Postgame Report: Grizzlies use late surge in fourth quarter to top Spurs 113-109

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 inside AT&T Center on Monday night to pick up their first road victory of the season.

The Grizzlies started strong and led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter. Memphis racked up 35 points behind 13 assisted baskets in the period alone, marking the most team assists the Grizzlies have had in a single quarter this season and the second most in a quarter in franchise history.

While the Grizzlies continued to play strong coming out of the half, San Antonio would not go down quietly, as the Spurs exploded for a 22-9 run that spanned from the final minute of the third quarter to midway through the fourth. The Spurs led by as many as five points in the fourth but the Grizzlies used a 10-3 run in the final 4:31 of the game to escape with a four-point victory as they improved to 3-7 on the season.

The Grizzlies produced a strong performance shooting the ball as they finished the game 44-of-87 from the floor (50.6 percent) and 11-of-28 from three-point range (39.3 percent). This marked the third time in the last four games that the Grizzlies have finished shooting over 50 percent from the floor. The Grizzlies’ 32 assists on the night also marked the third time in the last four games they have racked up 30 or more team assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put together his strongest performance of the season as he finished the night with a season-high 24 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Jackson connected on four three-point field goals, tying his career-high. Dillon Brooks put together one of his strongest efforts of the season as he combined for 21 points, three assists and two rebounds on 8-of-17 shooting. Brandon Clarke continued his efficient shooting season as he finished the night 6-of-7 for 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies’ second-unit.

The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge who finished with a team-high 19 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Rudy Gay led the Spurs bench with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists as the Spurs dropped to 5-5 on the season.

The Grizzlies will wrap up a two-game road trip as they travel to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. CT inside Spectrum Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes (On tonight’s game…) After two not so great performances, the other night in Orlando and home against Dallas, the way our guys came out and set a tone defensively, we bear down throughout the game for four quarters and competed defensively and let that fuel our offense. Get another night where we have 30-plus assists, contributions from everyone at different moments throughout the game and on both ends of the floor. I’m proud of them. We’ve tried to address the last couple of days about how that’s not our standard. And how we have to compete the right way, play together the right way and this is what we are capable of. Regardless of who we play, every single night we come out and we play like that. It gives ourselves a chance to get our first victory on the road here in this tough environment, high-level game, you know a lot of runs. Credit to our guys for sticking through and coming out with a win. Taylor Jenkins (On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s performance …) He was impacting the game on both ends of the floor. Obviously, not being in foul trouble helped him produce on the offensive end, just being on the floor. Defensively, just playing solid defense. Contesting shots at the rim, especially a lot of contested jumpers, you know roll with him because I think he’s been working hard over the last couple weeks. Especially this last week, just being more disciplined defensively and continuing to be active and disciplined at the same time. Then offensively, rim running, getting those deep seals. If it’s not there, then just facilitating, hitting four threes tonight, just playing within the offense. Kind of roll with it. It’s a heck of a job by him and a heck of a job by our team tonight. Taylor Jenkins (On the Grizzlies’ offensive movement…) The more you can play with pace, we keep talking about cycles and how our defense can fuel our offense, and whether a team scores or doesn’t and if we can run and hopefully create mismatches. When we took advantage of some, getting to the deep paint and early post touches, I think that was huge for us tonight. The Spurs were switching a lot, then they were blitzing. The more we can play with movement, not just even in the full court, but in the half court and sharing the ball and getting those 32 assists again, that really helps our offense. We just get great looks. I think our guys are trying to get in a great direction to start really embracing the style of play we play with." Taylor Jenkins (On how the Grizzlies are able to create mismatches…) They do a lot of switching. You have got to roll hard. Got to make sure the guard can see you, so you flash, and don’t use your hands so I don't pick up that foul. But make sure you seel off the defender and if they front, we saw the high-low with Brandon [Clarke]. That was really good too. We just try to exploit all the mismatches. We did a good job. Jaren Jackson Jr. (On tonight’s game and scoring runs…) We understand basketball is a game of runs, we just know they are a great team and will eventually go on a run. We just try to stick to what we do and get stops, and go play on the other end. Ja Morant

