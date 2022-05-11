National Anthem performed by Chris J of The Bar-Kays, special performance by Frayser Boy, Plaza Party and Growl Towels highlight promotional activities for Game 5 of Western Conference Semifinals between Grizzlies and Warriors

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today the promotional plan ahead of tonight’s Game 5, presented by Ashley, of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies will host the Warriors at FedExForum in Game 5 tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT. Limited tickets for Game 5 are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Fans in attendance at FedExForum can once again look forward to Growl Towels throughout the playoff run. Grizzlies Growl Towels are presented by Ashley for Game 5.

Playoff Plaza Party

The Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, will continue prior to Game 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on FedExForum Plaza and will feature live music pre and postgame from Garry Goin & The Memphis Grizzlies House Band. In addition, Grizz fans can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, photo booths and more. In partnership with the Memphis Brand Initiative, fans are encouraged to show off their best gameday outfits in front of the new mural on FedExForum Plaza, created by local muralist Brandon Marshall. In front of the mural, Grizz Nation can stop by the Ashley balloon structure for an additional photo opportunity and enter to win a Ja Morant signed jersey. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will also be in attendance. The party extends onto Beale Street, where Grizz Nation can find the Grizzline, presented by AutoZone, for pregame performances. Inside FedExForum, fans can enjoy DJs in both the Grand Lobby and Terrace Level as they arrive for the game.

In-Game Entertainment

The Grizzlies Game 5 matchup against the Warriors, presented by Ashley, will feature a National Anthem performance from Chris J., lead singer of multi-platinum Memphis band The Bar-Kays. Halftime for tonight’s game, presented by Hennessy, will feature foot archery performer Orissa Kelly. Rounding out entertainment for the night will be the Grizzlies Live Entertainment fan favorites including the Grizz Girls outfitted by Varsity Spirit, Grannies and Grandpas, appearances by Memphis mega producers Drumma Boy and Memphitz and a performance from Academy Award winning Memphis rapper, Frayser Boy.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to Home Game 5 of the Grizzlies Western Conference Semifinals, can do so by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).