Memphis Grizzlies to renovate multiple spaces at Rozelle Elementary School as part of the new NBA 75th Live, Learn or Play initiative

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies today announced plans to update multiple spaces at Rozelle Elementary School as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary leaguewide legacy initiative to create and dedicate new Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies have completed over 15 Live, Learn or Play Centers, with previous spaces including Chandler Park, Bethel Grove Elementary and Gordon Achievement Academy. The Grizzlies join as all 30 teams celebrate the historic milestone season while continuing the NBA's legacy of supporting and uniting communities globally through the game of basketball.

“Improving the learning experience for youth in the City of Memphis is always very important to us here at the Grizzlies,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. “We are thrilled to work together with Rozelle Elementary School in updating their outdoor areas and creative spaces that will continue to elevate and inspire the learning experiences for all students.”

As the only Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) Optional Elementary School within Shelby County Schools, Rozelle Elementary promotes achievement through integration of the arts into the academic curriculum. The Memphis Grizzlies, in partnership with NBA Cares, will update multiple spaces, including expanding the school's theater, dance studio and basketball court and green space. Rozelle also offers a unique Creative and Performing Arts Program that provides a strong foundation in gaining skills, knowledge and artistic talent through “Encore Classes” in visual arts, music, creative writing and dance/movement education.

"We are extremely excited and honored to be the recipients of the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA 75th Live, Learn or Play Legacy Project,” said Kimberly Shaw, Rozelle CAPA Optional Elementary School Principal. “Our students are eager to learn, practice and perform in our newly renovated spaces as we soar to new educational and artistic heights. We want to thank the Grizzlies for their support of the Creative and Performing Arts program here at the historic Rozelle CAPA Optional Elementary School, one of Shelby County Schools' greatest gems."

Throughout the league, all 30 NBA teams will create new Live, Learn or Play Centers in their communities throughout the duration of the season. The projects will range from creating new education and technology rooms, basketball courts and play spaces to home refurbishments. Benefiting organizations serve youth, families, and members of the LGBTQ+, Black, Latinx and AAPI communities, among others. These new spaces will further the NBA family's collective goal to create opportunities that help propel the next generation of leaders and provide support for historically marginalized communities. This February, the league will dedicate the 2,000th NBA Cares Live, Learn or Play Center as part of NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland and an additional center in Los Angeles in the spring.

The Memphis Grizzlies are committed to making a difference in the lives of underserved youth and families across the Mid-South region. Our broad areas of support include education, health and fitness, and service. For more information on Live, Learn or Play, visit grizzlies.com/community.