Memphis Grizzlies waive three players

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team waived forward/center Ivan Rabb, center Miles Plumlee and forward Bennie Boatwright. The Grizzlies’ roster now stands at 17 players.

Rabb (6-10, 220) averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes in three preseason contests with Memphis. Selected by the Orlando Magic with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and acquired by Memphis on draft night, the 22-year-old appeared in 85 games (18 starts) and averaged 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.6 minutes over two seasons with the Grizzlies.

Plumlee (6-10 ½, 249) averaged 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in three preseason games with the Grizzlies after he was acquired on July 7 in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The 31-year-old owns career averages of 4.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes in 346 games (168 starts) over seven seasons since he was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 26th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Boatwright (6-10, 235) was signed by the Grizzlies on Oct. 18 after going unselected in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old was named to the 2018-19 All-Pac 12 First Team after averaging 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.5 minutes and leading the conference in three-point field goal percentage (.429) as a senior at USC.

