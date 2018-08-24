NBA TV to air full day of Grizzlies programming starting at 5 a.m. CT. tomorrow morning

NBATV will be airing an action-packed day of Memphis Grizzlies programming starting tomorrow morning at 5 a.m. CT. Grizzlies fans will have the chance to relive some of the greatest games in Memphis Grizzlies history, including several historic playoff matchups.

Additionally, there will be three separate airings of Grind City Media’s Beyond Grit, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the Memphis Grizzlies offseason. From the lottery to the draft to the Las Vegas Summer League, viewers can experience one of the team's most important offseasons in franchise history. NBA TV will combine all of this summer’s episodes into a single two-hour production to run three times on Saturday, August 25th at 8:00 a.m. (CT) and 6:00 p.m. (CT) as well as Sunday, August 26th at 12:00 a.m. (CT).

The programming block will run a full 24 hours. The full schedule of programs is listed below.

TIME (CT) PROGRAM DESCRIPTION 5 a.m. Grizzlies vs. Thunder – Game 2 (2013) The Grizzlies tied up this conference semifinal 1-1 on the road, led by Mike Conley’s 26 points and 10 rebounds. 6 a.m. Grizzlies vs. Spurs – Game 1 (2011) Sixteen years after entering the NBA, the Grizzlies earned their first postseason win. Shane Battier hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.9 seconds left to give Memphis a 101-98 victory over the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs. 8 a.m. Memphis Grizzlies – Beyond Grit See description above. 10 a.m. Grizzlies vs. Spurs – Dec. 17, 2014 In a triple-overtime thriller, the Grizzlies outlasted the Spurs in San Antonio to move to 21-4 on the season. Marc Gasol banked-in a three-pointer as regulation expired to force overtime. 12 p.m. Grizzlies vs. Warriors – Game 2 (2015) Mike Conley returned from injury, donning a face mask, to lead the Grizzlies to victory on the road. 1 p.m. Warriors vs. Grizzlies – Game 3 (2015) The Grizzlies returned to Memphis in Game 3 and took a 2-1 lead over the top seed in the Western Conference. 2 p.m. Grizzlies vs. Warriors – Jan. 6, 2017 Memphis overcame a 24-point second half deficit to defeat Golden State 128-119 in overtime. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 49-21 in the fourth quarter and overtime. 4 p.m. Spurs vs. Grizzlies – Game 3 (2017) Mike Conley had 24 points and eight assists, helping the Grizzlies snap a 10-game postseason skid against the San Antonio Spurs with a 105-94 victory. 5 p.m. Spurs vs. Grizzlies – Game 4 (2017) Grizzlies C Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 110-108 on to even up their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2. 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies – Beyond Grit See description above. 8 p.m. Bucks vs. Grizzlies – Jan. 7, 2001 The Vancouver Grizzlies defeated Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and the Milwaukee Bucks 120-117 behind 38 points from Shareef Abdur-Rahim. 10 p.m. Grizzlies vs. Warriors – Game 2 (2015) Mike Conley returned from injury, donning a face mask, to lead the Grizzlies to victory on the road. 11 p.m. Warriors vs. Grizzlies – Game 3 (2015) The Grizzlies returned to Memphis in Game 3 and took a 2-1 lead over the top seed in the Western Conference. 12 a.m. Memphis Grizzlies – Beyond Grit See description above. 2 a.m. Spurs vs. Grizzlies – Game 3 (2017) Mike Conley had 24 points and eight assists, helping the Grizzlies snap a 10-game postseason skid against the San Antonio Spurs with a 105-94 victory. 3 a.m. Spurs vs. Grizzlies – Game 4 (2017) Grizzlies C Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime, and the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 110-108 on to even up their Western Conference first-round series at 2-2. 4 a.m. Grizzlies vs. Thunder – Game 5 (2013) The Grizzlies clinched their first conference finals berth in franchise history behind 28 points from Zach Randolph.

