Memphis Grizzlies acquire Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, draft rights to Darius Bazley and future first round draft pick from Utah Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has acquired guard Grayson Allen, forwards Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, the draft rights to forward Darius Bazley (23rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft) and a future protected first round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Mike Conley.

Allen (6-5, 198) saw action in 38 games (two starts) as a rookie for Utah last season and averaged 5.6 points in 10.9 minutes. The 23-year-old also started all 12 of his NBA G League appearances with the Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 30.6 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 41.0 percent from three-point range and 73.5 percent from the free throw line. Selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Allen helped Duke win the NCAA title in 2015 as a freshman and was named to the 2018 All-ACC Third Team as a senior for the Blue Devils.

Crowder (6-6, 235) has appeared in 543 regular season games (244 starts) over seven seasons with Dallas, Boston, Cleveland and Utah and holds career averages of 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. A native of Villa Rica, Georgia, the 28-year-old Marquette product is one of only 10 forwards to record at least 500 three-pointers and 500 steals since he entered the league as the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Korver (6-7, 212) has competed in 1,174 regular season games (422 starts) over his 16-year NBA career with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland and owns career averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.7 minutes while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and 87.8 percent from the free throw line.

Bazley (6-9, 200) finished his prep career with Princeton High School in Sharonville, Ohio in 2018.

Conley (6-1, 175) competed in 788 games (758 starts) and averaged 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.47 steals in 32.6 minutes for the Grizzlies after he was selected by Memphis with the fourth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft following his freshman season at The Ohio State University. The 31-year-old guided the Grizzlies to seven straight postseason appearances (2011-17), including a trip to the 2013 Western Conference Finals. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in seasons played (12), games played (788), points (11,733), assists (4,509) and steals (1,161).

