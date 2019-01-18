Memphis Grizzlies to offer free tickets to furloughed government employees for Monday’s game

The Memphis Grizzlies are offering free tickets to the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers this Monday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. for furloughed government employees during the current federal government shutdown.

Beginning today at the FedExForum Box Office, workers with an I.D. for any federal government department will be able to claim two tickets to Monday’s MLK Jr. Celebration Game while supplies last. Limit two tickets per government I.D.

“We want to open our doors to support federal government workers who are currently facing stress and uncertainty,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “As they constantly support us each day, we want to express our appreciation for all they do with this small gesture and provide them the opportunity to join us for free at our annual MLK Jr. Celebration Game.”

For more information on the Grizzlies and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).