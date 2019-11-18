Postgame Report: Nuggets snap Grizzlies winning streak as Memphis falls 131-114

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Denver outscored Memphis 44-17 in the second quarter, shooting 17-of-26 from the field (.654) and 5-of-7 from three-point range (.714). Memphis was limited to 5-of-19 shooting (.263) and missed all five of its three-point attempts. The Nuggets outrebounded the Grizzlies 16-6, out-assisted the Grizzlies 12-1 and outscored the Grizzlies 11-0 in points off turnovers during the quarter. Key Run of the Night The Nuggets exploded for a 34-6 run (including a 24-2 run) to turn an eight-point deficit (36-28) early in the second quarter into a 20-point lead (62-42) with 2:48 left before halftime. During the 8:00 run, the Nuggets held the Grizzlies to 1-of-12 from the field while forcing six Memphis turnovers.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Denver Nuggets 131-114 on Sunday night inside of FedExForum.

The Grizzlies took hold of the game early on as they connected on their first five three-point attempts of the game while they stretched their lead to 23-12 with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter. Memphis carried a 32-28 lead into the second quarter. However, the Nuggets outscored the Grizzlies 44-17 in a second quarter as the Nuggets exploded for a 34-6 run (including a 24-2 run) to turn an eight-point deficit (36-28) early in the second quarter into a 20-point lead (62-42) before halftime. Denver’s 34-6 run came over an 8:00 span where the Nuggets held the Grizzlies to 1-of-12 from the field while forcing six turnovers. Denver’s 44 points in the second marked the most the Grizzlies have allowed in a single quarter this season.

The Nuggets took a commanding 72-49 lead into the locker room and would never look back. Denver finished the evening shooting 49-of-89 from the field (55.1 percent) and 18-of-32 from three-point range (56.2 percent) as they improved to 9-3 on the season. Memphis finished the night 16-of-36 from the three, marking the seventh-consecutive game the Grizzlies have knocked down 10-or-more three pointers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for Memphis as he finished with a career-high five three-point field goals on his way to 22 points and five rebounds. Brandon Clarke continued to shine offensively, notching his second game this season where he finished perfect from the field (both on seven-or-more shots). Clarke finished the night 8-of-8 for 19 points and five rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas collected a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Twelve of Valanciunas’ points came in the first quarter where he knocked down two three-point field goals. Ja Morant (13 points) and De’Anthony Melton (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Jamal Murray led all scorers, finishing the night 7-of-12 from behind the arc on his way to 39 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Paul Millsap added 23 points and five steals on 8-of-11 shooting for Denver while Jerami Grant added 12 points and Juancho Hernangomez posted 15 points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. CT as they take on the Golden State Warriors inside of FedExForum. Fans can get their tickets to the game at grizzlies.com/tickets, watch on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Tough one for us today. We didn’t start the way that we needed to. Down 7-0, we got a bucket but our energy to start wasn’t quite there. But, credit to our guys. We kind of flipped the script after that first timeout and we ended up taking an 11-point lead. But, tons of credit to the Nuggets. They raised their level to an elite level, and our guys just couldn’t really catch that second gear. It just wasn’t our day today. So, a lot of credit to the Nuggets, especially in that second quarter. We tried to claw back here and there, but that second quarter kind of got away from us. And as we’ve experienced throughout the year so far when these moments happen, how can we just kind of face some of that adversity. We were trying, clawing, but again we just didn’t have it today. But, credit the Nuggets. That’s a heck of a team and a great learning opportunity for our young team. Taylor Jenkins On defensive shortcomings: We’re fine. Tonight they just made shots. Ja Morant On his connection with Jaren Jackson Jr. so far: We’ve been playing with each other for a while now. We’re starting to get the feel for each other. We just try to put him in ball screens because he can pop and also roll and finish. My job is just to attack downhill. Just try to take his man. Commit to me for a second and hit a pop pass over for him for three or the pocket pass, and he’s going to finish. Ja Morant On expanding his shooting game: Lots of work really. This summer I put in a lot of work and also getting more comfortable on the court with shooting them more because at the college level, I just wasn’t really comfortable shooting it always. Now after every game, I am getting more and more comfortable, so it’s been getting easier. Brandon Clarke On the regimen: It was just really like lots of reps. Just lots of practice reps. There wasn’t really any secret. Brandon Clarke On the runner: It’s a shot that’s really hard to block even if you’re super tall and super long. I just knew that I couldn’t really jump over everybody in the paint like I could in college. It’s just a shot I know most guys can’t block so I’m happy to see it go in. Brandon Clarke

Player Notes

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points and five rebounds. Jackson connected on 5-of-7 from three-point range, setting a new career-high in threes made. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games after doing so once in his first seven appearances this season.

led the Grizzlies with 22 points and five rebounds. Jackson connected on 5-of-7 from three-point range, setting a new career-high in threes made. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games after doing so once in his first seven appearances this season. Brandon Clarke put together another perfect night from the field, making all eight of his field goal attempts and finishing with 19 points. Coming into tonight’s game, Clarke ranked first among all NBA rookies at 61.5 percent shooting on the year. Clarke shot 7-for-7 from the field on Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota.

put together another perfect night from the field, making all eight of his field goal attempts and finishing with 19 points. Coming into tonight’s game, Clarke ranked first among all NBA rookies at 61.5 percent shooting on the year. Clarke shot 7-for-7 from the field on Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota. Jonas Valanciunas posted 16 points (including 12 in the first quarter) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes for his 12th straight game in double-figures and his eighth double-double of the season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.