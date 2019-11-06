Memphis Grizzlies to present the 27th Annual MAM Classic

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they will partner with Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) to present the city’s longest-running holiday basketball tournament, the MAM Classic.

Formerly known as the MAM Christmas Classic, the 2019 MAM Classic presented by the Memphis Grizzlies will take place Dec. 17-21. The tournament will begin with two showcase games at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum on Dec. 17, and will then continue at the Grizzlies Center at MAM (2107 Ball Road) and other area gyms for the remainder of the tournament. Boasting over 100 teams and 1,200 players annually, the tournament offers elementary and middle school divisions while attracting some of the region’s top teams.

Participating teams will receive a 3-game guarantee and commemorative T-shirts for all players and coaches. Player of the Game awards, team trophies for 1st – 3rd place finishers, and Grizzlies/Nike prizes for division-winning coaches will also be provided. As a highlight, select winning teams will also receive in-game recognition during “MAM Classic Night” at a future Grizzlies home game.

Tournament proceeds will support year-round MAM programming, which seeks to “coach, grow, and lead the youth of Memphis” through its various services.

Registration for the tournament is now open, with information available at www.grizzlies.com/mamclassic.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).