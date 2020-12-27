Postgame Report: Atlanta’s second-unit proves to be difference maker as Memphis falls 122-112

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped their second-straight contest as they fell to the Atlanta Hawks 122-112 on Saturday night inside FedExForum.

Memphis got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field in a low-scoring first quarter. Kevin Huerter entered the game from the Hawks’ bench and immediately gave the visitors a spark offensively, scoring 10 of his 21 points in the opening period. The Grizzlies led 18-10 early before Atlanta ripped off a 17-4 run to take a 27-22 lead into the second quarter. Ja Morant got things going for the Grizzlies in the second quarter, scoring 14 of his 28 points in the opening half. Morant only needed six quarters to break the Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for points in the first two games of the season, with 72 points through two games. Atlanta led by as many as nine points (36-27) in the second quarter before Memphis trimmed the Hawk’s lead to 58-56 heading into the halftime break.

Memphis led 70-68 before Atlanta used a 15-6 run to stretch their lead to 83-76 with (3:00) to play in the third quarter, following a free-throw from Brandon Goodwin. The Grizzlies found themselves back in the game late in the fourth quarter thanks to a late scoring surge from Morant. Following a lay-in from Morant, Memphis took a 104-103 lead with (5:04) to play in the fourth quarter. Atlanta immediately responded with a 15-6 run to re-take control of the game at 118-110 after a transition basket from Trae Young with just (0:56) remaining in the game. Atlanta would lead by at-least six points for the remainder of the game, as Atlanta picked up their first win inside FedExForum since March 11, 2017. Atlanta’s bench outscored the Memphis second-unit 46-22 in tonight’s game. The Hawks’ reserves shot 55.6 percent (15-of-27) from the field while limiting the Grizzlies reserves to 31.8 percent (7-of-22) shooting. Atlanta’s second-unit knocked down 8-of-12 shots from behind the 3-point line, led by Huerter, who finished 4-of-5 from 3-point range in route to 21 points off the bench.

Morant totaled a team-high 28 points (10-of-21 FG), seven assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes of action. Kyle Anderson posted his first double-double of the season with 20 points, a career high 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks on 8-of-15 shooting. This marked Anderson’s first career game of at-least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Anderson has now recorded 10-plus rebounds in consecutive games for the second time in his NBA career (Prev: Nov. 10-12, 2018). Dillon Brooks totaled 19 points (8-23 FG, 3-11 3P) to go with two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. Jonas Valanciunas posted his second-consecutive double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists 29 minutes. Grayson Allen notched double-digits for the first time this season with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists on 2-of-6 shooting as Memphis dropped to 0-2.

Young led the Hawks with 36 points, three rebounds and nine assists on 10-of-24 shooting in 35 minutes. Young’s 36 points are the most points the Grizzlies have given up to a Hawk’s player in franchise history (Prev: 31, Antoine Walker). Huerter finished with 21 points, four assists and two rebounds off the bench. De’Andre Hunter posted a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes. John Collins also posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting. Nathan Knight totaled 14 points and three rebounds as Atlanta improved to 2-0.

The Grizzlies will hit the road for the first time this season as they visit on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.