especially at this level. So we have to figure out some type of way to get wins and get back on the winning track. Garrett Temple On further discussion following the loss: It’s really no more talking to be done. We know what we have to do. The coaches give us a game plan, like tonight; we knew they like to shoot a lot of threes and they were 7-of-15 in the first half. That’s something that we’ve got to not allow them to do. The coaches can’t play for us, it’s on the players to go out there and produce and carry out the game plan. Garrett Temple

Player Notes

After being held scoreless in the previous game against Detroit, Mike Conley led all scorers with 31 points to go with four steals, tying a season-high. Conley has now eclipsed 30 points four times this year.

led all scorers with 31 points to go with four steals, tying a season-high. Conley has now eclipsed 30 points four times this year. Kyle Anderson posted the first triple-double of his career, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It also marked the 13th triple-double in franchise history.

posted the first triple-double of his career, recording 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. It also marked the 13th triple-double in franchise history. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points (9-15 FG) and two blocks.

finished with 19 points (9-15 FG) and two blocks. Marc Gasol chipped in with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App