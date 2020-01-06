Postgame Report: Grizzlies sweep road back-to-back with impressive shooting night in Phoenix

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies controlled the middle periods tonight, outscoring the Suns 69-46 in the second and third quarters. In these two periods, the Grizzlies shot 11-of-25 from three-point range while the Suns shot 2-of-11 from deep. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 12-2 run from the 3:45 to :48.6 marks of the third period to take their largest lead of the game at 96-75.

The Memphis Grizzlies swept a road back-to-back as they knocked off the Phoenix Suns 121-114 on Sunday night. The Grizzlies used a strong shooting night and a strong game from Jonas Valanciunas to pick up their second win in a row.

The Grizzlies’ offense was clicking on all cylinders as they racked up 31 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep. The game marked the Grizzlies’ 14th game with 30-or-more assists this season, which is good for a new single-season franchise record. The Grizzlies entered the night ranked second in the NBA in assists per game, behind only Phoenix, as they out-assisted the Suns 31-25 on the night.

Memphis would get a strong start from Valanciunas, who tallied 14 of his 30 points in the first quarter alone. Valanciunas finished the opening quarter 5-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range. However, it was the Suns who took an early double-digit lead in the game as they stretched their lead to 26-15 with 2:53 in the first. The Grizzlies were able to respond with a quick 9-1 run before eventually trimming the Suns’ lead to 31-27 through one quarter of play.

Memphis would find their groove in the second quarter, as they rattled off a 25-9 run to take a 40-35 lead at the 9:12 mark in the period. The second quarter would be the best scoring quarter of the night for Memphis, as they knocked down seven of their 18 three pointers of the night. The Grizzlies would take a 62-57 lead into the break. Memphis then took command of the game in the third quarter as they reached their largest lead of the night (96-75) following an 18-6 lead with 0:49 to play in the third. Phoenix would storm back late in the fourth quarter, as they used a 13-2 run to cut the Grizzlies lead to just three points (117-114) with 0:32 remaining in the game. However, the Grizzlies were able to knock down their free throws late to escape with a 121-114 victory.

Valanciunas led the way for Memphis, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists (12-16 FG, 3-4 3P). This gave Valanciunas his seventh career 30-point game and his second this season. Dillon Brooks knocked down five of the Grizzlies’ 18 three pointers, totaling 19 points, four rebounds and two assists on the night. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Brandon Clarke and Solomon Hill both added 10 points off the bench, while the Grizzlies’ second-unit outscored the Suns reserves 41-25.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker who totaled 40 points, six assists and two rebounds. Booker became the first player in Suns history to post 30-or-more points in four consecutive games. Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up a double-double for Phoenix with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Deandre Ayton also recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mikal Bridges led the Suns second-unit with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, as the Suns fell to 14-22 on the year.

The Grizzlies will return home for a six-game home stand, beginning with the Minnesota Timberwolves inside FedExForum on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 p.m. Fans can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets, watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s win: Proud of the guys. Tough start to the road trip, but to come away with two back to back wins against good teams, impressed with our guys, really proud of the defensive activity, that’s the reason why we’re able to build these 20 point leads. We got to find ways to get better. Credit to our guys, it got a little scare there in the end, in the fourth, but we just find a way to execute against our pressure, come up with some big stops down the stretch. The unselfishness, which is what I keep continuing to talk about, 31 assists. Obviously, guys are shooting the ball great but when the ball is moving around and we’re backing up our defensive activity with this great offensive play it’s awesome. I told the guys we’ve just got to find ways to get better, especially when we build those leads, we know teams are going to give a great charge. Credit the Suns, they kept fighting. They’re a heck of a team but proud of our guys coming away with a big road win. Taylor Jenkins On his big 3 pointers in the fourth quarter They were running a little zone slash man and they didn’t do it correctly and we had two guys are one side and J made the right play both times and I just hit the three. I hadn’t touched the ball in a while but I knew I had to knock these down and try to solidify the win and being confident in my shot every single time down regardless of what type of shot it is and try to get going every single game for my teammates. Dillon Brooks On third quarter We were getting stops, we were getting deflections, we were getting on the break, running. The second unit was out there rolling. We were just doing the sacrifice plays: setting screens during the run, we were hitting shots, we were playing very unselfish. This is what we have to do every single game. Dillon Brooks On team’s big 2nd and 3rd quarters We just put it together. We executed on defense, we got some stops. Our shots were falling in, that’s a big thing for us. It just turned the game around. Jonas Valanciunas On his big game I’m just trying to get some open buckets. We’re trying to execute, get some open shots. Spacing is a big key for me so yea, I was just trying to find my role. Jonas Valanciunas

Player Notes

The Grizzlies shot 18-of-42 from three-point range, tying the fourth-most three-point makes in a game in franchise history, matching the 18 they made yesterday at the LA Clippers. This is the first time the Grizzlies have made at least 18 three-pointers in consecutive games in franchise history.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valančiūnas scored 30 points on 12-of-16 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range, tying his career-high for three-point makes (3 vs. Brooklyn on Oct. 27). This was his third 30-point game this season and seventh career with two of those seven coming at Talking Stick Resort Arena (career-high 34 on March 30, 2019).

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and made 5 three-pointers. The Grizzlies are 3-0 this season when he makes 5+ three-pointers and 10-2 when he scores 19+ points.

