Memphis Grizzlies waive Omri Casspi

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies waived forward Omri Casspi.

Casspi (6-9, 225) appeared in 36 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes after signing as a free agent on July 11, 2018. The 30-year-old has competed in 588 career regular season games (145 starts) over 10 NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies and has averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists since he was selected by the Kings with the 23rd overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

