Postgame Report: Grizzlies explode for 137 points, top Timberwolves

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies finished with 137 points, the second-highest single-game point total in franchise history (regular season or playoffs, regulation or overtime) behind the team’s 144 points scored on Jan. 3, 2007 vs. Golden State. Key Run of the Night Memphis led 110-108 with 8:17 remaining when Dillon Brooks scored all 10 points during a 10-2 run that gave the Grizzlies a double-digit lead (120-110) with 6:37 on the clock. Brooks scored 16 of his season-high 31 points in the fourth quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 inside of FedExForum on Wednesday night to put an end to a three-game home stand. The Grizzlies offense produced their strongest game of the season as Memphis improved to 2-5 on the year.

Memphis offense started out hot in the first quarter and would maintain their sharp-shooting for the remainder of the game. The Grizzlies 137 points marked the most points they’ve scored since Jan. 3, 2007 vs. the Golden State Warriors. The Grizz finished the night 50-of-88 from the field (56.8 percent) and 12-of-23 from behind the arc (52.2 percent), which are both season-bests.

The Grizzlies held a 112-110 lead with 7:48 remaining in the game before rattling off a 21-9 run to put the game out of reach. The team matched their best fourth quarter of the season, putting up 36 points in the final frame. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks controlled the fourth quarter, combining for 30 of the final 36 points to end the game. Memphis came in to the night leading the NBA in points in the paint with 56.3 points per game, and they were excellent again tonight, as they outscored the Wolves 66-50 in the paint.

Dillon Brooks recorded the second 30-point game of his career as he finished the night with 31 points, four rebounds and two assists, while knocking down five three pointers. This marked a season-high in three pointers for Brooks and moved him past Matt Barnes for the 25th most three-pointers in franchise history with 123. Ja Morant continues his stellar rookie season, finishing with 26 points, four rebounds and two assists on the night. Morant has now scored 20-or-more points in four of his first seven games. Brandon Clarke had the strongest shooting night of any player, finishing the game a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor for 18 point and eight rebounds in what was a strong night for the Grizzlies bench. The Grizzlies reserves outscored the Wolves’ second unit 52-31 on the night.

Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Wolves, combining for a team-high 30 points to go with six assists and two rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns collected a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Wolves dropped to 2-4 on the season.

The Grizzlies will hit the road for one game as they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. CT inside of the Amway Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Heck of a team win. I’m super proud of the guys. You know, we’ve been talking about how we’ve been trending in the right direction the last couple of games. I use the phrase to break through. Our guys’ spirit from the start of the day, super confident to come out, play together… You know to get 52 points off of our bench, guys playing well on both ends of the floor. We’ve said it’s obviously great when you’re starting to make shots but it all starts with our spirit. In the last two days, going back and looking at ourselves where we can get better, I’m super proud of how they just played together offensively. So many multiple actions, 34 assists, mid-20s is great but to get 34 it just speaks to what we are capable of doing and that all starts with the buy in of the players. I’m super proud of it and the result is because they earned it. So I’m super proud and this is something we talk about, you’ve just got to be able to do this, night in and night out. Minnesota still scored a bunch of points, we can get better defensively. We can get better offensively but where we’re trending, this was a big step for us tonight. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson Jr.: Two early fouls, sometimes that happens where it throws a guy out of rhythm. As the game just kept progressing, when he came back in there were other guys that just up to that point kind of carried the momentum for us. Then we started off the third quarter, kind of a funky start to that third quarter, back and forth, seemed like it took forever to get to that first timeout. Then I just kind of rode with some guys that I thought were playing a little bit better in the first half and luckily, that kind of carried out for us. So sometimes guys are going to have some struggles and you know if we can focus on just continuing to find a way to stay in the rhythm when we get back on the floor that’s the important take away. Taylor Jenkins On Dillon Brooks: His spirit has been great even in whatever couple struggles he may have had in a couple games. Shots maybe not falling or foul trouble but his spirit has been consistent. You talked about his peskiness, that’s been the thing I think the last week and a half, two weeks, he’s been ultra-consistent in is just being a tone setter for us defensively. That spirit I talk about just kind of builds your confidence up, your energy up and then obviously he had a heck of a night tonight. I’m proud of his teammates finding him in the right spots and him being aggressive but also playing within the offense to get those shot attempts as a beneficiary of playing a pretty efficient game on both ends of the floor. Taylor Jenkins On bouncing back tonight: Even if I shoot 0-for-12 or 0-for-7, I’m going to come into the next game with the same confidence. My teammates were able to find me. Dillon Brooks On offensive success for him and Ja Morant in the fourth quarter: We’re still getting to know each other on the floor and understanding what each other are capable of. We replicate those games – the Brooklyn game, this game and most of our first halves, combine them and make it a 48-minute effort. We can be really good. We can challenge a lot of teams in this league. Dillon Brooks On tonight’s game: We just wanted to come out with a level of confidence. We’ve put in the work, day in and day out. We talked about it yesterday, just playing with confidence, stepping into shots and cutting with confidence, moving the ball with confidence. Tonight, it paid off. Jae Crowder

Player Notes

Dillon Brooks tallied a season-high 31 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Brooks finished 5-of-7 from three-point range, marking his season-high for three-pointers in a game this year. This was Brooks’ second career 30-point game (other: 36 points on April 11, 2018 at Oklahoma City).

tallied a season-high 31 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Brooks finished 5-of-7 from three-point range, marking his season-high for three-pointers in a game this year. This was Brooks’ second career 30-point game (other: 36 points on April 11, 2018 at Oklahoma City). Ja Morant finished with 26 points (including 14 in the fourth quarter), four assists and four rebounds. Morant has now scored 20-or-more points in four of his first seven games and is the first Grizzlies rookie to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games since O.J. Mayo had four straight 20-point performances from April 10-15, 2009.

finished with 26 points (including 14 in the fourth quarter), four assists and four rebounds. Morant has now scored 20-or-more points in four of his first seven games and is the first Grizzlies rookie to score at least 20 points in three consecutive games since O.J. Mayo had four straight 20-point performances from April 10-15, 2009. Brandon Clarke collected 18 points and eight rebounds on perfect shooting (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT). Clarke has scored double-figures in five of the first seven games of the season. Clarke is the first rookie to not miss a single shot (min. 7 FGA, 4 FTA) since Bam Adebayo (7-7 FG, 5-5 FT) for the Miami Heat on Nov. 28, 2017 at Cleveland).

collected 18 points and eight rebounds on perfect shooting (7-7 FG, 4-4 FT). Clarke has scored double-figures in five of the first seven games of the season. Clarke is the first rookie to not miss a single shot (min. 7 FGA, 4 FTA) since (7-7 FG, 5-5 FT) for the on Nov. 28, 2017 at Cleveland). Jonas Valanciunas combined for a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of play. Valanciunas has posted five double-doubles in seven games this season and 16 double-doubles in 26 games in a Grizzlies uniform.

combined for a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of play. Valanciunas has posted five double-doubles in seven games this season and 16 double-doubles in 26 games in a Grizzlies uniform. Jae Crowder made season-high four three-pointers on six attempts, finishing the night with 18 points and three rebounds. Crowder also became the first player to connect on two-four point plays in the same game since Mike Miller on Dec. 14, 2007. Crowder and Miller are the only two players in franchise history to have multiple four-point plays in the same game.

